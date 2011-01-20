Boring bastard could barely hit it off the square (nicholasanthony wont see this). Ill say 1. An unconvincing top edge trying to evade a Larwood bouncer?



He was a very rapid scorer, as nicholasanthony would point if he ventured into this thread). In fact he holds the Test record for the number of runs in a day (309). He also holds the record for the number of Test centuries hit inside a single session (6). But he clearly liked to hit the ball on the deck. He only scored.....6 sixes in Test matches. That's the same number that Stokes got this morning.Cricket is weird.