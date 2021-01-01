I think the only thing England need to worry about bowling wise is finding a good enough spinner to play in Australia. I think the quicks have shown they can do more than enough. Even without Archer and the like



Batting on the other hand... it just has to be fixed to have any chance of competing. Crawley can have a few more matches but the rest (Root aside) haven't cut it. You should even have someone better than Stokes at 5 for mine.



Look up England's wins or draws since 06/07 in Australia - every single time they've won or drawn they've made 400 in at least one innings.... hell, England have won SIX (6!) matches here in the last 35 years. I'd wager that all of those had a score of 400 in at least one innings.