Weren't we saying before that England need to be better at just wearing down the bowlers rather than trying to score of every ball. Admittedly, ideally without losing wickets?

Novice questions.

What do they mean by'through the gate' . And is 'stumps' a phrase used to mean at the end of a days play? Presumably when they take the stumps indoors?



Yes, without losing wickets would have been OK, and in the end Stokes did settle himself in. However, it tends to be tough on the batsmen if they are becalmed. (For a portion of that time, there were two on a duck each).Spen explained through the gate and as for stumps, you are correct. End of day.Looks like England should avoid the follow on now.