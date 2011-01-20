« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 330 331 332 333 334 [335]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022  (Read 307793 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,265
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13360 on: Yesterday at 12:36:34 pm »
Jimmy looks in the mood. These next 20 minutes....
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,717
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13361 on: Yesterday at 12:38:37 pm »
Maybe this is why we weren't that fussed with having a small deficit....
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,265
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13362 on: Yesterday at 12:48:07 pm »
One for Nick on TMS. Guardian headline from 1974 Pakistan tour when Zaheer Abbas made his second double-hundred. 'Happy Day, Zaheer again'.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,706
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13363 on: Yesterday at 12:49:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:48:07 pm
One for Nick on TMS. Guardian headline from 1974 Pakistan tour when Zaheer Abbas made his second double-hundred. 'Happy Day, Zaheer again'.

:D Lovely stuff.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13364 on: Yesterday at 02:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:04:37 pm
Sorry to be a bore, but five tests for the Kiwis next time.

You'd think that would have happened now whilst their players are still elite.

Could lose Williamson Southee Boult by then.

ECB are also greedy f****rs so they will look at who they can fleece Aussies and India are nailed on more chance of Pakistan getting 5 tests due to the numbers/seats they would fill.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13365 on: Yesterday at 03:04:19 pm »
I see that England were being England again.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,717
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13366 on: Yesterday at 03:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:39:43 am
Going today. Hoping for some decent cricket. Pitch has been dead the last couple of days.

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,717
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13367 on: Yesterday at 03:05:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:04:19 pm
I see that England were being England again.

553 and 539 first innings scores....did you think they were gonna be 120 all out?
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13368 on: Yesterday at 03:11:31 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:05:36 pm
553 and 539 first innings scores....did you think they were gonna be 120 all out?

It was 516-5 at one point.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,645
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13369 on: Yesterday at 03:24:25 pm »
it's an actual catch
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13370 on: Yesterday at 03:25:22 pm »
Leach is absolute dross. Conway gave him that wicket.
Logged

Offline klopptopia

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13371 on: Yesterday at 04:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 03:25:22 pm
Leach is absolute dross. Conway gave him that wicket.

Im not close to county cricket but surely there is better than Leach somewhere?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,645
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13372 on: Yesterday at 04:05:14 pm »
and another
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,241
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13373 on: Yesterday at 04:06:10 pm »
Is the wicket starting to offer a bit more? I'm in the office today so can't watch/listen.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,265
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13374 on: Yesterday at 04:23:51 pm »
Just seen the Nicholls dismissal. Potts seems to have the happy knack - the Botham knack - of taking wickets with poor balls.

(I don't know if that helps answer your question Funky)
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,645
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13375 on: Yesterday at 04:25:34 pm »
good work by pope there on the run out. realised he had time and didn't just lash it to the wrong end.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13376 on: Yesterday at 04:26:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:23:51 pm
Just seen the Nicholls dismissal. Potts seems to have the happy knack - the Botham knack - of taking wickets with poor balls.

(I don't know if that helps answer your question Funky)
Angus Fraser too.  Half his wickets seemed to come from what would, in orthodox terms, be seen as poor balls.

Hopefully Potts can keep it going as it would suggest there's a bit of strategy rather than just blind luck at play.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,265
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13377 on: Yesterday at 04:35:18 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:26:39 pm
Angus Fraser too.  Half his wickets seemed to come from what would, in orthodox terms, be seen as poor balls.

Hopefully Potts can keep it going as it would suggest there's a bit of strategy rather than just blind luck at play.

Fair point. True about Fraser too.

Then there are bowlers like Mike Hendrick who at times seemed too good at seaming the ball to take any actual wickets!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13378 on: Yesterday at 04:35:34 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 04:02:42 pm
Im not close to county cricket but surely there is better than Leach somewhere?

Moeen is better but got treated like sh*t by England.

I guess the issue is even though Leach is 30 he hasnt bowled much that is the issue the spinners arent getting a chance to learn their craft.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,645
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13379 on: Yesterday at 04:49:37 pm »
good that they're letting people in for free tomorrow.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,265
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13380 on: Yesterday at 05:33:11 pm »
Got to hand it to Mitchell and Blundell (almost wrote 'Butler' there). They've been terrific in this series.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,645
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13381 on: Yesterday at 05:35:26 pm »
When bill werbeniuk gets a mention on the cricket you know not much is happening.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,768
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13382 on: Yesterday at 06:09:52 pm »
Bit odd from New Zealand this, going aggressive quite early and opening it up for England a little.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,645
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13383 on: Yesterday at 06:11:45 pm »
I'm not really 100% sure what that knock was. it was somewhat entertaining I guess.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,050
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13384 on: Yesterday at 06:15:35 pm »
Havent been able to watch, why are the Black Caps going for the slog? Has the pitched suddenly become a minefield?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,645
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13385 on: Yesterday at 06:17:01 pm »
nz have bet on themselves to lose
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,768
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13386 on: Yesterday at 06:17:19 pm »
They've lost their heads
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13387 on: Yesterday at 06:17:56 pm »
Very strange stuff from the kiwis. When Conway and Young were set the game was drifting and they were going along at about 2 runs an over. Since then all sorts has happened. Really playing some strokes, some suicidal running etc. Been a cracking days cricket.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,652
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13388 on: Yesterday at 06:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:17:56 pm
Very strange stuff from the kiwis. When Conway and Young were set the game was drifting and they were going along at about 2 runs an over. Since then all sorts has happened. Really playing some strokes, some suicidal running etc. Been a cracking days cricket.

All you can ask when you attend a day 4 these days, is entertainment and a match in the balance Gerry. All four results possible tomorrow 😎
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,505
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13389 on: Yesterday at 06:33:48 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:17:01 pm
nz have bet on themselves to lose

Probably have bet on England to England.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,706
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13390 on: Yesterday at 07:00:03 pm »
NZs best chance of winning was probably to be bowled out and giving England a chasable target. Wouldnt be surprised by any result tomorrow!
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,050
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13391 on: Yesterday at 07:29:03 pm »
No Jamieson makes the possibility of England chasing down 250-300 very likely tomorrow. Seems mad we tried to accelerate the game with him out
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13392 on: Yesterday at 07:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:26:30 pm
All you can ask when you attend a day 4 these days, is entertainment and a match in the balance Gerry. All four results possible tomorrow 😎

290 total runs, 12 wickets. Anderson bringing up 650. Some big shots, some run outs and an opener leaving one that hit middle middle. A smashing day of cricket.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,319
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13393 on: Yesterday at 07:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:26:30 pm
All four results possible tomorrow 😎

What is the 4th possible result, after England win, NZ win, draw?
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,706
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13394 on: Yesterday at 07:51:49 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 07:38:52 pm
What is the 4th possible result, after England win, NZ win, draw?

Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13395 on: Yesterday at 08:43:14 pm »
Another thought, Paul Reiffel is the most unenthusiastic and bored umpire Ive ever seen. He walks around like were inconveniencing his life.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,830
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13396 on: Yesterday at 09:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:51:49 pm

A tie? How is that different to a draw?
I feel I'm being whooshed.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13397 on: Yesterday at 09:32:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:23:40 pm
A tie? How is that different to a draw?
I feel I'm being whooshed.

England win: England score more runs than New Zealand over the 4 innings.
New Zealand win: New Zealand score more runs than England over the 4 innings.
Draw: Time runs out and the 4 innings have not yet completed.
Tie: All 4 innings are complete, and both teams have scored the same number of runs.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,830
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13398 on: Today at 07:25:17 am »
Wow. You learn something new every day.
I must say, I remember thinking ties seem to happen surprisingly often.

Annoyingly, I'm not that far from Trent bridge, the weather is lovely, but I can't get away today for the free day.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 330 331 332 333 334 [335]   Go Up
« previous next »
 