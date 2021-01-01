Just a word about Anderson who was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets and an economy of 1.43. Think it's bad now? Then think about a future without Anderson when not only will we be unable to lay a glove on the likes of the Aussie's with the bat, it'll be the same with the ball too. It's a shame he probably won't have the opportunity to bowl at the Aussie's again in this test match due to the inept England batting.



People are comparing this England team with the one's from the 90's but I can remember quite a few high's with the many low's. This team has been consistently shit for quite while now, they end up three or four down for nothing match after match after match. It really is a shock now if they don't lose an early wicket, the top order just look like rabbits. There just looks to be no quality in that top order, whereas I can remember quite a few good players in the 90s. Nick's stat about this being officially the worse top 3 in history is only confirming what I've seen with my own eyes for what four years now?