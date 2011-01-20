I remember being in the nets at school and being hit in the temple after a beamer was 'bowled' at me. I didn't go down or show any sign of being hurt - a proud moment! Had a headache for week though.



Oh and back then the word 'helmet' was just starting to become a popular insult, it certainly wasn't part of of any protective equipment available to us.



People were mocked for wearing them when I first started in the early 90s. Might as well paint a target on that, lad kids were told if they came into bat wearing them in senior cricket, followed by loads of short pitched bowling. If you went out just wearing a cap/hat and theyd bowl line and length at you.These days if you go out without a helmet you get a barrage of short pitched bowling, and half volleys if you wear one. How times change.