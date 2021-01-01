These two could be together at the end and Buttler might still be the top scorer.
Congrats on your handsome winnings!
Crosby Nick never fails.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
This will be sufficient to get Buttler back in the Test team. (How we miss the nervous prod).
Like hes on the Falls Road.
Theres actually time for Livingstone to get his hundred here at his current rate of scoring!
If Lancs could ever field Salt, Buttler and Livingstone in the same T20 line up I reckon they could do alright.
Annoyingly, finals day is in the middle of an England ODI series, so likely have none of them.
Tim David too. Hes a serious hitter. Maybe even better than Salt.
What wonderful planning to ensure they maximise viewing figures for their (former) showpiece event!
Fuck no. Wonderful LO player, but does not have the technique or patience for Test cricket. And is easily the worst keeper we have in terms of gloves
Hooooow have we managed to turn Buttler bludgeoning 162 off 70 balls into yet another debate about whether he should be in the test side (which he isn't even in at the moment)?I swear the RAWK cricket threads could get from "who's the greatest left-arm spinner of all time" to "yeah but Buttler isn't a test-standard keeper" in the space of three posts!
I was joking. Hence the comment about the nervous prod - which Nick managed to turn into a comment about the Troubles.
Anyway, by my calculations the Netherlands need to get to 209 to avoid holding the record for the biggest losing margin in men's ODI history.
