We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Great start, but now Leach out of the test match. Can they call in another spinner to play?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Apparently so as its a concussion replacement. Debating on TMS how like for like it needs to be. Does it have to be another left armer for example? Can it be a leggie? No one seems to quite know but sounds like the match ref and/or NZ have to approve.Cant probably pick a batting all rounder who bowls a bit of spin for example.
Nick who is on the TMS team this series? Is michael vaughan still in the dog house with the beeb?
Matt Parkinson has been called up apparently! Probably in a fast car on the M6 as we speak.
Hes being driven by Tracy Chapman?
Bring on the Ashes next summer
Nice feature on Warney there. You can see how much all the Sky team held him in high regard.
This Potts is a Mackem. He sort of looks like one I think.
Looks like the Black Caps were as unaware the game had started as I was. Only clocked the score now
Not the same without Bumble and Holding on commentary.
Really fancy England to avoid the follow on now.
I didn't see the incident but I sometimes wonder at the daft dives that players often put in to save a run by the rope. Shoulder injuries, especially, are not unknown to follow.
