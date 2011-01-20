people like big dick nick.
Being Englands best opener is like being Evertons best goalkeeper.
Looks like England have settled on an opening partnership for the summer at least.
Hasn't Leach opened before?
The first time 10 and 11 have been the two top scorers in a Test innings since 1885.
Think he scored 90 as an all rounder against Ireland. Did he open or come in at 3?
He came in at 3 as night watchman, was the game at Lord's when England were bowled out in the first session for 70 or 80
I really like Mahmood. I think he's something about him. Would like to see him get a run to see what he can put together.
I've no sympathy for any team that uses all their reviews. Stop using them when you're not sure and that wouldn't happen.
