Asking a lot for them to hang in for five overs each.

Presumably you'd aim to knock the ball down into the pitch in front of you on any delivery that's headed to the wicket?



Defensive batting is quite an art. For example, after getting no swing for most of this innings, the new ball is swinging like a bored couple from Surbiton. That makes it very tough to judge what to leave - Wood was undone by a Yorker that swung onto his foot when it looked like going down leg.