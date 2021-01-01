« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 279 280 281 282 283 [284]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 232035 times)

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,481
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11320 on: Today at 10:10:46 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:48:58 am
I have no idea how you can go into a test with 5 bowlers that bowl a similar style.

They have declared on 473.

I think the logic behind it was probably "our spinner isn't good enough" "two of them are old and could get injured" "we have to play both of them two or they'll get cross" "this one can bat" "this one has been injured/out all year" and "this one actually played well and it'd be unfair to drop him". And there we have it.
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,914
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11321 on: Today at 10:10:51 am »
:lmao

I just turned on the radio and as I did thought to myself I bet theres a wicket first ball I listen to. And sure enough!
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,481
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11322 on: Today at 10:11:27 am »
May aswell open with Bairstow the way Burns is playing.
Logged

Online chalky52

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11323 on: Today at 10:11:39 am »
I really hope the football doesn't get suspended over Christmas don't think I can cope with only this "to look forward to"
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11324 on: Today at 10:11:46 am »
His pad covers all 3 stumps and the bat comes down diagonally meaning he's always a candidate for that or a quick pitched up delivery.
Logged

Online chalky52

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11325 on: Today at 10:13:26 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:10:46 am
I think the logic behind it was probably "our spinner isn't good enough" "two of them are old and could get injured" "we have to play both of them two or they'll get cross" "this one can bat" "this one has been injured/out all year" and "this one actually played well and it'd be unfair to drop him". And there we have it.

Yeah spot on
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,718
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11326 on: Today at 10:14:12 am »
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Today at 07:18:58 am
I think I was knocking on the door of the first XI for my bowling but I was just too much of blocker with my batting and they wanted people who could get quick runs in the lower order.

From what little I've learnt, we could probably do with you opening at the Ashes, hanging around for a while seems to be beyond our best.

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11327 on: Today at 10:14:36 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 10:10:51 am
:lmao

I just turned on the radio and as I did thought to myself I bet theres a wicket first ball I listen to. And sure enough!

Turn it off. Then back on.
Turn it off. Then back on.
Turn it off. Then back on.
Turn it off. Then back on.
Turn it off. Then back on.
Turn it off. Then back on.
Turn it off. Then back on.
Turn it off. Then back on.
Turn it off. Then back on.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,690
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11328 on: Today at 10:16:23 am »
The Aussies are always good at probing a dodgy technique. Burns is Mister Dodgy Technique.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,914
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11329 on: Today at 10:16:28 am »
I thought the goth would have been better in the dark.
Logged

Online Paul1611

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11330 on: Today at 10:18:50 am »
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,796
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11331 on: Today at 10:22:56 am »
Burns   :lmao   FFS
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,718
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11332 on: Today at 10:30:40 am »
We're not good are we?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,527
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11333 on: Today at 10:30:41 am »
 :shite:
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,914
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11334 on: Today at 10:30:48 am »
So now were getting out to second string county shite.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,705
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11335 on: Today at 10:31:02 am »
Arf!
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,808
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11336 on: Today at 10:31:43 am »
lol. Sorry guys, I want England to do well here but it is pretty funny
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,053
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11337 on: Today at 10:32:21 am »
Only competition England are in is to avoid joining 2006-07 and 2013-14 for the worst Ashes tours ever.
Looking like the third whitewash in five tours.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online chalky52

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11338 on: Today at 10:32:22 am »
WTF was that appalling batting.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,527
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11339 on: Today at 10:32:43 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:31:43 am
lol. Sorry guys, I want England to do well here but it is pretty funny

Don't worry, we know.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,690
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11340 on: Today at 10:33:52 am »
Hameed is not Test standard. I think he knows it too.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online chalky52

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11341 on: Today at 10:35:31 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 10:32:21 am
Only competition England are in is to avoid joining 2006-07 and 2013-14 for the worst Ashes tours ever.
Looking like the third whitewash in five tours.

2006-07 Aussie team was an all time great team who hadn't lost at home in ages, this is an average team that got beat at home by an Indian team missing most of its start players less than 1 year ago. This tour and team for me by far the worst.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,527
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11342 on: Today at 10:35:42 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:33:52 am
Hameed is not Test standard. I think he knows it too.

The problem is, we don't have anyone that is at the moment. He was pretty much one of the in form first class players when he came back in. Do we just stick with a few of these lads and hope they can be moulded as they don't play much short form, or do we start looking again?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,690
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11343 on: Today at 10:36:56 am »
fingers crossed there'll be a covid otubreak or something in one or both squads and they'll have to call the whole thing off.
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,914
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11344 on: Today at 10:37:45 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:33:52 am
Hameed is not Test standard. I think he knows it too.

What do we do then? Revert back to the tried and tested Sibley and Crawley? What a mess! :D

Its all so predictable. Good toss to win, they get a bit of luck ( not that it would make a huge difference), we drop catches, we take wickets with no balls, their tail wags...we get to bat under the lights where for an hour or so a day the conditions completely change...and here we are.

All so predictable, and as Trumps said, predictably funny if youre not so invested in it!

I used to look forward to Ashes tours back in the day, even when we were clearly inferior they could be entertaining and wed sometimes land a punch. Now its just one relentless two month long shit sandwich.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,053
Re: England’s Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11345 on: Today at 10:39:27 am »
Quote from: chalky52 on Today at 10:35:31 am
2006-07 Aussie team was an all time great team who hadn't lost at home in ages, this is an average team that got beat at home by an Indian team missing most of its start players less than 1 year ago. This tour and team for me by far the worst.

While that is true about the Aussies in 2006-07, the England team's performance was miles below what they were capable of. They gave up and went on the piss. Not saying England should have won, or even made the series competitive, but the performance they did put in was dreadful.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:41:17 am by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,981
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11346 on: Today at 10:40:25 am »
Fill in the blank. England will lose this test by an innings and ___ runs.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,796
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11347 on: Today at 10:42:23 am »
Woeful. A disgrace and an embarrassment.

There's something rotten in the whole structure of English cricket and especially the coaching.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,808
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11348 on: Today at 10:42:48 am »
Saved by the lightening
Logged

Online chalky52

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11349 on: Today at 10:43:34 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 10:39:27 am
While that is true about 2006-07, the England team's performance was miles below what they were capable of. They gave up and went on the piss.

Adelaide killed them they actually recovered quite well for the 1st test scored 500+ then Giles drops Pointing Australia score 500+ in no time and skittle England out in the 3rd inns. BTW Strauss was never out in that 2nd innings shocking decision.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11350 on: Today at 10:45:00 am »
I can't believe Australia are still 1/3 to win this test match. Bookies constantly over estimate England in this country. They should be 1/10.
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,914
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11351 on: Today at 10:45:13 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:42:48 am
Saved by the lightening

Get in! Have some of that, Australia!

Jhye (Jhye!) Richardson made some history according to TMS. First player in Test history to be out third ball for 9. :D
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,808
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11352 on: Today at 10:46:23 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 10:37:45 am
What do we do then? Revert back to the tried and tested Sibley and Crawley? What a mess! :D



I know little of the depth of the England county game but it felt like you wasted a summer, with the games against New Zealand. The selections, to me, were bewildering. Don't get me wrong, I was only too happy to face the cloggers that were selected but it looked like a missed opportunity to try something at the top of the order.
Logged

Online Good Kekule Wenceslas

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,538
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11353 on: Today at 10:47:18 am »
Have they considered not being shit?
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,914
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11354 on: Today at 10:48:48 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 10:46:23 am
I know little of the depth of the England county game but it felt like you wasted a summer, with the games against New Zealand. The selections, to me, were bewildering. Don't get me wrong, I was only too happy to face the cloggers that were selected but it looked like a missed opportunity to try something at the top of the order.

I dont think theres anything to try is there?

Feels like theres been very little proper county cricket in recent years, and all played in April or September (or October). The lot weve picked were presumably the best of the young hopefuls. Theyre just out of their depth.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,527
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11355 on: Today at 10:49:04 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:45:00 am
I can't believe Australia are still 1/3 to win this test match. Bookies constantly over estimate England in this country. They should be 1/10.

Potentially due to a chance of rain on Sunday.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,690
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11356 on: Today at 10:49:17 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:35:42 am
The problem is, we don't have anyone that is at the moment. He was pretty much one of the in form first class players when he came back in. Do we just stick with a few of these lads and hope they can be moulded as they don't play much short form, or do we start looking again?

He was in a bit of form, but let's not exaggerate just how effective he has been at county level. He hasn't exactly set the game alight at Nottinghamshire. His best years are long behind him now. They happened when he was 19.

But you are essentially right. There is no one else to open. Unless of course Joe Root decides to do it again. The argument against that is obvious. He prefers 4. The argument for it is also clear. 4 = 1 in this England team, and has done for the last few years.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online chalky52

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11357 on: Today at 10:50:26 am »
https://stats.espncricinfo.com/ci/engine/records/batting/most_runs_career.html?id=13821;type=tournament

Championship top run scorers not many names screaming selection to be honest
Logged

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,432
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11358 on: Today at 10:50:38 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:40:25 am
Fill in the blank. England will lose this test by an innings and ___ runs.

282.


Weather permitting, this will be over tomorrow, then they can all at least come home for Christmas.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 279 280 281 282 283 [284]   Go Up
« previous next »
 