« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 296 297 298 299 300 [301]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!  (Read 249157 times)

Offline Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12000 on: Yesterday at 11:30:45 pm »
Looks like Justin Langer didnt get the memo that all Aussies have to be smug and annoying, Comes across as a thoroughly decent guy IMO
Logged

Offline Tommy Torres

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12001 on: Yesterday at 11:41:49 pm »
If this rain carries on we might scrape a draw! 😉
Logged
There's only one Sergio Torres

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12002 on: Today at 12:44:55 am »
If the cricket continues along its current path, we might have a chance of a draw. My only worry is that the men in white come out again.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline gerrardsarmy

  • Wouldn't say no to a spanking
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,451
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12003 on: Today at 12:51:36 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:54:15 am
Time and again. Lyon's just having a laugh these days. Is anyone trying to bounce him? Or can the puny little git hook as well?

See Broad's last over yesterday :)

Hooked him into the stands.
Logged
I always think that theres something unpleasant lurking in people who avoid drinking, gambling, table-talk and pretty women. People like that are either sick or secretly hate their fellow-men.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,985
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12004 on: Today at 02:23:07 am »
Boland's bowling average must be in the low single digits by now. His last 8 wickets have cost 7 runs :lmao:
Logged

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12005 on: Today at 02:23:53 am »
And the collapse is underway in impressive fashion. Root gone for a duck just before lunch. Boland 2 for none.  :lmao
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Online Rosario

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12006 on: Today at 02:24:39 am »
What sort of shot was that by Root? Didnt move his feet at all and just swung his bat at it.
Logged

Offline Dan The Man 28373

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,098
  • We Always win in Rome!!
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12007 on: Today at 02:31:03 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:23:07 am
Boland's bowling average must be in the low single digits by now. His last 8 wickets have cost 7 runs :lmao:

Yes it's just over 6.

Here's his bowling figures to date

Melbourne 1st innings: 13ovs 1-48, 2nd Innings: 4ovs 6-7
Sydney 1st Innings: 4ovs 2-0

So in 21ovs (126 balls), he has taken 9-55, an average of 6.11 & has taken a wicket every 14 balls!!
Logged

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12008 on: Today at 02:32:19 am »
This is fucking hysterical. 36 for 4 at lunch. Just as the commentary was introducing Scotty from Marketing, too.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,924
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12009 on: Today at 02:34:50 am »
An innings and 180 run loss this I think.
Logged

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,394
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12010 on: Today at 02:37:43 am »
Providing some comedy on my night shift at least.
Logged

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,427
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12011 on: Today at 03:13:15 am »
Its deja vu all over again  ::)
Logged

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12012 on: Today at 03:25:48 am »
England have finally scored a run after 54 minutes and 71 balls. I think they just want to go home now.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Online nicholasanthony

  • RAWK Australian cricket correspondent & 2014 AFL tipping champion of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,004
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12013 on: Today at 03:40:13 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:54:15 am
Time and again. Lyon's just having a laugh these days. Is anyone trying to bounce him? Or can the puny little git hook as well?
Always felt the same about Swann and Broad when he used to just chuck the bat.
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12014 on: Today at 05:01:46 am »
Stokes is batting well even though he is obviously in pain
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,953
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12015 on: Today at 05:12:42 am »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 03:25:48 am
England have finally scored a run after 54 minutes and 71 balls. I think they just want to go home now.
Weren't we saying before that England need to be better at just wearing down the bowlers rather than trying to score of every ball. Admittedly, ideally without losing wickets?

Novice questions.
What do they mean by'through the gate' . And is 'stumps' a phrase used to mean at the end of a days play? Presumably when they take the stumps indoors?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12016 on: Today at 05:17:01 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:12:42 am
Weren't we saying before that England need to be better at just wearing down the bowlers rather than trying to score of every ball. Admittedly, ideally without losing wickets?

Novice questions.
What do they mean by'through the gate' . And is 'stumps' a phrase used to mean at the end of a days play? Presumably when they take the stumps indoors?
.

Through the gate means the ball goes between the pad and the bat.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,953
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12017 on: Today at 05:25:34 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 05:17:01 am
.

Through the gate means the ball goes between the pad and the bat.
Thanks spen . Is that usually deliberately left, it because the batter went for it and missed?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12018 on: Today at 05:36:46 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:25:34 am
Thanks spen . Is that usually deliberately left, it because the batter went for it and missed?

Can be either.   Some dont offer a shot and some are just beat by pace and swing.
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12019 on: Today at 06:10:09 am »
Goodbye Buttler.   Surely this is his last chance
Logged

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12020 on: Today at 06:31:05 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:12:42 am
Weren't we saying before that England need to be better at just wearing down the bowlers rather than trying to score of every ball. Admittedly, ideally without losing wickets?

Yes, without losing wickets would have been OK, and in the end Stokes did settle himself in. However, it tends to be tough on the batsmen if they are becalmed. (For a portion of that time, there were two on a duck each).

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:12:42 am
Novice questions.
What do they mean by'through the gate' . And is 'stumps' a phrase used to mean at the end of a days play? Presumably when they take the stumps indoors?

Spen explained through the gate and as for stumps, you are correct. End of day.

Looks like England should avoid the follow on now.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,953
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12021 on: Today at 06:40:05 am »
Avoiding the follow on feels like a victory!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,953
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12022 on: Today at 06:51:29 am »
Could we see an England batter get a century here!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12023 on: Today at 07:01:23 am »
Back to back sixes from Wood off Cummins!
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,953
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12024 on: Today at 07:02:18 am »
I thought my ears were deciving me. Two 6s in an innings!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,672
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12025 on: Today at 07:25:23 am »
Australia openly taking the piss now. Its not enough to crush England in the series, but they have to fuck us up going forward as well by letting Bairstow score runs thus extending his Test career by another 18 months.

Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,289
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12026 on: Today at 07:30:27 am »
Yes Johnny Bairstow!

Mad that this innings score feels like some kind of victory. Still, from 36/4 its a decent effort.
Logged

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,322
Re: The England Cricket Thread 2022 - A New year, a new start!
« Reply #12027 on: Today at 07:30:44 am »
Bairstow gets his century and Englands first of the tour.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.
Pages: 1 ... 296 297 298 299 300 [301]   Go Up
« previous next »
 