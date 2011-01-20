Ooof. Stokes has just hit that one to Jamaica.Another six off the next ball, then caught off the one after.
It's Quiz-Time folks.How many Test Match sixes did Don Bradman hit (no googling Sangria!)
Boring bastard could barely hit it off the square (nicholasanthony wont see this). Ill say 1. An unconvincing top edge trying to evade a Larwood bouncer?
Is the plan bat for hour after tea & get the 500, declare, then try & get a couple of wickets in the last hour?
He was a very rapid scorer, as nicholasanthony would point if he ventured into this thread). In fact he holds the Test record for the number of runs in a day (309). He also holds the record for the number of Test centuries hit inside a single session (6). But he clearly liked to hit the ball on the deck. He only scored.....6 sixes in Test matches. That's the same number that Stokes got this morning. Cricket is weird.
Wow - England make it to 500! When was the last time that happened? Any stato's in the thread?
Roach seems to have been decent for years but never gets talked about in terms of test bowlers.
The negative space in that 'fancraze' logo is defo a cock and balls.Well done fisher, 2 balls to get a wicket.
Bet Matt Parkinson would've liked a bowl ever.
Sounds like Woods out for a while. He doesnt seem to get much luck with injuries. Nor do England with their fast bowlers. Wood, Archer and Stone all seem to miss more Cricket than they play.
Do we have any fast bowlers left, of the calibre of Anderson and Broad?
I think he might be very unlucky there - the ball seemed to change direction after it passed the bat.
