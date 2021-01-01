I think the bowlers have done alright this series but from what all the pundits were saying, and given we had them 12/3, we definitely left Australia off the hook in the first innings. They scored at least 50 more than they should have. We werent helped by Robinsons injury.As for bowling depth beyond Jimmy and Broad, I think we do have options but there must be serious questions about Archer. May be best to keep him as a limited overs bowler and maximise his abilities there. The persistent injuries arent a great sign.
Jonathan Agnews ideas on restructuring test cricket https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/60016410
Really weird stuff from Graham Thorpe filming a few lads having a beer and getting told off by police and then seemingly sharing it with media or the wrong people at least.I don't really have a problem with the situation, all pretty normal in cricket after a series like this. Thorpe seems like a bit of a clown though.
Crikey! Id wager that Melbourne win in 98/99 didnt. Was a low scoring game where Australia didnt chase under 150 I think. Ba when you can remember them all individually though!
I think the only thing England need to worry about bowling wise is finding a good enough spinner to play in Australia. I think the quicks have shown they can do more than enough. Even without Archer and the likeBatting on the other hand... it just has to be fixed to have any chance of competing. Crawley can have a few more matches but the rest (Root aside) haven't cut it. You should even have someone better than Stokes at 5 for mine. Look up England's wins or draws since 06/07 in Australia - every single time they've won or drawn they've made 400 in at least one innings.... hell, England have won SIX (6!) matches here in the last 35 years. I'd wager that all of those had a score of 400 in at least one innings.
Ah yes of course!... a famous 12 run win for England with the Aussies 2-100 chasing 170 odd. I think the point still stands though!
