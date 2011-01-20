Got in the car to drive my daughter to cricket practice with four balls to go , I think I may have deafened her with the celebration.



Do you think you're starting to "get" the strange charms of Test cricket?Also, one of the questions Australia will be asking, should they have declared earlier? They didn't need the runs, and another 10 minutes might have been enough to get that last wicket. Should Khawaja have tried to get his hundred quicker, to allow for an earlier declaration, even at the risk of getting out? Should they have waited for his hundred before declaring?