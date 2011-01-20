« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022  (Read 310915 times)

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13560 on: Today at 05:08:13 pm »
Going underground. Who knows what will have happened by the time I surface!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13561 on: Today at 05:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:08:13 pm
Going underground. Who knows what will have happened by the time I surface!
See you later Mr Weller.
AHA!

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13562 on: Today at 05:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 05:03:48 pm
Fair play to Notts for making this free entry today. Could have a few new cricket fans hooked for life

Superb decision.

Lord's would never have done this.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13563 on: Today at 05:24:45 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:11:35 pm
See you later Mr Weller.

Indeed. Back up now, seems like a period of calm?!
Going in at tea needing 160+ at 4.2 an over with 6 wickets left.

Coming in home after just losing one wicket with 20+ overs to spare...

Ludicrous.
Just the 6 runs per over on a 5th day pitch. Pretty standard stuff really.
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:25:02 pm
Going in at tea needing 160+ at 4.2 an over with 6 wickets left.

Coming in home after just losing one wicket with 20+ overs to spare...

Ludicrous.
160 to get.

Its not even half 5 and theyve got them. Wow!
Wow. Missed the excitement. What a test match.

Is this a different England?
That is a superb effort I thought we'd lose at 4 down.

Broad at 8 is scary !

Good to see Foakes there at the end after Potts done him first innings
You have to say that the fans got their monies worth on people's 5th day at the test. Oh that's right they got in for free. Well done to the cricket authorities for allowing fans in for free. You will have kids loving the game for life after watching that amazing example of modern one day test cricket mode. This ne era of English cricket looks exciting to say the least. Amazing love this game.   
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:02:13 am
Has a team posting 500+ first innings ever lost? Feel like it's hard to come back from and you basically end up playing for a draw after that.

Edit: instantly found an answer on that thing called google - Australia beat England by 6 wickets, Adelaide, 2006/07 Ashes England 1st innings score  551 for 6 dec.

A few other older examples too.

 ;D ;D ;D
Amazing!  Did they nick our inhalers?

Why play red ball cricket when you can go full white ball! Great stuff  ;D
The game hinged on that coin toss on day one in my opinion. Win the toss, bowl first, win the game. Shouldnt be that dependent on it really. Disappointing.
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 05:27:38 pm
Wow. Missed the excitement. What a test match.

Is this a different England?

the attitude is very much different in that they look under this new management in that the feel like they can chase anything down. 
Id like to thank my bookmaker for all that loverly cash from England winning
Would love a transcript of the England conversation after New Zealand posted 550.

And what on earth was said at tea time today? "You can win it in the next five overs"?

An unbelievable Test match.
What a game 👏👏👏👏
can i please have whatever Jonny Bairstow had a tea please. Bottle it and sell it.
Unlucky New Zealand. You got gingered!
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:28:11 pm
You have to say that the fans got their monies worth on people's 5th day at the test. Oh that's right they got in for free. Well done to the cricket authorities for allowing fans in for free. You will have kids loving the game for life after watching that amazing example of modern one day test cricket mode. This ne era of English cricket looks exciting to say the least. Amazing love this game.   

Poor fuckers thinking this is how it always it
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 05:30:42 pm
Amazing!  Did they nick our inhalers?

Why play red ball cricket when you can go full white ball! Great stuff  ;D

Why play red ball cricket when you can play red hair cricket.
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 05:50:42 pm
Poor fuckers thinking this is how it always it

I fell for cricket after watching us go toe to toe with the mighty West Indies in 1991.
Coney is a miserable get. He thinks Mitchell (260 runs) came out of the Test "ok" and Boult was "goodish". Bloody hell.
Fantastic, what a win - well done, boys. 

You carrot tops did us proud.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:01:28 pm
Coney is a miserable get. He thinks Mitchell (260 runs) came out of the Test "ok" and Boult was "goodish". Bloody hell.

Not surprised he's feeling miserable. NZ did throw it away.
Who shows the bloody highlights these days
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 06:25:44 pm
Who shows the bloody highlights these days

bbc
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:37:21 pm
can i please have whatever Jonny Bairstow had a tea please. Bottle it and sell it.

He genuinely said in his post-match interview that he had a ham and cheese toastie  :lmao
Good grub that.
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:31:11 pm
the attitude is very much different in that they look under this new management in that the feel like they can chase anything down. 

I always felt that a lot of the previous regime had got into this kind of management-speak mindset. Too much trust in statistics and elaborate plans that they were really distracting Root in his captaincy, which perhaps wasn't his strong suit anyway.

It felt like they'd strayed way too far from cricketing common sense and it was making their confidence completely fragile. Then they have no openers and their tail is longer with every match it made them weak.

Test cricket is such a mental challenge. It feels like  in two tests at home  they're approaching everything with more certainty: we are chasing this total. Let's attack.
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:07:09 pm
I always felt that a lot of the previous regime had got into this kind of management-speak mindset. Too much trust in statistics and elaborate plans that they were really distracting Root in his captaincy, which perhaps wasn't his strong suit anyway.

It felt like they'd strayed way too far from cricketing common sense and it was making their confidence completely fragile. Then they have no openers and their tail is longer with every match it made them weak.

Test cricket is such a mental challenge. It feels like  in two tests at home  they're approaching everything with more certainty: we are chasing this total. Let's attack.

Possibly. Sometimes you just need a change and something different to get out of a rut and the change in captaincy and coaching might just be it. They've hardly had much time to work with the team so doubt there has been major changes. New Zealand are an odd team. They drew home series with south Africa and Bangladesh (abeit 2 tests each) and lost in India. They have been prone to low totals themselves and second innings here threw away most of their wickets yesterday when they'd battled themselves into a strong position.
Well well well!

Been fishing all day, out of signal, in the Welsh hills. Just caught up with the Sky-lights😎

Bloody marvellous, and a poke in the eye for the posters - and pundits - who had a pop at Stokes for holing out in the first innings.
Think I read earlier that was only Bairstows second score of 50 plus in a 2nd innings. Pretty mad.

Had that slightly wrong - its only his second score of 50 plus batting in the 4th innings of the match. His other was against SA in 2012!
« Last Edit: Today at 10:36:43 pm by Crosby Nick »
What a test match. Trent Bridge delivered.
