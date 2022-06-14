'And they say Test match cricket isn't exciting anymore...'



Said a Radio 5 hip young wannabe radio presenter just now. 'Read the script bitch - being hip and young and on Radio 5 a'nt hip.' SO so so sick and tired of hearing this bullshit. You get dull games in test cricket... you get dull One dayer's. We're sucking eggs here.





Took my 12 year old out of school to take him to the game today. I wanted to be honest and front up - wife wanted to lie: It just puts them in a difficult position and I don't want to do that.



But I'm fine with talking to them...

No...







We got tickets confirmed at about 11pm so to be honest I thought fuck it, I've done this - let's go to bed. I live in a different age. Wish I'd just booked the bloody things in good time and then 'sold them on' if it didn't look worth it but I'm a prick like that. It would have ensured a better seat at least. Ney matter.



Wake up again at about 6:30 and I'm on it again. No interest. Tea. Shit... parking... forgot about parking. I didn't forget about parking, I just decided to at 11pm the previous night...found a parking spot on somebody's drive in record time what with signing up for another fucking website (does my head in) and it looks dead near this! £6 all day Click! Send!



The parkingspace website was so beautifully smooth that i forgot to work out how long it would take to get there on foot. We have to take bicycles. Plus I have to make food.



The satnav in my car is a c*nt, but we eventually got there 11:20 and ...oh yeah... we had to buy bike chains too... then we parked up outside the ground.







So pleased we got there and he got a first taste. He's just getting into cricket so I'm pretty happy.