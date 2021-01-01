« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2022

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13480 on: Today at 04:17:45 pm
Wow, 13 off the 36th over and 17 off the 37th over.

They're in 20/20 mode.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13481 on: Today at 04:18:41 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 04:17:45 pm
Wow, 13 off the 36th over and 17 off the 37th over. And start off the 38th with a 6......

They're in 20/20 mode.


Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13482 on: Today at 04:21:01 pm
This is Boult who is being battered!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13483 on: Today at 04:21:38 pm
Whatever New Zealand had at tea... they shouldn't have.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13484 on: Today at 04:22:53 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 04:21:38 pm
Whatever New Zealand had at tea... they shouldn't have.

except for the first innings they've been strange all match

thrown it away
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13485 on: Today at 04:23:00 pm
Is it OK for me to like the England cricket team ? Not sure what the rules are with the Scouse not English thing.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13486 on: Today at 04:24:40 pm
I know you shouldn't look at it as Stokes and Bairstow are going so well - but unless there is 20 runs remaining and Foakes plus the tail, then its still in the balance.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13487 on: Today at 04:26:18 pm
Quote from: Lad on Today at 04:23:00 pm
Is it OK for me to like the England cricket team ? Not sure what the rules are with the Scouse not English thing.

Its England  & Wales, so i guess that makes it ok.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13488 on: Today at 04:26:40 pm
Quote from: Lad on Today at 04:23:00 pm
Is it OK for me to like the England cricket team ? Not sure what the rules are with the Scouse not English thing.

Its the England and Wales Cricket board so yes its okay. Its also okay to support the Wales football team too!
 ;)
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13489 on: Today at 04:27:16 pm
Ha ha ha this is ridiculous, got a meeting starting now. Inconsiderate bastards.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13490 on: Today at 04:27:41 pm
Someone's kidnapped Bairstow and replaced him with a cyborg replica.

We've scored 59 in 5 overs since tea - and Bairstow has got almost all of them.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13491 on: Today at 04:27:54 pm
 >:(
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13492 on: Today at 04:28:11 pm
Only negative is that this isn't against the Convicts

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13493 on: Today at 04:30:41 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:28:11 pm
Only negative is that this isn't against the Convicts

Didn't know they let prisoners out to play cricket.

Nice to see a least one progressive policy in this country.

Imagine it would have been all over in session 1 day 1.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13494 on: Today at 04:31:29 pm
Stokes looks like he's injured his knee
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13495 on: Today at 04:33:12 pm
Wait. 50 runs in 3.4 overs.

In a TEST match? Nevermind Twenty20 or the Hundred or whatever, that's StickCricket style scoring.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13496 on: Today at 04:34:14 pm
Quote from: fintanmar on Today at 04:31:29 pm
Stokes looks like he's injured his knee

Yep. Would imagine it's all about boundaries now...

Bairstow needs 1 from 1 for England's fastest ever Test century.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13497 on: Today at 04:34:41 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:33:12 pm
Wait. 50 runs in 3.4 overs.

In a TEST match? Nevermind Twenty20 or the Hundred or whatever, that's StickCricket style scoring.
I think Bairstow has somewhere to be at 5:30
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13498 on: Today at 04:35:35 pm
Oh my days. This is just brilliant
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13499 on: Today at 04:35:56 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:33:12 pm
Wait. 50 runs in 3.4 overs.

In a TEST match? Nevermind Twenty20 or the Hundred or whatever, that's StickCricket style scoring.
:D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13500 on: Today at 04:36:24 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:33:12 pm
Wait. 50 runs in 3.4 overs.

In a TEST match? Nevermind Twenty20 or the Hundred or whatever, that's StickCricket style scoring.
:lmao
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13501 on: Today at 04:36:39 pm
Gilbert Jessop's record (1903)......will JB get it?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13502 on: Today at 04:38:03 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:36:39 pm
Gilbert Jessop's record (1903)......will JB get it?

Nope.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13503 on: Today at 04:38:12 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:36:39 pm
Gilbert Jessop's record (1903)......will JB get it?

No
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13504 on: Today at 04:39:28 pm
But what a knock!

Well done Jonny lad.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13505 on: Today at 04:40:10 pm
What a performance though.

Think he needs to stay in until the end now. Stokes you'd imagine will just whack it with the dodgy knee until he holes out (hopefully in about 30 runs time...)
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13506 on: Today at 04:40:22 pm
You don't see days like this in test cricket too often!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13507 on: Today at 04:40:31 pm
Wow! Listening on TMS, sounds incredible.

Still work to do but theyve bought time. Do they calm down and take it sensibly now or just keep going hell for leather for a few more overs?!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13508 on: Today at 04:41:08 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:39:28 pm
But what a knock!

Well done Jonny lad.

Aye, is a cracker.

Just read this stat from Cricinfo on the fastest hundreds page - goddamn!!

NJ Astle's second hundred in his 222 v England at Christchurch in 2001/02 took 39 balls.



Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13509 on: Today at 04:42:36 pm
Imagine getting in to watch this for free.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13510 on: Today at 04:43:01 pm
Gilbert was clearly going some.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13511 on: Today at 04:43:24 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 04:41:08 pm
Aye, is a cracker.

Just read this stat from Cricinfo on the fastest hundreds page - goddamn!!

NJ Astle's second hundred in his 222 v England at Christchurch in 2001/02 took 39 balls.





That was played in a rugby stadium though. Might as well have been played in a sports hall.
