voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
June 19, 2022, 06:06:50 pm
predictably, he's now been given out.




but survives. going over the top.
Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
June 19, 2022, 06:14:20 pm
He does get the numbers, but he also slows the run rate for his partner as he doesnt take a lot of runs. Cant see him staying in this team is Root/Stokes/Bairstow are avaliable.

Morgan might struggle to stay in the team too at this rate.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
June 19, 2022, 06:16:31 pm
I think they like having a player to "bat around"

even if that player will probably be root and not malan.
Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
June 19, 2022, 06:23:10 pm
Looks like they are going to loosen up for the final lot of runs, give the crowd something to cheer!

Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
June 19, 2022, 06:29:31 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 19, 2022, 06:16:31 pm
I think they like having a player to "bat around"

even if that player will probably be root and not malan.

If ever at full strength that man is Root surely.

Although has he retired from T20s or was he just rested a lot when Test captain? Although you can probably cope without him in a T20. But a quality 3 in 50 over stuff while everyone else goes a bit nuts.
Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
June 19, 2022, 06:32:27 pm
Quote from: Elzar on June 19, 2022, 06:23:10 pm
Looks like they are going to loosen up for the final lot of runs, give the crowd something to cheer!



Well for an over
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
June 19, 2022, 08:30:59 pm
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
June 19, 2022, 08:35:20 pm
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 02:42:40 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 19, 2022, 08:30:59 pm
https://twitter.com/cricketdistrict/status/1538585294093668352

Wasn't there a Test in which Wasim and Atherton (the two captains) got each other out, much to the latter's delight?
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 03:20:44 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 02:42:40 pm
Wasn't there a Test in which Wasim and Atherton (the two captains) got each other out, much to the latter's delight?

So there was! https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/pakistan-tour-of-england-and-scotland-1996-61454/england-vs-pakistan-2nd-test-63717/full-scorecard

One of Atgertons two Test wickets!
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 03:25:21 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:20:44 pm
So there was! https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/pakistan-tour-of-england-and-scotland-1996-61454/england-vs-pakistan-2nd-test-63717/full-scorecard

One of Atgertons two Test wickets!

Wasn't he selected originally as a leg-spinning all-rounder. Or did I just make that up?
Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 02:24:42 pm
Looks like the Caribbean (?) league is putting together The sixty

Im going to trade mark The One cricket now.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 02:42:43 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:24:42 pm
Looks like the Caribbean (?) league is putting together The sixty

Im going to trade mark The One cricket now.

Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 02:43:34 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:25:21 pm
Wasn't he selected originally as a leg-spinning all-rounder. Or did I just make that up?

Think he bowled a bit for Cambridge uni and in his early Lancs days. Has something like 88 first class wickets.

Probably wasnt very good but then stopped completely because of his back issues.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 02:54:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:43:34 pm
Think he bowled a bit for Cambridge uni and in his early Lancs days. Has something like 88 first class wickets.

Probably wasnt very good but then stopped completely because of his back issues.

I have a memory, Nick, of him bowling loopy leg-spinners on his Test debut (or very soon after). It wasn't meant to be an 'experiment'. Atherton was said to be a tricky leggy and England's first since god knows when. I think he just had the one over. Full tosses, double bounces, wides, and plenty of runs. The whole thing ended with Atherton laughing at his own performance.

Again, I might have embroidered that a bit.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 02:57:54 pm
You might also be thinking of Chris Schofield. :D

Athers did bowl leggies, and obviously enough to buy a few county wickets but I can well imagine him serving up a fair bit of filth as well.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 03:02:30 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:57:54 pm
You might also be thinking of Chris Schofield. :D

Athers did bowl leggies, and obviously enough to buy a few county wickets but I can well imagine him serving up a fair bit of filth as well.

I might be confusing him, but I don't think so.

I just checked Atherton's first-class bowling stats and they're actually a fraction better than you said. 108 wickets! (at 43). I'm assuming they all came early in his career. Two of them, incidentally, were Test wickets. Akram, we know about.  Who was the other fool I wonder?
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 03:08:16 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:02:30 pm
I might be confusing him, but I don't think so.

I just checked Atherton's first-class bowling stats and they're actually a fraction better than you said. 108 wickets! (at 43). I'm assuming they all came early in his career. Two of them, incidentally, were Test wickets. Akram, we know about.  Who was the other fool I wonder?

I looked yesterday! It was in the India series at home in 1990 so early in his career when he was probably the Vaughan, Root style second spinner option. Ill look up who he was though.

The Wasim dismissal came in a high scoring draw with the game meandering to a draw in the 3rd innings. I think by that point (1996) he was already extremely part time.

Edit - Dillip Vengsarkar! https://www.espncricinfo.com/series/india-tour-of-england-1990-62275/england-vs-india-3rd-test-63536/full-scorecard
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 03:13:02 pm
Here you go!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OtCAP2h5_U0

Nice bit of turn into the left-hander Wasim and a rank full toss returned very gently to the bowler - from Dilip Vengsarkar of all people.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 03:27:58 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:13:02 pm
Here you go!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OtCAP2h5_U0

Nice bit of turn into the left-hander Wasim and a rank full toss returned very gently to the bowler - from Dilip Vengsarkar of all people.

According to Tony Lewis on comms the ball before was a double bouncer. :D

Reading the comments though, he apparently topped the Lancs averages in 1990! 40 odd wickets at 24 is quite tidy.
