One for Nick on TMS. Guardian headline from 1974 Pakistan tour when Zaheer Abbas made his second double-hundred. 'Happy Day, Zaheer again'.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Sorry to be a bore, but five tests for the Kiwis next time.
Going today. Hoping for some decent cricket. Pitch has been dead the last couple of days.
I see that England were being England again.
553 and 539 first innings scores....did you think they were gonna be 120 all out?
Leach is absolute dross. Conway gave him that wicket.
Just seen the Nicholls dismissal. Potts seems to have the happy knack - the Botham knack - of taking wickets with poor balls. (I don't know if that helps answer your question Funky)
Angus Fraser too. Half his wickets seemed to come from what would, in orthodox terms, be seen as poor balls.Hopefully Potts can keep it going as it would suggest there's a bit of strategy rather than just blind luck at play.
Im not close to county cricket but surely there is better than Leach somewhere?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Very strange stuff from the kiwis. When Conway and Young were set the game was drifting and they were going along at about 2 runs an over. Since then all sorts has happened. Really playing some strokes, some suicidal running etc. Been a cracking days cricket.
nz have bet on themselves to lose
All you can ask when you attend a day 4 these days, is entertainment and a match in the balance Gerry. All four results possible tomorrow 😎
All four results possible tomorrow 😎
What is the 4th possible result, after England win, NZ win, draw?
A tie? How is that different to a draw?I feel I'm being whooshed.
