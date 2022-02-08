But, you know, Joe will make one too many mistakes. ECC will see what I already knew, and they go in there, they will march in there. They go, Right, yeah, Jimmy was right. You've pissed off him and you've pissed off him. You're not the captain you thought you were. Okay. So get out, we made the mistake. Then they drag him out by his hair and that's when the begging starts. They'll come to me and say, Ooh, Jimmy you were right all along, you were the right bowler for this job, you're the best bowler for this job. Will you come back? I'll be like, yeah sure how much money have you got? Because this is going to cost you, this is going to cost you.