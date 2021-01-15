England have bowled 18 no balls so far this series (2 wickets overturned because of that). Australia have bowled 1 no ball.



Aussies making batting on this surface against a new ball and under lights look like a piece of piss.



Yet the England ODI team went a ridiculous amount of time without bowling one. Im sure it was a couple of years or something mad!Often the way when one team is so on top isnt it. They can play without any fear.