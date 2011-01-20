« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022  (Read 279671 times)

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12800 on: March 24, 2022, 06:19:21 pm »
Being Englands best opener is like being Evertons best goalkeeper.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12801 on: March 24, 2022, 06:20:21 pm »
Being Englands best opener is like being Evertons best goalkeeper.

😂😂
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12802 on: March 24, 2022, 06:48:04 pm »
At least England managed to bat out their 50 overs.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12803 on: March 24, 2022, 07:06:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 24, 2022, 06:19:21 pm
Being Englands best opener is like being Evertons best goalkeeper.

:lmao
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12804 on: March 24, 2022, 08:47:26 pm »
I'm thinking Jack Leach as England captain?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12805 on: March 24, 2022, 08:48:07 pm »
Some very yewtree looking types in that crowd.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12806 on: March 24, 2022, 09:06:36 pm »
Been at a school concert since just before 7. Was not expecting to return to see Mahmood and Leach playing a few shots.

Love it when we flip the batting order for a laugh.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12807 on: March 24, 2022, 09:09:24 pm »
Looks like England have settled on an opening partnership for the summer at least.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12808 on: March 24, 2022, 09:10:12 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on March 24, 2022, 09:09:24 pm
Looks like England have settled on an opening partnership for the summer at least.

Hasn't Leach opened before?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12809 on: March 24, 2022, 09:16:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on March 24, 2022, 09:10:12 pm
Hasn't Leach opened before?

Think he scored 90 as an all rounder against Ireland. Did he open or come in at 3?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12810 on: March 24, 2022, 09:21:01 pm »
Comical stuff today I guess England are slightly back in the game.

Unless pitch has gone flat.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12811 on: March 24, 2022, 09:21:24 pm »
He came in at 3 against Ireland, but I think he opened in Sri Lanka when England had to come out for a couple of overs at the end of a day.

Weve somehow got into a situation in this game where both sides have had a shit day.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12812 on: March 24, 2022, 09:24:42 pm »
Saq Mahmood will end this innings with a Test batting average of 45 or more (or not have one at all), and averages under 20 with the ball.

Hes basically a better all rounder than Jacques Kallis.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12813 on: March 24, 2022, 09:33:42 pm »
Ahhshame for Mahmood.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12814 on: March 24, 2022, 09:33:46 pm »
Sickener for Mahmood after that knock.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12815 on: March 24, 2022, 09:34:30 pm »
Oh no! Mahmood out for 49 off the last over of the day looking for his 50.

The first time 10 and 11 have been the two top scorers in a Test innings since 1885. :D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12816 on: March 24, 2022, 11:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 24, 2022, 09:34:30 pm
The first time 10 and 11 have been the two top scorers in a Test innings since 1885. :D

That is a great stat.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12817 on: Yesterday at 08:56:16 am »
Think he scored 90 as an all rounder against Ireland. Did he open or come in at 3?

He came in at 3 as night watchman, was the game at Lord's when England were bowled out in the first session for 70 or 80
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12818 on: Yesterday at 09:48:44 am »
He came in at 3 as night watchman, was the game at Lord's when England were bowled out in the first session for 70 or 80

I meant night watchman and have no idea why I typed all rounder. Getting old and muddled!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12819 on: Yesterday at 10:14:51 am »
He came in at 3 as night watchman, was the game at Lord's when England were bowled out in the first session for 70 or 80

You need to be more specific than that.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12820 on: Yesterday at 03:57:56 pm »
I really like Mahmood. I think he's something about him. Would like to see him get a run to see what he can put together.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12821 on: Yesterday at 04:00:59 pm »
England doing alright here
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12822 on: Yesterday at 05:15:33 pm »
What the fuck was that from Holder? Hooking his third ball down square legs throat?  Three balls earlier Bonner ducked a bouncer but forgot to drop his hands as well so he gloved it through to the keeper.

Im glad its not just England batsmen who do completely daft things like that.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12823 on: Yesterday at 05:17:24 pm »
They really can't deal with anything short can they?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12824 on: Yesterday at 06:05:48 pm »
I really like Mahmood. I think he's something about him. Would like to see him get a run to see what he can put together.

A useful option for sure, the way Simon Jones used to be. Hes clearly got the right temperament. Not sure why they picked Overton over Fisher here. Hes looked consistently short of test level. Robinson has been a big miss, would have been perfect on this.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12825 on: Today at 02:38:01 pm »
I really fucking wish England would stop burning all their reviews.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12826 on: Today at 02:39:59 pm »
I've no sympathy for any team that uses all their reviews. Stop using them when you're not sure and that wouldn't happen.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12827 on: Today at 02:41:26 pm »
I've no sympathy for any team that uses all their reviews. Stop using them when you're not sure and that wouldn't happen.

Especially when they have three of the bastards.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12828 on: Today at 03:49:24 pm »
England bowlers toil 🙄
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12829 on: Today at 03:51:23 pm »
Stokes is obviously good and Mahmood looks like he might have something about him, but this 'attack' has all the penetration of a soggy chip.
