« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 308 309 310 311 312 [313]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2022  (Read 267905 times)

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12480 on: February 8, 2022, 10:57:36 am »
I watched that 8 part series on Amazon he really isnt what we need.

He was ALWAYS moaning pulling players down some respond to it others not and after a while it becomes abit Mourinho/Conte.

Kirsten would be my choice.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12481 on: February 8, 2022, 11:06:16 am »
Quote from: Legs on February  8, 2022, 10:57:36 am
I watched that 8 part series on Amazon he really isnt what we need.

He was ALWAYS moaning pulling players down some respond to it others not and after a while it becomes abit Mourinho/Conte.

Kirsten would be my choice.

Apparently, he was called out on his interactions and behaviour from that series. He acknowledged that he needed to change his style and subsequently won the T20 World Cup and the Ashes 4-0.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,190
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12482 on: February 8, 2022, 11:06:25 am »
I can't help but think grabbing the aussie coach that has just been binned would be pretty desperate and shite by the ecb.

so it'll probably happen.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12483 on: February 8, 2022, 11:35:59 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on February  8, 2022, 11:06:25 am
I can't help but think grabbing the aussie coach that has just been binned would be pretty desperate and shite by the ecb.

so it'll probably happen.

Getting Eddie Jones didn't work out too bad for the English Rugby team.  ;)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline nicholasanthony

  • RAWK Australian cricket correspondent & 2014 AFL tipping champion of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,021
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12484 on: February 8, 2022, 12:20:00 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February  8, 2022, 11:06:16 am
Apparently, he was called out on his interactions and behaviour from that series. He acknowledged that he needed to change his style and subsequently won the T20 World Cup and the Ashes 4-0.
Less influence lead to improved results. I think there was a place for Langers style in the taskmaster mould of Bob Simpson but Australia truly flourished post-Simpson, because of the foundation he laid. The feeling seems to be that the team is ready for a coach to match that next phase and new Captain.

How England havent managed to get Dizzy in as coach is a shock to me.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,575
  • JFT96.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12485 on: February 8, 2022, 05:47:31 pm »
No Anderson or Broad for the West Indies Test series.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,190
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12486 on: February 8, 2022, 05:51:45 pm »
I think it's a bit weird but I'm not really all that arsed.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,199
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12487 on: February 8, 2022, 07:06:38 pm »
It would be nice if they just, for once, picked the strongest possible team from the strongest possible squad and stopped fucking around with managing workloads or some such bullshit. Just win some fucking matches for fucks sake.

If they genuinely believe that the strongest squad they can pick has neither Jimmy Anderson or Stuart Broad in it then thats fair enough.  I think thats bollocks though.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,774
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12488 on: February 8, 2022, 08:01:16 pm »
If youre picking Mark Wood in successive tours then the managing workloads excuse doesnt really carry much weight, does it?
Logged
AHA!

Offline RobinHood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12489 on: February 8, 2022, 09:18:20 pm »
I can kind of understand not picking Jimmy, hell be 40 this summer and you would anticipate this being his final English summer - although people say that every year since he turned 34.

The Broad omission is odd though as he only played 3 Ashes test so doesnt need resting, and he played pretty well in that series and seems to be in decent form. Its also a little bit rude to both WI and the travelling support too, we basically asked the Windies to be in a bubble for ages in 2020 and then we dont play two of our best (and most popular) bowlers.

Also that statement from Strauss is a bit worrying as it indicates that theyve been dropped rather than rested or rotated. What he should have said is that they are being rested ahead of a busy English summer where they (should) be key players this year.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,101
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12490 on: February 9, 2022, 06:33:12 pm »
It's just ridiculous bullshit basically. The fact that Root is still captain is weird as fuck.

The bowlers are being basically castigated for the abysmal Ashes and the shite batsman are being continued with
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,139
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12491 on: February 9, 2022, 06:39:07 pm »
Quote from: scatman on February  9, 2022, 06:33:12 pm
It's just ridiculous bullshit basically. The fact that Root is still captain is weird as fuck.

The bowlers are being basically castigated for the abysmal Ashes and the shite batsman are being continued with

A fair few of the batsmen have gone. Probably wasnt enough plausible candidates to get rid of every last one bar Root!
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,937
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12492 on: February 9, 2022, 10:02:33 pm »
On pretty much any metric theyre in Englands best team. Weird decision and a bit disrespectful to the Windies. Assume this is the start of 4 years building towards the Ashes which always works so well

Says a lot that the only time weve had proper success is when the Ashes were treated v similar to other series and the goal was to be number one.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,101
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12493 on: February 10, 2022, 09:54:16 am »
lame duck captain

Quote
It leaves Root, in particular, under real pressure to justify the decision to keep him on as captain even after his teams have twice been beaten out of sight in Australia. No one involved is about to discuss it in public now, but there were clear signs of friction between him and his two senior bowlers during the Ashes.

He criticised his attack for not being braver and for bowling the wrong lengths after they were beaten in Adelaide. Andersons pointed public reply was: We cant just go after the game, we should have bowled fuller, while Broad delivered more blunt truths later in the tour. It doesnt matter which bowlers you play if youre being bowled out for 140, he said.

If you were picking a side to win Englands next game, Anderson and Broad would be in it. Theres no argument in the statistics. Anderson has taken 56 wickets at 24 runs each in the past two years of Test cricket, Broad 52 at 21. No one else has managed more than 40.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/2022/feb/10/whatever-happens-next-jimmy-anderson-and-stuart-broad-deserved-a-better-ending-than-this
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,368
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12494 on: February 10, 2022, 10:04:48 am »
I really hope this isnt the last weve seen of Jimmy in an England shirt. He deserves a good send off in front a capacity home crowd - preferably on his own terms.
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,113
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12495 on: February 10, 2022, 11:13:18 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on February 10, 2022, 10:04:48 am
I really hope this isnt the last weve seen of Jimmy in an England shirt. He deserves a good send off in front a capacity home crowd - preferably on his own terms.


It's obscene.

It's one thing to move a 38-year-old on when his powers are waning and the alternatives are performing at a higher level but to do it like this when he's performing at a level above the alternatives is out of order. It's a really petty mentality and I think it probably shows that Strauss isn't the man for his job, as well as those others who have been bulleted since the Ashes. It's been a frustration for me for a few years that England continued to rely on Anderson and to a lesser extent Broad but I don't think either of them can be blamed for the lack of depth or hunger to depose them.

A revolution always seems like a great idea but they tend to fail when the man leading it is a daft pompous prick, espousing the same old shite.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,199
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12496 on: February 10, 2022, 11:41:34 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on February  9, 2022, 10:02:33 pm
On pretty much any metric theyre in Englands best team. Weird decision and a bit disrespectful to the Windies. Assume this is the start of 4 years building towards the Ashes which always works so well

Says a lot that the only time weve had proper success is when the Ashes were treated v similar to other series and the goal was to be number one.

This is exactly what Nasser Hussain said recently.  Treat every match in every series with the same respect as they treat The Ashes.  Pick your best team to win the game in front of you, not try to second guess what conditions and players you'll be up against in a week, a month or a years time.  Play your best fit and available 3/4 quicker bowlers that give you a bit of variation. Pick a fucking spinner and stick with him for more than 2 matches at a time.

I mean the batting is shocking, so no idea what to do with that.  Maybe get a fucking u13s coach in and show them where to fucking stand at the crease, how to fucking stand still, how to hold the fucking bat properly and where to put your fucking feet when you're playing a fucking shot, and, crucially, when not playing a fucking shot. The useless fuckers.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,080
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12497 on: March 3, 2022, 01:40:07 pm »
The warm up before next weeks test:

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Joe Root, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach

Going well so far: England declared on 466/6 in their first innings with Jonny Bairstow hitting 106*
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,774
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12498 on: March 3, 2022, 03:06:36 pm »
Robinson seemingly not fully fit and Wood ill, going well.
Logged
AHA!

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,139
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12499 on: March 3, 2022, 03:10:37 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on March  3, 2022, 03:06:36 pm
Robinson seemingly not fully fit and Wood ill, going well.

Do we have any semi experienced seamers in reserve we could call upon?

Poor old Wood, love him, but you cant rely on him.

No idea of the quality of the side were playing but good to see a few batsmen making runs. Are the Windies pitches still quite low and slow like the last few tours weve had there? You need to be quite patient but from memory there were runs to be made if youre prepared to dig in.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12500 on: March 3, 2022, 03:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  3, 2022, 03:10:37 pm
Do we have any semi experienced seamers in reserve we could call upon?

Poor old Wood, love him, but you cant rely on him.

No idea of the quality of the side were playing but good to see a few batsmen making runs. Are the Windies pitches still quite low and slow like the last few tours weve had there? You need to be quite patient but from memory there were runs to be made if youre prepared to dig in.

There is a few guys called Jimmy and Stuart maybe they could help ?!
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,394
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12501 on: March 3, 2022, 04:24:48 pm »
But, you know, Joe will make one too many mistakes. ECC will see what I already knew, and they go in there, they will march in there. They go, Right, yeah, Jimmy was right. You've pissed off him and you've pissed off him. You're not the captain you thought you were. Okay. So get out, we made the mistake. Then they drag him out by his hair and that's when the begging starts. They'll come to me and say, Ooh, Jimmy you were right all along, you were the right bowler for this job, you're the best bowler for this job. Will you come back? I'll be like, yeah sure how much money have you got? Because this is going to cost you, this is going to cost you.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,430
  • id rather be fishing
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12502 on: March 3, 2022, 11:02:21 pm »
local news saying Rodney marsh has died.. RIP Baccus
Logged
JFT 96

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,080
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12503 on: March 4, 2022, 10:43:55 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  3, 2022, 03:10:37 pm
Do we have any semi experienced seamers in reserve we could call upon?

Poor old Wood, love him, but you cant rely on him.

No idea of the quality of the side were playing but good to see a few batsmen making runs. Are the Windies pitches still quite low and slow like the last few tours weve had there? You need to be quite patient but from memory there were runs to be made if youre prepared to dig in.

Leach seemed to do a lot on them yesterday!

I reckon a decent Ben Foakes series might bring Welsh back. Just to throw it in my face.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,139
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12504 on: March 4, 2022, 10:50:46 am »
Quote from: Elzar on March  4, 2022, 10:43:55 am
Leach seemed to do a lot on them yesterday!

I reckon a decent Ben Foakes series might bring Welsh back. Just to throw it in my face.

I thought that when I saw Foakes was playing. Lets hope he makes some runs for the greater good.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12505 on: Today at 01:19:00 pm »
Can't wait for England to be 30/3 in about an hour after batting first.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,199
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12506 on: Today at 01:22:29 pm »
Fuck's sake, this starts today doesn't it?  These fuckers will be putting me in a bad mood for the next 2 1/2days.

I see England are somehow favourites for this series.  Piss off!  West Indies are reasonably strong aren't they?  Certainly enough bowling to have England's assorted twerps out for less than 250 each time.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,139
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12507 on: Today at 01:39:59 pm »
England win the toss and bat first. For a clean slate team theres only one new face, Alex Lees who opens. Saw Mahmood is left out of the 12 man squad (boo):

Crawley
Lees
Root
Lawrence
Stokes
Bairstow
Foakes
Woakes
Overton
Wood
Leach

So well see Root at 3 (wont really mean he comes in much earlier) and we should get to see one or two rhyming partnerships. Good luck to them anyway.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12508 on: Today at 01:40:07 pm »
England have won the toss and elected to lose.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,399
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12509 on: Today at 01:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 01:22:29 pm
Fuck's sake, this starts today doesn't it?  These fuckers will be putting me in a bad mood for the next 2 1/2days.

I see England are somehow favourites for this series.  Piss off!  West Indies are reasonably strong aren't they?  Certainly enough bowling to have England's assorted twerps out for less than 250 each time.

We haven't beaten them in Caribbean since 2004.

We've won the toss and are batting.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,080
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12510 on: Today at 01:40:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:39:59 pm

So well see Root at 3 (wont really mean he comes in much earlier) and we should get to see one or two rhyming partnerships. Good luck to them anyway.


Root and Leach don't rhyme.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,139
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12511 on: Today at 01:41:53 pm »
Anyone see the Pakistan v Australia card? Looked like a great pitch for the bowlers - 14 wickets fell in the match for a combined 1200 runs.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,139
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12512 on: Today at 01:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:40:34 pm
We haven't beaten them in Caribbean since 2004.

We've won the toss and are batting.

And that was our first win there since the early 60s I think?
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,399
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
« Reply #12513 on: Today at 01:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:42:38 pm
And that was our first win there since the early 60s I think?

Most likely. It's the only one I can remember, for sure.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 308 309 310 311 312 [313]   Go Up
« previous next »
 