The England Cricket Thread - 2022

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
June 14, 2022, 11:11:50 pm
'And they say Test match cricket isn't exciting anymore...'

Said a Radio 5 hip young wannabe radio presenter just now. 'Read the script bitch - being hip and young and on Radio 5 a'nt hip.' SO so so sick and tired of hearing this bullshit. You get dull games in test cricket... you get dull One dayer's. We're sucking eggs here.


Took my 12 year old out of school to take him to the game today. I wanted to be honest and front up - wife wanted to lie: It just puts them in a difficult position and I don't want to do that.

But I'm fine with talking to them...
No...



We got tickets confirmed at about 11pm so to be honest I thought fuck it, I've done this - let's go to bed. I live in a different age. Wish I'd just booked the bloody things in good time and then 'sold them on' if it didn't look worth it but I'm a prick like that. It would have ensured a better seat at least. Ney matter.

Wake up again at about 6:30 and I'm on it again. No interest. Tea. Shit... parking... forgot about parking. I didn't forget about parking, I just decided to at 11pm the previous night...found a parking spot on somebody's drive in record time what with signing up for another fucking website (does my head in) and it looks dead near this! £6 all day Click! Send!

The parkingspace website was so beautifully smooth that i forgot to work out how long it would take to get there on foot. We have to take bicycles. Plus I have to make food.

The satnav in my car is a c*nt, but we eventually got there 11:20 and ...oh yeah... we had to buy bike chains too... then we parked up outside the ground.



So pleased we got there and he got a first taste. He's just getting into cricket so I'm pretty happy.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
June 14, 2022, 11:24:41 pm
Nice one Filler. What an education!
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
June 14, 2022, 11:28:41 pm
What I really wanted to mention tho was how apoplectic I was with the Stokes' over with him trying to bounce out a number 11 and getting thrashed around the park. Sitting there with no access to any media at all I genuinely wondered if TMS et al were suggesting this was one of the worst overs ever. It looks like it wasn't registering as such, bar mine.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
June 14, 2022, 11:32:01 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on June 14, 2022, 11:24:41 pm
Nice one Filler. What an education!

'When I was a lad, they'd spank these twats out the ground all day'
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
June 14, 2022, 11:34:55 pm
Absolutely beautiful innings from Bairstow. I've had some good (lucky) days at Trent Bridge... saw Pieterson and Cook all day once... but that was fucking magnificent.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
June 14, 2022, 11:38:58 pm
New Zealand bowler Kyle Jamieson to return home because of a back injury.

Hell be out of action until September/October.

Reserve wicketkeeper Cam Fletcher also ruled out of the tour with a hamstring injury.

Blair Tickner & Dane Cleaver are called up.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
June 15, 2022, 12:06:00 am
Quote from: Filler. on June 14, 2022, 11:28:41 pm
What I really wanted to mention tho was how apoplectic I was with the Stokes' over with him trying to bounce out a number 11 and getting thrashed around the park. Sitting there with no access to any media at all I genuinely wondered if TMS et al were suggesting this was one of the worst overs ever. It looks like it wasn't registering as such, bar mine.

Sounds like you and your lad had a day youll always remember. Priceless.

R5 did wonder what Stokes was playing at and they couldnt understand why it took so long for them to take the new ball.
THE TRUTH?

Lord Justice Taylor's official inquiry into the disaster disparaged The Sun's story and was unequivocal as to the disaster's cause:

The Taylor Report stated that official cause of the disaster was the failure of police control.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
June 15, 2022, 05:49:45 am
in case anyone wants to listen again from the TMS coverage from after tea it starts from 5 hours 44 mins

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m00186c1
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
June 15, 2022, 07:58:17 am
Had it on radio 4 all day while I worked.    The excitement phil Tufnell shows is contagious!

What an amazing days cricket,   Great advert for test matches.

Plus New Zealand are a great bunches of lads.   Very gracious and sporting all the time
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
June 15, 2022, 08:41:22 am
"DON'T RUN ON A MISFIELD" made me chuckle.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
June 15, 2022, 11:09:22 pm
Quote from: FOOT on June 15, 2022, 12:06:00 am
Sounds like you and your lad had a day youll always remember. Priceless.

R5 did wonder what Stokes was playing at and they couldnt understand why it took so long for them to take the new ball.

Oh we did yes. I listened to TMS on iplayer to see if we shared the same reaction this morning. Bizarrely there was none really until about 30 minutes after when Agnew came out scratching his head and basically called it idiotic - but he's always been generous like that...

I'm still fuming  ;D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 02:00:01 pm
https://twitter.com/dannysenior/status/1536995527044349952?s=21&t=xljo8k3tPKssnOyiHJsMAQ

The England team battered getting their takeaway after the match :D
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Yesterday at 02:19:03 pm
joverton twatting his brother on the head the other day did work, he's in the next squad!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 10:16:34 am
Different formats and teams and all...

But does seem mad we're playing one-dayers in the middle of a test series!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 10:16:41 am
It may surprise some of you to know that England are currently playing the Netherlands in Amstelveen in the first of a three-match ODI (remember those?) series. Jason Roy was bowled by his cousin, Shane Snater, in the second over, and England are now 17/1 after 3.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 10:23:52 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:16:34 am
Different formats and teams and all...

But does seem mad we're playing one-dayers in the middle of a test series!

I guess the one day side hasnt played in quite a while, got a new coach (when did that happen?) and Netherlands probably always going to be seen as a warm up. Not a massive overlap between the 2 squads these days? Root, Bairstow, Stokes maybe the only ones whod come back into the mix.

Roy going early helps my Buttler top scorer bet.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 10:26:25 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on June 15, 2022, 08:41:22 am
"DON'T RUN ON A MISFIELD" made me chuckle.
Please explain.
(I'm assuming, in the most basic terms , the advice is not to risk a run when someone fails to collect the ball. Presumably because it's too risky, rather than it just not being cricket ol' boy)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 10:30:05 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:23:52 am
I guess the one day side hasnt played in quite a while, got a new coach (when did that happen?) and Netherlands probably always going to be seen as a warm up. Not a massive overlap between the 2 squads these days? Root, Bairstow, Stokes maybe the only ones whod come back into the mix.

Roy going early helps my Buttler top scorer bet.

Key decided to split the roles after Silverwood went. Mott came in as the same time as McCullum.

Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Today at 10:31:31 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:26:25 am
Please explain.
(I'm assuming, in the most basic terms , the advice is not to risk a run when someone fails to collect the ball. Presumably because it's too risky, rather than it just not being cricket ol' boy)

Yeah, it quite often seems to lead to run outs at all levels. Batsman sees the fielder fumble it, thinks theres another run there and quite often there isnt.

Think Tuffers shouted it out the other day because Bairstow on 98, ran a single, there was a midfield and they thought about coming back for a s wind but thought better of it.
