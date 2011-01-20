« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 302 303 304 305 306 [307]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!  (Read 255088 times)

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,740
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12240 on: Today at 10:12:27 am »
A pair for Warner, or rather another pair for Warner. He got one against England a few years ago.

The highlight of the tour.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12241 on: Today at 10:16:42 am »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 09:58:33 am
Loads of starts, some sloppy dismissals and all out in 48 overs

We don't even use up all the overs. Don't they realise another 15-20 runs can contribute towards a competitive total?

BTW, when does the Test series start?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,639
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12242 on: Today at 10:17:07 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:12:27 am
A pair for Warner, or rather another pair for Warner. He got one against England a few years ago.

The highlight of the tour.

Assume hes still scored more than any England batsman?
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,740
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12243 on: Today at 10:22:34 am »
Oh fuck off! Stop trying to give people hope.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,248
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12244 on: Today at 10:23:48 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:22:34 am
Oh fuck off! Stop trying to give people hope.

Hehe. Youre still watching then!
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,899
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12245 on: Today at 10:24:27 am »
Maybe in 50 years time this series will be known as 'Warner's Ashes'? Everything else forgotten. Would be a lovely memorial to a top bloke.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,740
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12246 on: Today at 10:26:04 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:23:48 am
Hehe. Youre still watching then!

Honestly the first cricket the second day at Sydney. The dearth of other options on Saturday morning tv.

Bring back Going Live with Philip Schofield and Sarah Greene.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,639
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12247 on: Today at 10:27:22 am »
At least in this game Smith has an inkling of what Roots series has been like. Barely have time to sit down on the balcony before youre out in the middle.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12248 on: Today at 10:28:22 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:24:27 am
Maybe in 50 years time this series will be known as 'Warner's Ashes'? Everything else forgotten. Would be a lovely memorial to a top bloke.

Do you remember Cummins's Test? It was a thriller won by the West Indies against the just returning South Africans (their first ever Test against the Saffers) on Anderson Cummins's home ground at Barbados.

See also Boswell's final.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,899
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12249 on: Today at 10:37:16 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:28:22 am
Do you remember Cummins's Test? It was a thriller won by the West Indies against the just returning South Africans (their first ever Test against the Saffers) on Anderson Cummins's home ground at Barbados.

See also Boswell's final.

I thought it was Curtley that put them to the sword that day? For some reason I was watching the highlights in a pub in Macroom, in south-west Ireland.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12250 on: Today at 10:59:31 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:37:16 am
I thought it was Curtley that put them to the sword that day? For some reason I was watching the highlights in a pub in Macroom, in south-west Ireland.

Yeah, it was Ambrose. Up until that point, that Test was mostly notable for being boycotted by the locals because of the non-selection of Cummins. "No Cummins no goin's".
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,740
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12251 on: Today at 11:09:48 am »
Snorter from Wood.
Logged

Online gemofabird

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12252 on: Today at 11:19:26 am »
If england can get Smith out before the end of the day, the tail will be in tomorrow to add another 200 again
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,248
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12253 on: Today at 11:23:38 am »
I know its been said a thousand times, but watching Smith is almost unbearable.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,135
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12254 on: Today at 11:30:47 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:23:38 am
I know its been said a thousand times, but watching Smith is almost unbearable.
What do you mean, 'almost'?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,248
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12255 on: Today at 11:32:06 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:30:47 am
What do you mean, 'almost'?

🤗
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,899
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12256 on: Today at 11:34:50 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:59:31 am
Yeah, it was Ambrose. Up until that point, that Test was mostly notable for being boycotted by the locals because of the non-selection of Cummins. "No Cummins no goin's".

Ha, that's right.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 302 303 304 305 306 [307]   Go Up
« previous next »
 