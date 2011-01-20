Crosby Nick never fails.
Going underground. Who knows what will have happened by the time I surface!
Fair play to Notts for making this free entry today. Could have a few new cricket fans hooked for life
See you later Mr Weller.
Going in at tea needing 160+ at 4.2 an over with 6 wickets left.Coming in home after just losing one wicket with 20+ overs to spare...Ludicrous.
Has a team posting 500+ first innings ever lost? Feel like it's hard to come back from and you basically end up playing for a draw after that. Edit: instantly found an answer on that thing called google - Australia beat England by 6 wickets, Adelaide, 2006/07 Ashes England 1st innings score 551 for 6 dec.A few other older examples too.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Wow. Missed the excitement. What a test match. Is this a different England?
You have to say that the fans got their monies worth on people's 5th day at the test. Oh that's right they got in for free. Well done to the cricket authorities for allowing fans in for free. You will have kids loving the game for life after watching that amazing example of modern one day test cricket mode. This ne era of English cricket looks exciting to say the least. Amazing love this game.
Amazing! Did they nick our inhalers?Why play red ball cricket when you can go full white ball! Great stuff
Poor fuckers thinking this is how it always it
Coney is a miserable get. He thinks Mitchell (260 runs) came out of the Test "ok" and Boult was "goodish". Bloody hell.
Who shows the bloody highlights these days
bbc
can i please have whatever Jonny Bairstow had a tea please. Bottle it and sell it.
the attitude is very much different in that they look under this new management in that the feel like they can chase anything down.
I always felt that a lot of the previous regime had got into this kind of management-speak mindset. Too much trust in statistics and elaborate plans that they were really distracting Root in his captaincy, which perhaps wasn't his strong suit anyway. It felt like they'd strayed way too far from cricketing common sense and it was making their confidence completely fragile. Then they have no openers and their tail is longer with every match it made them weak. Test cricket is such a mental challenge. It feels like in two tests at home they're approaching everything with more certainty: we are chasing this total. Let's attack.
