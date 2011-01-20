Some rumours that Broad may be the man missing out. Might need to reconsider my 3.45am alarm
As ever, were overthinking things.
I read its going to be 37 degrees and a dry pitch. So in theory you need a spinner.
Our batting is poor and if you do play Leach, then Broad and Jimmy and Robinson thats a hideously long tail. So Woakes probably has to play.
Which means you can only pick two of Robinson who looks decent, Jimmy who has to play, and Broad.
Would be better if it was the Broad of 2010 batting. But still, if we had a competent batting line up you could probably just pick your four best bowlers.