It couldn't really have been anybody else, yet at the same time I can't help but think it is a very risky choice. Stokes has been through a lot in recent years, he puts everything into every game, he's had physical issues too (is currently on the sidelines with a knee problem) and has now taking on the captaincy role closer to the end of his career than the start.



He wouldn't ever have turned it down, but it does seem a bit risky to me. You are assuming he's going to be available for say 75 percent of the time, and that might not be the case.