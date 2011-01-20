Think he bowled a bit for Cambridge uni and in his early Lancs days. Has something like 88 first class wickets.



Probably wasnt very good but then stopped completely because of his back issues.



I have a memory, Nick, of him bowling loopy leg-spinners on his Test debut (or very soon after). It wasn't meant to be an 'experiment'. Atherton was said to be a tricky leggy and England's first since god knows when. I think he just had the one over. Full tosses, double bounces, wides, and plenty of runs. The whole thing ended with Atherton laughing at his own performance.Again, I might have embroidered that a bit.