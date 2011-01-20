Ok the test ended in a draw, but i've seen an even even crazier score, 1997 India vs Sri Lanka, India scored 537/8 when they decided to declare, only for Sri Lanka to reply with 952/6, Sri Lanka closed day 4 on 587/1.



Not so impressive in batting numbers terms, but in one Test India won the toss and batted first against England. They were still batting on the 4th day when the local chief of police asked the Indian captain, Sunil Gavaskar, to declare before the crowd rioted. David Gower (specialist batsman, nothing bowler) was bowling, and Phil Edmonds, specialist spinner, was sitting in the outfield in a chair and reading a newspaper.Of course, in some Tests where there was no prospect of a result due to rain, Gooch would sometimes close it by doing bowling impressions. Such as the Bob Willis one where he'd come off a long and meandering run up ending with that idiosyncratic arm action.