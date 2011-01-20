Too many gun ho players who don't protect their wicket, you need players who can bat for potentially days, this lot struggle to bat for an hour.



Bowling is not much better either, not even sure if we have taken 20 Australian wickets in any Test match this series.



You can't expect to win games when you can't bowl the opposition out.



The wickets they have played on are as green as you will ever see in Australia, the conditions in the main were England friendly. The Australian batting unit didn't need to score heavily, was it one of maybe two scores over 400 and they won one test by an innings.



England have had some drubbings over the years but this has been the worst I can remember and not even sure we have any players out there that they can bring in.