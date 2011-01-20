« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 9, 2022, 08:23:43 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  9, 2022, 07:54:40 am
Woohoo! Get in! The whitewash is no more. Win Hobart and take the series...right?


IT'S ON!!!!


Had TMS next to me all night, drifting in and out...nerve wracking end. Good decision by Broad not to try a run - had faith in Jimmy too. Great roar from me at the end and a bonus frightened yelp from the wife next to me.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 9, 2022, 08:58:11 am
Got in the car to drive my daughter to cricket practice with four balls to go , I think I may have deafened her with the celebration.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 9, 2022, 09:03:06 am
Quote from: PaulF on January  9, 2022, 08:58:11 am
Got in the car to drive my daughter to cricket practice with four balls to go , I think I may have deafened her with the celebration.

Do you think you're starting to "get" the strange charms of Test cricket?

Also, one of the questions Australia will be asking, should they have declared earlier? They didn't need the runs, and another 10 minutes might have been enough to get that last wicket. Should Khawaja have tried to get his hundred quicker, to allow for an earlier declaration, even at the risk of getting out? Should they have waited for his hundred before declaring?
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 9, 2022, 09:24:41 am
Quote from: Sangria on January  9, 2022, 09:03:06 am
Also, one of the questions Australia will be asking, should they have declared earlier? They didn't need the runs, and another 10 minutes might have been enough to get that last wicket. Should Khawaja have tried to get his hundred quicker, to allow for an earlier declaration, even at the risk of getting out? Should they have waited for his hundred before declaring?
Yes. Probably. Yes.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 9, 2022, 09:40:15 am
Quote from: Sangria on January  9, 2022, 09:03:06 am
Do you think you're starting to "get" the strange charms of Test cricket?

Also, one of the questions Australia will be asking, should they have declared earlier? They didn't need the runs, and another 10 minutes might have been enough to get that last wicket. Should Khawaja have tried to get his hundred quicker, to allow for an earlier declaration, even at the risk of getting out? Should they have waited for his hundred before declaring?

It was a defensive declaration against a team that hasn't reached 300 in 8 innings. And the fact they allowed Carey to go out suggests they wanted more runs. Ultimately they'll be disappointed starc got no wickets on the final day and Lyon only two
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 9, 2022, 09:53:11 am
Hameed reminds me of Chris Tavare
a defensive set up not looking to score and a very limited range of scoring strokes..surely his participation is run for now
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 9, 2022, 09:53:48 am
well done, I guess?
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 9, 2022, 10:32:54 am
So, still level in 2022. We'll nick it in Hobart.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 9, 2022, 10:35:12 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on January  9, 2022, 10:32:54 am
So, still level in 2022. We'll nick it in Hobart.

Yeah just finding some form now. Thank God for warm up games.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 9, 2022, 10:44:17 am
Quote from: Sangria on January  9, 2022, 09:03:06 am
Do you think you're starting to "get" the strange charms of Test cricket?

Also, one of the questions Australia will be asking, should they have declared earlier? They didn't need the runs, and another 10 minutes might have been enough to get that last wicket. Should Khawaja have tried to get his hundred quicker, to allow for an earlier declaration, even at the risk of getting out? Should they have waited for his hundred before declaring?

Oh, I've always enjoyed it. Just never really caught up with it all! Am looking forward to finding time to flicking through the art of cricket which arrived over Christmas too . Thank you.

Easy to say with hindsight, but at the time, that seemed plenty to bowl us out. Been far and away our best scores with the bat this Test? And we weren't great in the first innings.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 9, 2022, 11:13:00 am
Nothing beats a really good exciting test match. They are all too rare
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 9, 2022, 11:13:37 am
Do we know who the commentators are for the last Test? Will there be a Tasmanian Neville?
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 9, 2022, 11:22:58 am
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 9, 2022, 11:42:37 am
Quote from: jizzspunk on January  9, 2022, 09:53:11 am
Hameed reminds me of Chris Tavare
a defensive set up not looking to score and a very limited range of scoring strokes..surely his participation is run for now

For test cricket or this series?

Would be good for him to go back to county cricket to score a few tons before coming back to the test team again. Look at the good it has done for Khawajal.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 9, 2022, 12:11:18 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on January  9, 2022, 11:42:37 am
For test cricket or this series?

Would be good for him to go back to county cricket to score a few tons before coming back to the test team again. Look at the good it has done for Khawajal.

They all do with getting back to 4-day games and re-learning what it takes to build a proper innings. But I think it must be curtains for Hameed. There's soemthing fundamentally frail about his batting. Even on those few occasions he's made runs he looks jittery. 
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 9, 2022, 10:23:55 pm
Only watched the highlights. Im in Tenerife for a months holiday, and BT, like Sky, have spent time being party poopers re. VPNs. I finally managed to find a VPN with servers that bypass - for now - the techies, so should be able to watch the final Tassie Test.

Be interesting to see where England go from here, not just on the field. Agree with the consensus about Hameed and Burns - they should be binned permanently, as should Buttler. Malan, Pope, Leach? Perhaps Pope is young enough to salvage?

Its quite something to look at that Test league table. On the one hand its gratifying to witness minnows outperforming the established test nations, on the other its depressing for those, like the big majority of posters in this thread, for whom test cricket is the best and purest expression of the wonderful game, to see the yawning chasm that now exists between the white and red ball capabilities, and seemingly priorities, of the England setup.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 9, 2022, 10:29:48 pm
The test table is a mess England 8 games are against India and Aussies where there is a strong chance they get battered.

Its all false in reality most test sides now are pretty average but very good at home.

I think England openers should be Burns/Crawley for now maybe Sibley comes back in people scoff at him but lets face there is nothing else to select.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 9, 2022, 10:30:36 pm
The Test league table is a little misleading at this stage Id say. Sri Lanka have played two and won two. Who against? Id guess something like Windies or Bangladesh at home?

Yes, our record looks awful but were not that bad. All our Tests in the standings have been against India and Australia.

If were still bottom at the end of our summer then weve had a shocker but I would expect to see some improvement (and Sri Lanka not staying where they are!).
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 9, 2022, 10:33:28 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  9, 2022, 10:30:36 pm
The Test league table is a little misleading at this stage Id say. Sri Lanka have played two and won two. Who against? Id guess something like Windies or Bangladesh at home?

Yes, our record looks awful but were not that bad. All our Tests in the standings have been against India and Australia.

If were still bottom at the end of our summer then weve had a shocker but I would expect to see some improvement (and Sri Lanka not staying where they are!).

The real table elsewhere on their page has us like 4th. But I thought that particular table was amusing. Nostalgic memories of 1999.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 10, 2022, 06:54:35 am
That last hour was so much fun to watch. Once again I find myself smiling at the thought of trying to explain to an American or other foreign devil why it is awesome that a sporting contest went for 5 days and ended with no result even though one team scored far more points. They will never understand, nor should they!
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 10, 2022, 10:03:21 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  9, 2022, 10:30:36 pm
The Test league table is a little misleading at this stage Id say. Sri Lanka have played two and won two. Who against? Id guess something like Windies or Bangladesh at home?

Yes, our record looks awful but were not that bad. All our Tests in the standings have been against India and Australia.

If were still bottom at the end of our summer then weve had a shocker but I would expect to see some improvement (and Sri Lanka not staying where they are!).

Oh I agree the gap is not what it currently appears, and youre right to point out its misleading due to home form. But my point re. the discrepancy of Englands white and red ball performances (and probably priorities) stands I think. The list of one day specialists not involved in tests contains quite a few world class white ball players, including our best and most experienced spinners.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 10, 2022, 10:07:04 am
Interesting Anderson saying on the latest Tailenders that he thinks with more first class cricket in the month leading up to the series, he thinks it would have been a much better competition and England would have put up more of a fight.

Would 3 or 4 warm up games helped them that much or would we just be seeing losses by less runs. I suppose it's easy as a watcher to just say "x isnt good enough" without thinking about these things. I'm sure the higher ups need to change for England to be a good test team again though,
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
January 10, 2022, 10:08:00 am
Quote from: Legs on January  9, 2022, 10:29:48 pm
The test table is a mess England 8 games are against India and Aussies where there is a strong chance they get battered.

Its all false in reality most test sides now are pretty average but very good at home.

I think England openers should be Burns/Crawley for now maybe Sibley comes back in people scoff at him but lets face there is nothing else to select.

Less than a year ago people were saying the exact opposite. It's not so easy this selection thing.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
Today at 12:27:57 am
Does this start today? As in 4am this morning? Not much chat after we stuffed them in Sydney.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
Today at 12:30:42 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:27:57 am
Does this start today? As in 4am this morning? Not much chat after we stuffed them in Sydney.
I think it's tomorrow morning

Same enthusiasm as the bins now
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
Today at 12:36:01 am
not sure how you still have such enthusiasm Nick. We let Khawaja score centuries in 2 consecutive innings. He could play another 1000 tests at the height of his ability and at peak age and wouldn't do that
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
Today at 01:23:16 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:36:01 am
not sure how you still have such enthusiasm Nick. We let Khawaja score centuries in 2 consecutive innings. He could play another 1000 tests at the height of his ability and at peak age and wouldn't do that

What's new? We let Ajit Agarkar score a hundred at Lord's. That's the bloke who got out 6 times in 7 consecutive deliveries over 6 innings in Australia.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
Today at 06:10:36 am
This Test has peaked. We had them 12/3!

Warner and Smith both out for 0. Now 76/3 and Labuschagne who was dropped on 0!28 no doubt score enough to beat us single handed.
