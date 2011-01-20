So, ... who makes your combined XI for the next test? Guess Root and Stokes are the only Englishmen to get in?



If you were basing it on playing in Aussie conditions then I guess only Root would get in at the moment. Malan had done alright but hes not getting past Labuschangne or Smith.Frankly Warner is the only half decent opener so perhaps he could open, he more or less does anyway.At the moment you wouldnt have Stokes over their all rounder Gigantor. But once he gets some form back you would.Their seamers and Lyon would make up the bowling.Then again, if we did this again in England youd probably get a slightly more even balanced side.