The only positive for me was Robinson's bowling, by far the pick of the English attack but may lose his place if they bring back Broad and Anderson, assuming they want to keep Wood as Woakes adds a bit of depth to the batting at 8 which is badly needed.



Will they pick a spinner or will Root use himself for that? Leach has to have played his last test, I doubt we'll see him again this series apart from carrying the drinks tray.



Bess might be an option, bowled well against Australia AA the other day