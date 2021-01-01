« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022  (Read 312855 times)

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,561
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13640 on: Today at 01:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 12:41:36 pm
These two could be together at the end and Buttler might still be the top scorer.

Congrats on your handsome winnings!
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,676
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13641 on: Today at 01:31:28 pm »
I reckon england might win.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,830
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13642 on: Today at 01:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 01:27:50 pm
Congrats on your handsome winnings!

He could get out and Malan overtake him again.

Or a random Dutch could have the innings of his life!
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,803
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13643 on: Today at 01:39:42 pm »
Morgan gone.

Livingstone coming in puts Nick in danger. Livingstone could easily hit one of these deliveries so far it goes for 12.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,830
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13644 on: Today at 01:41:56 pm »
Really need to get on with work but going to have to watch the rest of this to see if he can get 200!
Logged

Online klopptopia

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13645 on: Today at 01:43:25 pm »
This is like Michael Owen against the ginger 13 year old in goals.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,803
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13646 on: Today at 01:45:10 pm »
Having these 2 in together is a good comparison of styles. Livingstone is pure power, Buttler incredible technique.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,676
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13647 on: Today at 01:45:12 pm »
oof
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,315
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13648 on: Today at 01:46:52 pm »
This will be sufficient to get Buttler back in the Test team. (How we miss the nervous prod).
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,830
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13649 on: Today at 01:47:34 pm »
I bet the Aussies are cheering on England. Didnt we score our world record against them? Its in danger here.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,370
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13650 on: Today at 01:47:50 pm »
Livingstone with an early strike rate of 460 there...
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,676
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13651 on: Today at 01:48:52 pm »
that poor leggy
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,370
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13652 on: Today at 01:49:18 pm »
By my reckoning they need 9 an over to break the world record...
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,830
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13653 on: Today at 01:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:46:52 pm
This will be sufficient to get Buttler back in the Test team. (How we miss the nervous prod).

Like hes on the Falls Road.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,803
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13654 on: Today at 01:50:57 pm »
He's just tried to headbutt one for 6!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,315
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13655 on: Today at 01:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:49:48 pm
Like hes on the Falls Road.

The best yet.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,830
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13656 on: Today at 01:54:59 pm »
Theres actually time for Livingstone to get his hundred here at his current rate of scoring!
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,803
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13657 on: Today at 01:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:54:59 pm
Theres actually time for Livingstone to get his hundred here at his current rate of scoring!
He definitely wants it
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,676
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13658 on: Today at 01:58:35 pm »
let the leggy have another over.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,860
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13659 on: Today at 02:02:43 pm »
The last week hasn't been bad if you're an England cricket fan who enjoys big hitting

Almost want us to just fall short of the record, feels a lot better if its Australia as the team we did it against instead of the Netherlands
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,676
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13660 on: Today at 02:06:45 pm »
2 short of the 500.

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. awful.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,270
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13661 on: Today at 02:07:05 pm »
You can't really judge the score until both teams have a bat though.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,830
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13662 on: Today at 02:07:07 pm »
If Lancs could ever field Salt, Buttler and Livingstone in the same T20 line up I reckon they could do alright.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,803
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13663 on: Today at 02:08:51 pm »
2 short of 500!!!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,871
  • JFT96.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13664 on: Today at 02:10:02 pm »
Evenly balanced you'd say at the interval.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,803
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13665 on: Today at 02:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:07:07 pm
If Lancs could ever field Salt, Buttler and Livingstone in the same T20 line up I reckon they could do alright.

Annoyingly, finals day is in the middle of an England ODI series, so likely have none of them.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,830
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13666 on: Today at 02:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:10:16 pm
Annoyingly, finals day is in the middle of an England ODI series, so likely have none of them.

What wonderful planning to ensure they maximise viewing figures for their (former) showpiece event!
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,676
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13667 on: Today at 02:16:05 pm »
I've actually got tickets for finals day this year and wasn't aware of there being an odi series on at the same time.

but I'll probably have to read something online on sunday to find out who won anyway
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,806
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13668 on: Today at 02:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:46:52 pm
This will be sufficient to get Buttler back in the Test team. (How we miss the nervous prod).

Fuck no.  Wonderful LO player, but does not have the technique or patience for Test cricket.  And is easily the worst keeper we have in terms of gloves
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13669 on: Today at 02:49:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:07:07 pm
If Lancs could ever field Salt, Buttler and Livingstone in the same T20 line up I reckon they could do alright.

Tim David too. Hes a serious hitter. Maybe even better than Salt.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,803
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13670 on: Today at 03:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:49:22 pm
Tim David too. Hes a serious hitter. Maybe even better than Salt.

Been one of the most in form T20 players in the world of late

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:14:18 pm
What wonderful planning to ensure they maximise viewing figures for their (former) showpiece event!

Yep, the T20's being on youtube and having good crowds has made it a great tournament to watch and brought in viewers. Should have made it so finals day was a stand alone event that all the internationals could play in if needed.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:48:51 pm by Elzar »
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,561
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13671 on: Today at 03:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 02:25:25 pm
Fuck no.  Wonderful LO player, but does not have the technique or patience for Test cricket.  And is easily the worst keeper we have in terms of gloves

Hooooow have we managed to turn Buttler bludgeoning 162 off 70 balls into yet another debate about whether he should be in the test side (which he isn't even in at the moment)?

I swear the RAWK cricket threads could get from "who's the greatest left-arm spinner of all time" to "yeah but Buttler isn't a test-standard keeper" in the space of three posts!
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,315
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13672 on: Today at 03:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 03:48:40 pm
Hooooow have we managed to turn Buttler bludgeoning 162 off 70 balls into yet another debate about whether he should be in the test side (which he isn't even in at the moment)?

I swear the RAWK cricket threads could get from "who's the greatest left-arm spinner of all time" to "yeah but Buttler isn't a test-standard keeper" in the space of three posts!

I was joking. Hence the comment about the nervous prod - which Nick managed to turn into a comment about the Troubles.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,451
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13673 on: Today at 04:09:46 pm »
Imagine starting a 50 over game needing 10 an over 😂🤣😂
Logged

Online Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,561
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13674 on: Today at 04:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:50:46 pm
I was joking. Hence the comment about the nervous prod - which Nick managed to turn into a comment about the Troubles.

Oh I know you were, but still the debate was launched into with gusto!

Anyway, by my calculations the Netherlands need to get to 209 to avoid holding the record for the biggest losing margin in men's ODI history.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,803
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13675 on: Today at 04:42:13 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 04:38:35 pm


Anyway, by my calculations the Netherlands need to get to 209 to avoid holding the record for the biggest losing margin in men's ODI history.

Theyll be glad its not Test cricket with Jos Buttler coming in for them at 6 then. Hed be out cheaply after some nothing shots. Right?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,803
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13676 on: Today at 04:42:45 pm »
The attraction of this series is always going to be England batting. I say make them bat first in all 3 and let the fans have a good time!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Pages: 1 ... 337 338 339 340 341 [342]   Go Up
« previous next »
 