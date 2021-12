Yeah. I kind of mean if you aren't even making 80 from your openers is it a collapse? Or more just a shit show



In a section of his History of West Indies Cricket (written in the mid-1980s), Michael Manley looks at opening partnerships. The top partnerships average comfortably over 50 every time they bat, such as Hobbs-Sutcliffe, Rae-Stollmeyer, and so on. So every time their first wicket falls for 0, you'd expect them to have a hundred partnership as per their stats (the above and Gooch-Atherton actually averaged 60+). Greenidge-Haynes was unusual in that, while they didn't average as high together, there was a high likelihood that, if one of them fell early, the other would stay in for a long time. Which is the first priority of any opener; stay in and outlast the new ball. Runs scored is less of a priority than balls faced.