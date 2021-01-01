Wow, 13 off the 36th over and 17 off the 37th over. And start off the 38th with a 6......They're in 20/20 mode.
Whatever New Zealand had at tea... they shouldn't have.
Is it OK for me to like the England cricket team ? Not sure what the rules are with the Scouse not English thing.
Only negative is that this isn't against the Convicts
Stokes looks like he's injured his knee
Wait. 50 runs in 3.4 overs.In a TEST match? Nevermind Twenty20 or the Hundred or whatever, that's StickCricket style scoring.
Gilbert Jessop's record (1903)......will JB get it?
Crosby Nick never fails.
But what a knock! Well done Jonny lad.
Aye, is a cracker.Just read this stat from Cricinfo on the fastest hundreds page - goddamn!!NJ Astle's second hundred in his 222 v England at Christchurch in 2001/02 took 39 balls.
