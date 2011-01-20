« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!  (Read 252337 times)

Offline Filler.

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12160 on: Today at 08:23:43 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:54:40 am
Woohoo! Get in! The whitewash is no more. Win Hobart and take the series...right?


IT'S ON!!!!


Had TMS next to me all night, drifting in and out...nerve wracking end. Good decision by Broad not to try a run - had faith in Jimmy too. Great roar from me at the end and a bonus frightened yelp from the wife next to me.
Offline PaulF

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12161 on: Today at 08:58:11 am »
Got in the car to drive my daughter to cricket practice with four balls to go , I think I may have deafened her with the celebration.
Offline Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12162 on: Today at 09:03:06 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:58:11 am
Got in the car to drive my daughter to cricket practice with four balls to go , I think I may have deafened her with the celebration.

Do you think you're starting to "get" the strange charms of Test cricket?

Also, one of the questions Australia will be asking, should they have declared earlier? They didn't need the runs, and another 10 minutes might have been enough to get that last wicket. Should Khawaja have tried to get his hundred quicker, to allow for an earlier declaration, even at the risk of getting out? Should they have waited for his hundred before declaring?
Online nicholasanthony

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12163 on: Today at 09:24:41 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:03:06 am
Also, one of the questions Australia will be asking, should they have declared earlier? They didn't need the runs, and another 10 minutes might have been enough to get that last wicket. Should Khawaja have tried to get his hundred quicker, to allow for an earlier declaration, even at the risk of getting out? Should they have waited for his hundred before declaring?
Yes. Probably. Yes.
Online Guz-kop

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12164 on: Today at 09:40:15 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:03:06 am
Do you think you're starting to "get" the strange charms of Test cricket?

Also, one of the questions Australia will be asking, should they have declared earlier? They didn't need the runs, and another 10 minutes might have been enough to get that last wicket. Should Khawaja have tried to get his hundred quicker, to allow for an earlier declaration, even at the risk of getting out? Should they have waited for his hundred before declaring?

It was a defensive declaration against a team that hasn't reached 300 in 8 innings. And the fact they allowed Carey to go out suggests they wanted more runs. Ultimately they'll be disappointed starc got no wickets on the final day and Lyon only two
Online jizzspunk

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12165 on: Today at 09:53:11 am »
Hameed reminds me of Chris Tavare
a defensive set up not looking to score and a very limited range of scoring strokes..surely his participation is run for now
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12166 on: Today at 09:53:48 am »
well done, I guess?
