Only watched the highlights. Im in Tenerife for a months holiday, and BT, like Sky, have spent time being party poopers re. VPNs. I finally managed to find a VPN with servers that bypass - for now - the techies, so should be able to watch the final Tassie Test.



Be interesting to see where England go from here, not just on the field. Agree with the consensus about Hameed and Burns - they should be binned permanently, as should Buttler. Malan, Pope, Leach? Perhaps Pope is young enough to salvage?



Its quite something to look at that Test league table. On the one hand its gratifying to witness minnows outperforming the established test nations, on the other its depressing for those, like the big majority of posters in this thread, for whom test cricket is the best and purest expression of the wonderful game, to see the yawning chasm that now exists between the white and red ball capabilities, and seemingly priorities, of the England setup.