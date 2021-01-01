people like big dick nick.
Did Foakes miss a stumping chance? You know who would have taken it? Ah, never mind!
lord gower's shirt........wow.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Been watching cricket for many decades and cant remember many more boring days play. Pitch is a joke. However, no disrespect to Jack Leach but just imagine the damage the late, great Warnie would have done on that?
Absolutely diabolical pitch, some injuries and dont want to be unfair to inexperienced players - but fair to say the bowlers sat at home with a thousand wickets wouldnt have done worse
From what's been said by Roach and others this is what pitches in the Caribbean are like these days. Fucking shite.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.94]