Is it that we do t have the technical capability to just try and hold the fort for a few hours? Or is it mindset or maybe the way they are asked to play.

To the laymen it seems like we have a team of decent five a side players playing an 11 a side game where a draw is enough to get is through to the next round .



A little from column a a little from column b. A few of them donít have the techniques, and theyíve had the same flaws in their game for years. Which means theyíre either incapable of changing or they just donít care enough to try. The white ball players may play the way they do in order to get the T20 money and donít want to change in case it harms their white ball form and their chances of getting a big(ger) contract. They also might not have the time to go away and work on something in the nets as theyíre always playing.Some of them though have had plenty of time but just seem to keep chasing wide ones and/or missing straight ones, and putting their feet in all the wrong places.There was a culture of ďthatís just the way I playĒ in the England team a while back, it may well still be there. It might even permeated into the county and club circuit as well. Thatís all well and good when youíre winning more tests than not, but when youíre no longer doing that you have to adapt. England just havenít.