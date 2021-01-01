« previous next »
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13000 on: Today at 12:31:09 pm
Great start, but now Leach out of the test match. Can they call in another spinner to play?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13001 on: Today at 12:38:18 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:31:09 pm
Great start, but now Leach out of the test match. Can they call in another spinner to play?

They can but it needs to be a similar player i.e. spinner
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13002 on: Today at 12:38:40 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:31:09 pm
Great start, but now Leach out of the test match. Can they call in another spinner to play?

I didn't see the incident but I sometimes wonder at the daft dives that players often put in to save a run by the rope. Shoulder injuries, especially, are not unknown to follow.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13003 on: Today at 12:39:42 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:31:09 pm
Great start, but now Leach out of the test match. Can they call in another spinner to play?

Apparently so as its a concussion replacement. Debating on TMS how like for like it needs to be. Does it have to be another left armer for example? Can it be a leggie? No one seems to quite know but sounds like the match ref and/or NZ have to approve.

Cant probably pick a batting all rounder who bowls a bit of spin for example.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13004 on: Today at 12:45:32 pm
Leach's body really doesn't seem to like him very much
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13005 on: Today at 12:47:15 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:39:42 pm
Apparently so as its a concussion replacement. Debating on TMS how like for like it needs to be. Does it have to be another left armer for example? Can it be a leggie? No one seems to quite know but sounds like the match ref and/or NZ have to approve.

Cant probably pick a batting all rounder who bowls a bit of spin for example.

Nick who is on the TMS team this series? Is michael vaughan still in the dog house with the beeb?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13006 on: Today at 12:52:39 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 12:47:15 pm
Nick who is on the TMS team this series? Is michael vaughan still in the dog house with the beeb?

So far weve had Aggers, Dan Norcross and Simon Mann on comms and Ive heard Tufnell, Vaughan and Jeremy Coney (I think) on the summary.

Matt Parkinson has been called up apparently! Probably in a fast car on the M6 as we speak.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13007 on: Today at 12:53:16 pm
Parky is in, Lancs have no team left!!

Potts has been great! Another wicket
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13008 on: Today at 12:53:33 pm
Potts with 3😎

Youve got your wish Nick - Parkinson is Leachs replacement.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13009 on: Today at 12:53:41 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:52:39 pm
Matt Parkinson has been called up apparently! Probably in a fast car on the M6 as we speak.
Hes being driven by Tracy Chapman?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13010 on: Today at 12:53:50 pm
6 down and Potts has 3/6!

Its like those Aussies last winter who just came in and looked like theyd been playing for years.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13011 on: Today at 12:53:56 pm
Bring on the Ashes next summer :D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13012 on: Today at 12:55:08 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:53:41 pm
Hes being driven by Tracy Chapman?

Haha, I believe she wrote that song specifically about the concussion substitute rule in Test cricket.

Hope Parkinson does well and doesnt get clattered now! Big step up for him but hes taken a lot of wickets in the county championship this season.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13013 on: Today at 12:56:10 pm
Root is probably thinking where was this form when I was in charge. 
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13014 on: Today at 12:57:40 pm
The batting will do a good job of bringing us back down to earth.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13015 on: Today at 12:57:58 pm
this lot seem rustier than an old ford fiesta.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13016 on: Today at 12:58:30 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 12:53:56 pm
Bring on the Ashes next summer :D

steady on mate we were rubbish an hour ago before the test and now we are looking ahead to the ashes
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13017 on: Today at 01:06:11 pm
My first impression was out and I think de Grandhomme got away with one.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13018 on: Today at 01:27:39 pm
ward and ath have the same colours on in different garments. they should swap jackets for laughs.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13019 on: Today at 01:40:13 pm
Nice feature on Warney there. You can see how much all the Sky team held him in high regard.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13020 on: Today at 01:44:27 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:40:13 pm
Nice feature on Warney there. You can see how much all the Sky team held him in high regard.

just very sad that we will not get to hear his insight into the game or just the banter he had when he came over to England.  I think the feature carries on thought the test Nick
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13021 on: Today at 01:45:09 pm
This Potts is a Mackem. He sort of looks like one I think.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13022 on: Today at 01:45:09 pm
I'm still finding it quite weird that he's gone to be honest. might just be because it's tv cricket season again.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13023 on: Today at 01:46:50 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:45:09 pm
This Potts is a Mackem. He sort of looks like one I think.

Yes, easy to picture him booing in a half empty stadium as plastic bags and packets of crisps swirl around him.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13024 on: Today at 01:48:57 pm
Suckered him into the most obvious trap.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13025 on: Today at 02:01:50 pm
Not the same without Bumble and Holding on commentary.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13026 on: Today at 02:39:10 pm
Looks like the Black Caps were as unaware the game had started as I was. Only clocked the score now  :butt
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13027 on: Today at 02:47:17 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 02:39:10 pm
Looks like the Black Caps were as unaware the game had started as I was. Only clocked the score now  :butt
Couldve been a lot worse too!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13028 on: Today at 02:49:50 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:01:50 pm
Not the same without Bumble and Holding on commentary.

they've lost a lot of talent from that comm box in the past few years for a few reasons. and botham's also not there as well.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13029 on: Today at 02:58:18 pm
good job it's half term or that sub england just brought on would be in school.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13030 on: Today at 03:08:45 pm
Really fancy England to avoid the follow on now.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13031 on: Today at 03:15:37 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:08:45 pm
Really fancy England to avoid the follow on now.

the old saying still applies "wait until both teams have batted in the first innings before we can make a judgement. We have been known to go down like domino's as well. 
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13032 on: Today at 03:25:02 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:38:40 pm
I didn't see the incident but I sometimes wonder at the daft dives that players often put in to save a run by the rope. Shoulder injuries, especially, are not unknown to follow.
Probably saves a fair number of runs over the course of a match?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13033 on: Today at 03:32:00 pm
If Parkinson is at 9 thats a pretty long tail.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13034 on: Today at 04:21:12 pm
Crawley looking a million dollars.  Again.  Doesn't mean he isn't going to give his wicket away in 5 mins, but when he is flowing, he does look a hell of a player
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #13035 on: Today at 04:24:29 pm
I hate Lees technique. Hes way, way too far across. A 90mph Yorker on leg stump would be almost impossible to deal with.
