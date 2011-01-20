« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022  (Read 306467 times)

Offline PaulF

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13320 on: Today at 06:37:49 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 07:28:25 pm
Sorry, you're talking about England. Once Root goes the rest are all out for 10.
I assume you're a glass half full kind of person 😃
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13321 on: Today at 06:39:43 am »
Going today. Hoping for some decent cricket. Pitch has been dead the last couple of days.
Online lamonti

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13322 on: Today at 06:54:17 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:37:49 am
I assume you're a glass half full kind of person 😃

He was suggesting England bat until they get to 750 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13323 on: Today at 09:44:46 am »
New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson will not take the field on day four of the second test against England at Trent Bridge.

Handy.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online meady1981

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13324 on: Today at 10:39:20 am »
Not that I would ever condone or use such a thing, but are there streams for this?
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13325 on: Today at 11:00:20 am »
Enjoyed this from Jonathan Liew

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/2022/jun/12/england-and-root-reward-fans-optimism-with-riotous-batting

Could be a good day this. Hopefully Meady gets his stream.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13326 on: Today at 11:02:13 am »
Has a team posting 500+ first innings ever lost? Feel like it's hard to come back from and you basically end up playing for a draw after that.

Edit: instantly found an answer on that thing called google - Australia beat England by 6 wickets, Adelaide, 2006/07 Ashes England 1st innings score  551 for 6 dec.

A few other older examples too.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13327 on: Today at 11:12:27 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:02:13 am
Has a team posting 500+ first innings ever lost? Feel like it's hard to come back from and you basically end up playing for a draw after that.

Edit: instantly found an answer on that thing called google - Australia beat England by 6 wickets, Adelaide, 2006/07 Ashes England 1st innings score  551 for 6 dec.

A few other older examples too.

That was horrific! 551/6...cant remember who was still in but we could easily have batted on and made 600+.

Once the Aussies got a big score too and took an England win out of the equation we just didnt seem to know what to do and we froze.

Incredible ramp for 6 from Root. Think it was his first ball of the day!
Offline Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13328 on: Today at 11:12:45 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:02:13 am
Has a team posting 500+ first innings ever lost? Feel like it's hard to come back from and you basically end up playing for a draw after that.

Please ban this user.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13329 on: Today at 11:12:54 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:02:13 am
Has a team posting 500+ first innings ever lost? Feel like it's hard to come back from and you basically end up playing for a draw after that.

Edit: instantly found an answer on that thing called google - Australia beat England by 6 wickets, Adelaide, 2006/07 Ashes England 1st innings score  551 for 6 dec.

A few other older examples too.

I think England beat New Zealand at Lord's in 2015 after the visitors went big with 500.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13330 on: Today at 11:15:58 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:12:27 am
That was horrific! 551/6...cant remember who was still in but we could easily have batted on and made 600+.

Collingwood had a double century under his belt didn't he?

Because of the weird, horrible, disgusting collapse in Adelaide I flew out to Oz for the Melbourne/Sydney Tests knowing the Ashes was already lost.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13331 on: Today at 11:23:32 am »
I dont follow the County game like some contributors to this thread, but I seem to recall folk suggesting Foakes couldnt bat to test standard?

Hes doing ok in my eyes.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Statto Red

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13332 on: Today at 11:24:48 am »
Ok the test ended in a draw, but i've seen an even even crazier score, 1997 India vs Sri Lanka, India scored 537/8 when they decided to declare, only for Sri Lanka to reply with 952/6, Sri Lanka closed day 4 on 587/1.
Offline Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #13333 on: Today at 11:30:56 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:24:48 am
Ok the test ended in a draw, but i've seen an even even crazier score, 1997 India vs Sri Lanka, India scored 537/8 when they decided to declare, only for Sri Lanka to reply with 952/6, Sri Lanka closed day 4 on 587/1.

Not so impressive in batting numbers terms, but in one Test India won the toss and batted first against England. They were still batting on the 4th day when the local chief of police asked the Indian captain, Sunil Gavaskar, to declare before the crowd rioted. David Gower (specialist batsman, nothing bowler) was bowling, and Phil Edmonds, specialist spinner, was sitting in the outfield in a chair and reading a newspaper.

Of course, in some Tests where there was no prospect of a result due to rain, Gooch would sometimes close it by doing bowling impressions. Such as the Bob Willis one where he'd come off a long and meandering run up ending with that idiosyncratic arm action.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
