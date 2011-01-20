« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!  (Read 251308 times)

Offline Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12080 on: Today at 12:46:12 am »
Quote from: Tommy Torres on Yesterday at 11:45:42 pm
Still not made 300 this series. Terrible.

It took India until the 4th Test and Dravid carrying his bat to finally (just) make 300 in an innings in 2011. Still, it's a triumph for us to make 3 digits these days.
Offline Filler.

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12081 on: Today at 12:47:57 am »
Drinks - Australia lead England by 147 runs with 9 wickets remaining


Batsmen:

Quadruple Pernod please
Double whiskey for me. Or do you do a Dry Martini?
Offline gemofabird

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12082 on: Today at 01:23:10 am »
Decent catch that.

Buttler looked like a man with the weight of the world on his shoulders
Offline Banquo's Ghost

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12083 on: Today at 05:44:23 am »
Quote from: Kekule on January  5, 2022, 11:13:28 pm
If Usman Khawaja gets runs then Im giving up on this lot permanently.

137 in the first innings and now a century again in the second. I fear you are taking up a new hobby.  :)
Offline lamonti

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12084 on: Today at 06:49:45 am »
20 without loss for the English openers - take a bow lads.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12085 on: Today at 07:15:03 am »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 05:44:23 am
137 in the first innings and now a century again in the second. I fear you are taking up a new hobby.  :)


Playing the long game here. That should see him touring England.

Big old partnership with Green who hadnt done much with the bat this series. Decent effort with Stokes not being able to bowl.

Whos going to be our Mark Butcher tomorrow then? :D
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12086 on: Today at 07:39:02 am »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 05:44:23 am
137 in the first innings and now a century again in the second. I fear you are taking up a new hobby.  :)

Only the 3rd time a batsman has made a test century in both innings at the SCG in it's 140 year history.

Doug Walters (242, 103) - 1969 v West Indies
Ricky Ponting (120, 143*) - 2006 v South Africa
Offline gjr1

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12087 on: Today at 08:31:13 am »
We all know well be all out before lunch tomorrow but

Until then, Im hoping we can do some damage and make a game of it

Weather permitting ofc
Offline Kekule

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12088 on: Today at 08:31:43 am »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 05:44:23 am
137 in the first innings and now a century again in the second. I fear you are taking up a new hobby.  :)

Its a blessed relief!

Offline Raid

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12089 on: Today at 09:43:31 am »
Knowing England they will give Pope the gloves now
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12090 on: Today at 10:42:01 am »
Just seen the bouncer that Joe Root bowled to Khawaja. Bloody good take by Pope.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/cricket/59919689

Phil Edmonds used to do that now and then in Test matches. Quite some feat off a five-yard run.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12091 on: Today at 10:51:35 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:42:01 am
Just seen the bouncer that Joe Root bowled to Khawaja. Bloody good take by Pope.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/cricket/59919689

Phil Edmonds used to do that now and then in Test matches. Quite some feat off a five-yard run.

Some shithouse did that to me once in a 3rd XI game. :D

I had hit his first two balls over long on for six and I think thoughts of Gary Sobers were running through both our heads. I managed to top edge it for 4. Settled for 23 off the over in the end.

Cant believe I recalled that. What a sad little life.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12092 on: Today at 11:28:59 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:51:35 am
Some shithouse did that to me once in a 3rd XI game. :D

I had hit his first two balls over long on for six and I think thoughts of Gary Sobers were running through both our heads. I managed to top edge it for 4. Settled for 23 off the over in the end.

Cant believe I recalled that. What a sad little life.

One never forgets sporting conquests like that. Our own little Matterhorns.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12093 on: Today at 12:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:51:35 am
Some shithouse did that to me once in a 3rd XI game. :D

I had hit his first two balls over long on for six and I think thoughts of Gary Sobers were running through both our heads. I managed to top edge it for 4. Settled for 23 off the over in the end.

Cant believe I recalled that. What a sad little life.

I remember being in the nets at school and being hit in the temple after a beamer was 'bowled' at me. I didn't go down or show any sign of being hurt - a proud moment! Had a headache for week though.

Oh and back then the word 'helmet' was just starting to become a popular insult, it certainly wasn't part of of any protective equipment available to us.
Offline Kekule

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12094 on: Today at 12:13:27 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:05:32 pm
I remember being in the nets at school and being hit in the temple after a beamer was 'bowled' at me. I didn't go down or show any sign of being hurt - a proud moment! Had a headache for week though.

Oh and back then the word 'helmet' was just starting to become a popular insult, it certainly wasn't part of of any protective equipment available to us.

People were mocked for wearing them when I first started in the early 90s. Might as well paint a target on that, lad kids were told if they came into bat wearing them in senior cricket, followed by loads of short pitched bowling.  If you went out just wearing a cap/hat and theyd bowl line and length at you.

These days if you go out without a helmet you get a barrage of short pitched bowling, and half volleys if you wear one.  How times change.
Offline Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12095 on: Today at 12:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:05:32 pm
I remember being in the nets at school and being hit in the temple after a beamer was 'bowled' at me. I didn't go down or show any sign of being hurt - a proud moment! Had a headache for week though.

Oh and back then the word 'helmet' was just starting to become a popular insult, it certainly wasn't part of of any protective equipment available to us.

We used "helmet" as an insult, but it was nothing to do with any protective head gear.
Offline Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12096 on: Today at 12:16:46 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:13:27 pm
People were mocked for wearing them when I first started in the early 90s. Might as well paint a target on that, lad kids were told if they came into bat wearing them in senior cricket, followed by loads of short pitched bowling.  If you went out just wearing a cap/hat and theyd bowl line and length at you.

These days if you go out without a helmet you get a barrage of short pitched bowling, and half volleys if you wear one.  How times change.


In a later (1980s?) edition of Art of Cricket, Bradman admitted that if helmets were available in his day, he would have worn one. It was in the section describing cricket equipment.
Online PaulF

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12097 on: Today at 11:01:56 pm »
How many we going to hang in for?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12098 on: Today at 11:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:16:46 pm
In a later (1980s?) edition of Art of Cricket, Bradman admitted that if helmets were available in his day, he would have worn one. It was in the section describing cricket equipment.

Thats because he couldnt hack the short stuff.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12099 on: Today at 11:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:07:17 pm
Thats because he couldnt hack the short stuff.

That's right. Larwood and Voce brought him down from 99 to 53.  :D
Offline Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12100 on: Today at 11:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:07:17 pm
Thats because he couldnt hack the short stuff.

I saw a faux jewellery stall the other day. The name was probably chosen to highlight how its beauty complemented the beauty of the wearer. It was called "Body line". I was tempted to pick something up and chuck it at their head.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12101 on: Today at 11:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:18:35 pm
I saw a faux jewellery stall the other day. The name was probably chosen to highlight how its beauty complemented the beauty of the wearer. It was called "Body line". I was tempted to pick something up and chuck it at their head.

Did you enquire as to whether some people called it "leg theory"?
Offline Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12102 on: Today at 11:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:17:46 pm
That's right. Larwood and Voce brought him down from 99 to 53.  :D

Larwood is the first ye olde fast bowler I've seen that actually looks like a proper fast bowler.
