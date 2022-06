Surely this afternoons going to be a bit of a damp squib. Just don't see this as a chaseable target on a last day pitch in two sessions? Not with such a long tail?



Normally yes. But....It's Ben Stokes. He may learn over time to restrain himself. But you imagine that his captaincy will be true to his attacking instincts at the beginning. Plus there's a big, expectant crowd who have come to see a run chase. That might be a factor.