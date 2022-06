If Foakes is going to show anything with the bat, this is the perfect chance. Day 3 at Lords, Root in along side him, absolutely no rush to get runs, tiring bowlers due to one being missing…. Play the old test batting game Ben.



Suited him much better that. I personally feel he should be swapped with Bairstow, as Bairstow seems to come in and attack, might as well give him that role further down then you have his experience if really needed too.