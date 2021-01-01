« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2022

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12360 on: Yesterday at 02:08:27 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:40:39 pm
I think the bowlers have done alright this series but from what all the pundits were saying, and given we had them 12/3, we definitely left Australia off the hook in the first innings. They scored at least 50 more than they should have. We werent helped by Robinsons injury.

As for bowling depth beyond Jimmy and Broad, I think we do have options but there must be serious questions about Archer. May be best to keep him as a limited overs bowler and maximise his abilities there. The persistent injuries arent a great sign.

Agreed - Leach for me was the weak point too.  If we had Stokes fit enough for a handful of overs, Robinson's injury didn't happen, then we'd easily have taken them quicker.  Heck - if the no-ball decision for Carey went the other way, then they'd have scored 50 fewer anyway alone.

As for Archer - I've been saying for years he is a LO specialist due to fitness concerns
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12361 on: Yesterday at 02:53:03 pm
Quote from: WhoHe on Yesterday at 12:32:09 pm
Jonathan Agnews ideas on restructuring test cricket https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/60016410
I do tend to agree with him. We need to lessen the amount of teams in the County Championship to improve the quality.

Also our younger players need to be going to play in Australia/India/South Africa in our winter to play red ball cricket. They are so unused to playing in those conditions.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12362 on: Yesterday at 03:04:59 pm
Quote from: WhoHe on Yesterday at 12:32:09 pm
Jonathan Agnews ideas on restructuring test cricket https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/60016410

Anything that lessens the length of the season, so better pitches are prepared in better conditions, is a good idea. Add in greater competition for places in less sides competing then an improved quality of player should emerge.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12363 on: Yesterday at 03:11:28 pm
or just do 3 groups of 6, 1 up 1 down promotion/relegation. fewer games and they'll probably pretty much all mean something.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12364 on: Today at 12:22:35 pm
Really weird stuff from Graham Thorpe filming a few lads having a beer and getting told off by police and then seemingly sharing it with media or the wrong people at least.

I don't really have a problem with the situation, all pretty normal in cricket after a series like this. Thorpe seems like a bit of a clown though.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12365 on: Today at 12:35:11 pm
I think the only thing England need to worry about bowling wise is finding a good enough spinner to play in Australia. I think the quicks have shown they can do more than enough. Even without Archer and the like

Batting on the other hand... it just has to be fixed to have any chance of competing. Crawley can have a few more matches but the rest (Root aside) haven't cut it. You should even have someone better than Stokes at 5 for mine.

Look up England's wins or draws since 06/07 in Australia - every single time they've won or drawn they've made 400 in at least one innings.... hell, England have won SIX (6!) matches here in the last 35 years. I'd wager that all of those had a score of 400 in at least one innings.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12366 on: Today at 12:37:16 pm
Crikey! Id wager that Melbourne win in 98/99 didnt. Was a low scoring game where Australia didnt chase under 150 I think.

Ba when you can remember them all individually though!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12367 on: Today at 12:41:51 pm
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:22:35 pm
Really weird stuff from Graham Thorpe filming a few lads having a beer and getting told off by police and then seemingly sharing it with media or the wrong people at least.

I don't really have a problem with the situation, all pretty normal in cricket after a series like this. Thorpe seems like a bit of a clown though.



thorpe was probably filming it just in case all kinds of bollocks rumours kicked off.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12368 on: Today at 12:59:45 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:37:16 pm
Crikey! Id wager that Melbourne win in 98/99 didnt. Was a low scoring game where Australia didnt chase under 150 I think.

Ba when you can remember them all individually though!

Ah yes of course!... a famous 12 run win for England with the Aussies 2-100 chasing 170 odd.

I think the point still stands though!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12369 on: Today at 01:52:45 pm
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 12:35:11 pm
I think the only thing England need to worry about bowling wise is finding a good enough spinner to play in Australia. I think the quicks have shown they can do more than enough. Even without Archer and the like

Batting on the other hand... it just has to be fixed to have any chance of competing. Crawley can have a few more matches but the rest (Root aside) haven't cut it. You should even have someone better than Stokes at 5 for mine.

Look up England's wins or draws since 06/07 in Australia - every single time they've won or drawn they've made 400 in at least one innings.... hell, England have won SIX (6!) matches here in the last 35 years. I'd wager that all of those had a score of 400 in at least one innings.

The bowlers did ok and there were some respectable performances but they had real trouble bowling Australia out. Hobart test was the lowest contribution for Australia's last 4 wickets but they still put on 70 runs. It was over 100 twice. I have sympathy for second innings bowling trouble because it's mentally very tough when you have to come back to bowl so quickly but there were still a lot of first innings struggles. Injuries didn't help of course and Archer would've been really helpful getting through the Australian tail
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12370 on: Today at 01:57:30 pm
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 12:59:45 pm
Ah yes of course!... a famous 12 run win for England with the Aussies 2-100 chasing 170 odd.

I think the point still stands though!

It definitely does still stand!

That hotel drinks things seems a bit of a non story. Told to disperse because presumably other guests complained about the noise. And they did. Weve probably all done similar. Plus the end of a long tour and they were boozing (not fighting!) with some Aussies. Fair enough.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12371 on: Today at 03:47:03 pm
Anderson, Robinson, Broad and Wood all averaged between 23-27. Captaincy, batting, fielding and the supporting act (Leach, Woakes, Stokes all over 50+) let them down.
