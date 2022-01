Iíll be the one that goes against the grain here - Gower was ok as a presenter but I donít like him as a commentator. For a start, he laughs at his own jokes way too muchHeís obviously not as bad as the other dinosaur Botham, but still. And I actually like the current crop of Sky pundits and the Sky coverage as a whole. Shame if theyíre losing the rights (has that been confirmed? I hadnít seen anything about that).