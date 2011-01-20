« previous next »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 05:48:25 pm
Ooof. Stokes has just hit that one to Jamaica.

Another six off the next ball, then caught off the one after.

All a bit odd! I get that hes bored and just wanted to score quickly but we might end up 50 short of what we should get.

At least thats 500, not 200 so I shouldnt really complain. :D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12681 on: Yesterday at 05:52:12 pm »
looking a bit better now

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12682 on: Yesterday at 06:04:54 pm »
Most sixes in Tests
Brendan McCullum (NZ) - 107
Adam Gilchrist (Aus) - 100
Chris Gayle (WI) - 98
Jacques Kallis (SA) - 97
Virender Sehwag (Ind) - 91
Ben Stokes (Eng) - 89
Brian Lara (WI) - 88
Chris Cairns (NZ) - 87
Viv Richards (WI) - 84
Andrew Flintoff (Eng) & Matthew Hayden (Aus) - 82

Pretty sure Cairns set the record during a Test against England in 2004.

Most names in that list dont raise eyebrows but a bit surprised to see Kallis in there.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12683 on: Yesterday at 06:12:01 pm »
It's Quiz-Time folks.

How many Test Match sixes did Don Bradman hit (no googling Sangria!)
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12684 on: Yesterday at 06:13:20 pm »
Well. Its fewer than 82, I know that much
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12685 on: Yesterday at 06:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:12:01 pm
It's Quiz-Time folks.

How many Test Match sixes did Don Bradman hit (no googling Sangria!)

Boring bastard could barely hit it off the square (nicholasanthony wont see this). Ill say 1. An unconvincing top edge trying to evade a Larwood bouncer?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12686 on: Yesterday at 06:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:12:01 pm
It's Quiz-Time folks.

How many Test Match sixes did Don Bradman hit (no googling Sangria!)

0? The Roland Perry biography I read made it seem like that famous grade match where he scored 100 in around 20 balls was around the only time that he went aerial.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12687 on: Yesterday at 06:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:15:31 pm
Boring bastard could barely hit it off the square (nicholasanthony wont see this). Ill say 1. An unconvincing top edge trying to evade a Larwood bouncer?

He was a very rapid scorer, as nicholasanthony would point if he ventured into this thread). In fact he holds the Test record for the number of runs in a day (309). He also holds the record for the number of Test centuries hit inside a single session (6). But he clearly liked to hit the ball on the deck. He only scored.....6 sixes in Test matches. That's the same number that Stokes got this morning.

Cricket is weird.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12688 on: Yesterday at 06:40:02 pm »
Their keeper does seem to like a little sing song
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12689 on: Yesterday at 06:46:56 pm »
Is the plan bat for hour after tea & get the 500, declare, then try & get a couple of wickets in the last hour?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12690 on: Yesterday at 06:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 06:46:56 pm
Is the plan bat for hour after tea & get the 500, declare, then try & get a couple of wickets in the last hour?

Seems to make the most sense.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12691 on: Yesterday at 06:50:40 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 06:46:56 pm
Is the plan bat for hour after tea & get the 500, declare, then try & get a couple of wickets in the last hour?

Day 2 isn't it? Yeah they do seem to be trying to move the game on as this pitch has draw written all over it.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12692 on: Yesterday at 07:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:36:59 pm
He was a very rapid scorer, as nicholasanthony would point if he ventured into this thread). In fact he holds the Test record for the number of runs in a day (309). He also holds the record for the number of Test centuries hit inside a single session (6). But he clearly liked to hit the ball on the deck. He only scored.....6 sixes in Test matches. That's the same number that Stokes got this morning.

Cricket is weird.



Fair points and I wasnt being entirely serious! If hed had a bat like Stokes he probably could have hit a few more!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12693 on: Yesterday at 07:18:36 pm »
Wow - England make it to 500! When was the last time that happened? Any stato's in the thread?
 :-\
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12694 on: Yesterday at 07:19:48 pm »
Roach seems to have been decent for years but never gets talked about in terms of test bowlers.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12695 on: Yesterday at 07:23:12 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 07:18:36 pm
Wow - England make it to 500! When was the last time that happened? Any stato's in the thread?
 :-\

Against India last year? Root made a double ton iirc
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12696 on: Yesterday at 07:39:07 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:19:48 pm
Roach seems to have been decent for years but never gets talked about in terms of test bowlers.

He's a top Test quick all right. But, yes, he doesn't seem to get the respect.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12697 on: Yesterday at 07:40:53 pm »
Boom!!

14-1 Fisher gets the wicket.
 ;D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12698 on: Yesterday at 07:40:53 pm »
Not a bad start to your test career.  ;D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12699 on: Yesterday at 07:41:30 pm »
The negative space in that 'fancraze' logo is defo a cock and balls.




Well done fisher, 2 balls to get a wicket.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12700 on: Yesterday at 07:42:14 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:41:30 pm
The negative space in that 'fancraze' logo is defo a cock and balls.




Well done fisher, 2 balls to get a wicket.

Yeah, where's Nick gone?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12701 on: Yesterday at 07:54:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:42:14 pm
Yeah, where's Nick gone?

:D

We never said he was bad. Id literally never heard of his name until he got selected, didnt even know he was in the squad. Thats pretty rare in this day and age.

I hope he turns out to be an England great!

Although I believe Richard Illingworth took a wicket with his first ball in Test cricket so not always a surefire guarantee.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12702 on: Today at 02:04:32 pm »
We need some wickets in this first hour. Fisher and Leach starting out.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12703 on: Today at 02:05:22 pm »
Massive amounts of turn on ball 1
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12704 on: Today at 02:09:20 pm »
Bet Matt Parkinson would've liked a bowl on this
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12705 on: Today at 02:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 02:09:20 pm
Bet Matt Parkinson would've liked a bowl ever.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12706 on: Today at 02:28:00 pm »
Sounds like Woods out for a while. He doesnt seem to get much luck with injuries. Nor do England with their fast bowlers.  Wood, Archer and Stone all seem to miss more Cricket than they play.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12707 on: Today at 02:29:20 pm »
Leach gets one!! He's finding something here, so need to take it to the new batsmen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12708 on: Today at 02:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:28:00 pm
Sounds like Woods out for a while. He doesnt seem to get much luck with injuries. Nor do England with their fast bowlers.  Wood, Archer and Stone all seem to miss more Cricket than they play.

Do we have any fast bowlers left, of the calibre of Anderson and Broad?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12709 on: Today at 02:31:45 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:30:28 pm
Do we have any fast bowlers left, of the calibre of Anderson and Broad?

who?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12710 on: Today at 02:32:02 pm »
Crap shot, but it doesnt say that in the book!

This lads a limpet, need to be on it to get him. No dropped catches.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12711 on: Today at 02:45:39 pm »
state of the Engerland fans

St George Cross flags with shite lower league football teams names on them

and people wonder why I can't support them
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12712 on: Today at 03:14:12 pm »
Stokes gets Bonner!

Review incoming - Umpires call on height
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12713 on: Today at 03:15:19 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 02:45:39 pm
state of the Engerland fans

St George Cross flags with shite lower league football teams names on them

and people wonder why I can't support them

You're too sensitive?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12714 on: Today at 03:16:02 pm »
I thought he hit that.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12715 on: Today at 03:17:13 pm »
I think he might be very unlucky there - the ball seemed to change direction after it passed the bat.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12716 on: Today at 03:18:25 pm »
Thats a big un that wicket.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12717 on: Today at 03:20:08 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 03:17:13 pm
I think he might be very unlucky there - the ball seemed to change direction after it passed the bat.

It did move .
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12718 on: Today at 03:30:19 pm »
Gah, another missed review! We're making a lot more happen on this pitch than the Windies were though, which is encouraging.
