Hameed is not Test standard. I think he knows it too.



What do we do then? Revert back to the tried and tested Sibley and Crawley? What a mess!Its all so predictable. Good toss to win, they get a bit of luck ( not that it would make a huge difference), we drop catches, we take wickets with no balls, their tail wags...we get to bat under the lights where for an hour or so a day the conditions completely change...and here we are.All so predictable, and as Trumps said, predictably funny if youre not so invested in it!I used to look forward to Ashes tours back in the day, even when we were clearly inferior they could be entertaining and wed sometimes land a punch. Now its just one relentless two month long shit sandwich.