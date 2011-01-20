« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!  (Read 251706 times)

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12120 on: Today at 12:19:05 am »
Malan all over the shop.

Not a great series for him either
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12121 on: Today at 12:20:04 am »
not watching it because I've got the nfl on, but I think I hate nathan lyon
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12122 on: Today at 12:21:24 am »
Started well and has got progressively worse.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12123 on: Today at 12:25:47 am »
Which really mediocre 90s English batsmen would get into this team? Don't include giants like Hick and Ramprakash, who each made a hundred fc hundreds.

Here's a couple: Matthew Maynard, Neil Fairbrother. Any others?
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12124 on: Today at 12:27:50 am »
Not sure either would have done much better. Theres would have been a vacancy for a solid opener though. Cant think of the ones we tried and discarded in the 90s. Hugh Morris maybe?
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12125 on: Today at 12:29:59 am »
He was the first name I thought of, but I didn't think he got enough opportunities to be classed as mediocre. Alan Wells was another, but his England career was at the arse end of the decade. Jason Gallian was a giant at county level and too crap at national level to be considered.

Nick Knight?
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12126 on: Today at 12:32:31 am »
Knight would at least catch it in the slips.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12127 on: Today at 12:38:50 am »
Remember the good old days when Robin Smith was dropped for scoring a painfully slow hundred as opener? 120-odd at a run at just under every 3 balls.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12128 on: Today at 12:43:58 am »
The relief of Ian Chappel disappearing off TMS commentary is palpable.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12129 on: Today at 12:44:52 am »
Crawley gone. Thats a shame. A hundred would pretty much have felt like a victory the way this tour has gone!

Big trouble now, the next three in are all injured in one way or another.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12130 on: Today at 12:46:29 am »
Terrific effort by Crawley.

He can be salvaged, for certain.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12131 on: Today at 12:47:25 am »
He scored a fluent 77. The rest have scored 13. :D

Think this is only heading one way though sadly.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12132 on: Today at 12:50:47 am »
Most likely. As you said, the hospital wagon is now disgorging he next three English batters.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12133 on: Today at 12:50:51 am »
That was a cracking ball too. Dont often see the Yorker anymore
