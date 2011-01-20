« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2022

Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12320 on: Today at 10:57:17 am
Brilliant collapse, a real final session to sum up England. There HAS to be changes after this.

Wabaloolah

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12321 on: Today at 10:58:23 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:56:50 am
England are just pathetically shit. The whole batting lineup (except Root), needs to be changed. Silverwood needs to go, and I don't see how Root can remain as captain.
yep agree with all that, the ironic thing is Australia didn't have to play that well, I mean how can you not score 300 in 10 innings.

It's absolutely pathetic
gemofabird

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12322 on: Today at 11:02:26 am
Sack that whole batting lump, Root hasn't been inspiring either.
Darkness

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12323 on: Today at 11:02:49 am
Wow, this might be the weakest test playing nation out there  :lmao, even Bangledesh won a test in New Zealand.
Guz-kop

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12324 on: Today at 11:03:11 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:58:23 am
yep agree with all that, the ironic thing is Australia didn't have to play that well, I mean how can you not score 300 in 10 innings.

It's absolutely pathetic

Lot of mitigating factors for England with injuries to bowlers and zero prep for the series. But as you say Australia haven't even needed to be best. They lost at home last year, they've got a coach who was being briefed against in the media 6 months ago, needed to find a new captain last minute, lost Hazelwood after the second test and lost Cummins to a test too. Smith hasn't even had a great series. Grim. Half the England squad looked like they didn't want to be there really
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12325 on: Today at 11:03:19 am
Thank god that's all over.
Bobsackamano

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12326 on: Today at 11:04:14 am
Keep Root, Crawley, Stokes (only if fully fit), Robinson, Wood and start fresh.

Maybe squad spots for old timers Anderson, Broad, Bairstow
Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12327 on: Today at 11:07:07 am
Only shock for me was it wasnt 5-0 or that Smith didnt get a ton.

voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12328 on: Today at 11:07:20 am
well at least it's done now.
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12329 on: Today at 11:09:22 am
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 11:03:11 am
Lot of mitigating factors for England with injuries to bowlers and zero prep for the series. But as you say Australia haven't even needed to be best.

Can you imagine Swaugh's team against this lot.
Brain Potter

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12330 on: Today at 11:13:21 am
Fly them back in economy.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12331 on: Today at 11:15:05 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 11:13:21 am
Fly them back in economy.

more like in the back with the fucking chickens.
Kekule

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12332 on: Today at 11:16:19 am
The current lot arent even fit to lace the boots of these players

https://www.thefulltoss.com/englands-worst-ever-cricket-team/
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12333 on: Today at 11:20:42 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:16:19 am
The current lot arent even fit to lace the boots of these players

https://www.thefulltoss.com/englands-worst-ever-cricket-team/

Even the shite selectors of old never picked those players as a unit.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12334 on: Today at 11:23:52 am
:lmao

Took my daughter to hockey with it 80/1.
RedForeverTT

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12335 on: Today at 11:35:46 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:04:14 am
Keep Root, Crawley, Stokes (only if fully fit), Robinson, Wood and start fresh.

Maybe squad spots for old timers Anderson, Broad, Bairstow

We have West Indies to play next. Its damage control now. We wont be doing anything drastic until the cricket season is over.  I am going to get some hypertension pills to ride this out.
Wabaloolah

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12336 on: Today at 11:52:18 am
Too many gun ho players who don't protect their wicket, you need players who can bat for potentially days, this lot struggle to bat for an hour.

Bowling is not much better either, not even sure if we have taken 20 Australian wickets in any Test match this series.

You can't expect to win games when you can't bowl the opposition out. 

The wickets they have played on are as green as you will ever see in Australia, the conditions in the main were England friendly.  The Australian batting unit didn't need to score heavily, was it one of maybe two scores over 400 and they won one test by an innings.

England have had some drubbings over the years but this has been the worst I can remember and not even sure we have any players out there that they can bring in.
Wabaloolah

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12337 on: Today at 11:53:25 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:35:46 am
We have West Indies to play next. Its damage control now. We wont be doing anything drastic until the cricket season is over.  I am going to get some hypertension pills to ride this out.
T20 that isn't it?


Edit - no 3 test series after the T20s
Wabaloolah

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2022
Reply #12338 on: Today at 11:54:01 am
Gower talking sense here, again
