Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12720 on: Today at 07:44:06 pm »
keep your foot behind the line mate.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12721 on: Today at 08:33:49 pm »
Ton for Brathwaite. He's been pretty effective for West Indies over the years.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12722 on: Today at 08:50:16 pm »
Tours to the Caribbean always seem good but they always turn into borefests in recent years.
« Reply #12723 on: Today at 09:07:44 pm »
You cant leave those.

Not sure why he sent that for review. If you wanted a textbook definition of plumb lbw that was it.

Well batted, mind.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12724 on: Today at 09:09:44 pm »
What a daft review. That really was shane watson-esque.

Absolutely stone dead.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12725 on: Today at 09:10:16 pm »
Did Foakes miss a stumping chance? You know who would have taken it? Ah, never mind!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12726 on: Today at 09:12:21 pm »
Give him the pads. He's on the pitch!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12727 on: Today at 09:12:23 pm »
Yes.
No.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12728 on: Today at 09:13:30 pm »
Im not entirely convinced a night watchman should be leaning back and playing agricultural pulls off the back foot to a spinner. 

But the game continues to evolve I suppose ;D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12729 on: Today at 09:48:08 pm »
lord gower's shirt........wow.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12730 on: Today at 09:51:48 pm »
He has matching shorts and socks too, hes worn them before
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12731 on: Today at 10:00:54 pm »
Been watching cricket for many decades and cant remember many more boring days play. Pitch is a joke. However,  no disrespect to Jack Leach but just imagine the damage the late, great Warnie would have done on that?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12732 on: Today at 10:09:29 pm »
Probably more but then again he's the 2nd leading test wicket taker of all time
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12733 on: Today at 10:48:13 pm »
Absolutely diabolical pitch, some injuries and dont want to be unfair to inexperienced players - but fair to say the bowlers sat at home with a thousand wickets wouldnt have done worse
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12734 on: Today at 11:03:12 pm »
Exactly. Grass on the outfield. Are they totally incapable of having any on the wicket? Theyve had ages to prepare this. Hasnt helped their bowlers either. WTF!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12735 on: Today at 11:09:51 pm »
From what's been said by Roach and others this is what pitches in the Caribbean are like these days.

Fucking shite.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12736 on: Today at 11:13:33 pm »
Yeah, looks that way and very sad if they cant be arsed.
