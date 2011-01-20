Good ball from the great lummox to be fair. Nipped back a bit and just clipping top of off.Have they had lunch already? Whens the next break?
Thats a great leave.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Pope gone - yet another England player who flatters to deceive.
Never seen him have a good innings. No idea how he gets picked all the time.
what is cinch on the England shirts? Some sort of mineral water company?
Car trading firm, aint it? I only know it from that gobshite Rylan advertising it.
The ginger WG Grace goes.Fucks sake this is depressingly crap. Literally one partnership is all its taken for NZ to win this.
And it will only take one good partnership for England to win this. The pitch is still decent. The ball wont do so much from now on. Will be about these two and if Patel can do something with the ball (as a bonus)
Im ashamed to say Ive given up. Watching the racing from Epsom.
you pretending it's still on channel 4?
