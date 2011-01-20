« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 227934 times)

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11120 on: Today at 01:46:27 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:01:04 am
Worst England team ever?

Personally I think it is unfair to make comparisons. Growing up I remember proper Ashes tours with meaningful warm up games and the away team getting a chance to adjust to the conditions. Now players are expected to unpack their suitcases and be at it from ball one. Test cricket has become a farce.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11121 on: Today at 01:54:17 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:46:27 am
Personally I think it is unfair to make comparisons. Growing up I remember proper Ashes tours with meaningful warm up games and the away team getting a chance to adjust to the conditions. Now players are expected to unpack their suitcases and be at it from ball one. Test cricket has become a farce.

Fully agree there. Used to be at least three tour matches against decent grade opposition. For our part, the Aussies could expect to play a County side in at least a three day game.

None of that these days and you wonder why batsmen are so out of nick on tour
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11122 on: Today at 01:58:16 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 01:44:41 am
first ball of the series, Harmisson bowled it and it was taken by second slip, great start and it never got any better

I think the attempt to play the first ball by Rory Burns was comparably bad. Planted his front foot around off just as the ball pitched on leg.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11123 on: Today at 02:05:18 am »
Setting a target of 20 from that position is pathetic
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11124 on: Today at 02:06:41 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 01:44:41 am
first ball of the series, Harmisson bowled it and it was taken by second slip, great start and it never got any better

That was 2002/3. That innings is why Root and every other England captain opts to bat after winning the toss, no matter the conditions. 2006/07 was the tour where Collingwood scored a double and we declared, and we managed to lose the Test.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11125 on: Today at 02:06:50 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 01:58:16 am
I think the attempt to play the first ball by Rory Burns was comparably bad. Planted his front foot around off just as the ball pitched on leg.
Just seen that earlier. Baffling
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11126 on: Today at 02:08:51 am »
Wow, that's a shocking collapse again, batting line up is far too brittle.

From 223-2 to 297 all out! 🙈

20 to win
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11127 on: Today at 02:09:21 am »
Not even reaching 300 when they were 223-2 has to be psychologically very damaging.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11128 on: Today at 02:12:19 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:06:41 am
That was 2002/3. That innings is why Root and every other England captain opts to bat after winning the toss, no matter the conditions. 2006/07 was the tour where Collingwood scored a double and we declared, and we managed to lose the Test.
nope it was 2006/07 he bowled the ball straight to second slip, it was the time after we won the Ashes in 2005 and the Aussies got them straight back
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11129 on: Today at 02:13:29 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 01:58:16 am
I think the attempt to play the first ball by Rory Burns was comparably bad. Planted his front foot around off just as the ball pitched on leg.
Oh that was absolutely awful, no idea what he was trying to do
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11130 on: Today at 02:18:18 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:06:41 am
That was 2002/3. That innings is why Root and every other England captain opts to bat after winning the toss, no matter the conditions. 2006/07 was the tour where Collingwood scored a double and we declared, and we managed to lose the Test.

Harmison's first ball wide was 06/07 at the Gabba.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WL_MN13h7EA

The game where Collingwood scored the double was the same tour, the second test at Adelaide and England were 1-59 at the end of day 4. leading by 97 runs.... Enter Warne and they're all out for 129 and the Aussies chase down 166 in 33 overs. Amazing Adelaide!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11131 on: Today at 02:19:47 am »
It has been said for years but England won't win a test if they don't find a way to make 400 in an innings.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11132 on: Today at 02:20:45 am »
Im hedging my bets but I think Australia are going to win this
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11133 on: Today at 02:31:00 am »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 02:18:18 am
Harmison's first ball wide was 06/07 at the Gabba.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WL_MN13h7EA

The game where Collingwood scored the double was the same tour, the second test at Adelaide and England were 1-59 at the end of day 4. leading by 97 runs.... Enter Warne and they're all out for 129 and the Aussies chase down 166 in 33 overs. Amazing Adelaide!

I was wrong. Dang it, they blur together.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11134 on: Today at 03:07:01 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 08:51:27 am
Haha, surely we can take it to an honourable 10 wicket defeat.

Woke up at 6 today, pleasantly surprised to hear commentary when I out the radio on. When I heard Root snd Malan in, my first throughly was they must have batted until Tea.

Should have put a bet on.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11135 on: Today at 03:12:35 am »
Lost by 9 wickets.  Not many positives to take from the game, outplayed in most sessions & we were never going to be competitive when we only posted 147 in the 1st innings.

What changes do you make for the Adelaide test, go back to Broad & Anderson?  Change Burns for Crawley?

It's going to be a long series.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11136 on: Today at 06:35:35 am »
Does the day night thing for the upcoming games help or hinder us?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11137 on: Today at 06:39:52 am »
That day 4 is as bad as the day 1 though. What gigantic leap backwards.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11138 on: Today at 07:58:25 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:35:35 am
Does the day night thing for the upcoming games help or hinder us?

It maybe makes things a bit more unpredictable. So while our bowlers could do a bit of damage, so could theirs. And theyve already shown theyre too good for us in normal conditions.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11139 on: Today at 08:12:59 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Today at 01:29:43 am
England will do well to win a test, batting line up not strong enough, over reliant on Root. Rarely get a decent opening partnership and the selection has been odd too.

I honestly have no idea why Anderson and Broad were not selected. At the end of the day though, winning the toss and batting first you have to get at least 400

Yeah. I feel for Anderson. Dropping him is a strange decision.

I remember Alec Stewart team being worse. I think this team has a fighting chance. Need our openers to step up though.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11140 on: Today at 08:33:02 am »
Another terrible collapse.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11141 on: Today at 08:35:19 am »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 01:54:17 am
Fully agree there. Used to be at least three tour matches against decent grade opposition. For our part, the Aussies could expect to play a County side in at least a three day game.

None of that these days and you wonder why batsmen are so out of nick on tour

It was Englands decision not to face any state sides. They preferred to warm up games amongst themselves but that backfired with the weather somewhat - not that there was a guarantee they would have got some play if facing state sides.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11142 on: Today at 09:07:14 am »
England fined 100% of their match fee and docked 5 ICC points for their slow over rate.

Is this fair when the match finished a day and a half early?
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11143 on: Today at 09:19:34 am »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 09:07:14 am
England fined 100% of their match fee and docked 5 ICC points for their slow over rate.

Is this fair when the match finished a day and a half early?

How many did we lose? I know the day finished 4 short yesterday when England were batting at the close.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11144 on: Today at 09:32:29 am »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 09:07:14 am
England fined 100% of their match fee and docked 5 ICC points for their slow over rate.

Is this fair when the match finished a day and a half early?

When we were batting or bowling? Australia scoring 400+ when we were bowling didnt look slow to me.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11145 on: Today at 09:33:34 am »
england can't bat. that's not new. other than root I wouldn't trust any of the rest to make 10 test match runs if my life depended on it.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11146 on: Today at 09:41:08 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:39:52 am
That day 4 is as bad as the day 1 though. What gigantic leap backwards.

I would say it was much worse. They'd had their warning on day 1, and then went out and played even worse. So many batsmen caught behind when not even playing a proper shot, just dangling their bat outside off stump.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11147 on: Today at 09:48:04 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:46:27 am
Personally I think it is unfair to make comparisons. Growing up I remember proper Ashes tours with meaningful warm up games and the away team getting a chance to adjust to the conditions. Now players are expected to unpack their suitcases and be at it from ball one. Test cricket has become a farce.

This is sadly true.

Stokes, with a bit of luck, might have worked himself into some form by the end of the Hobart Test. Test cricket is by far the most interesting and important of all cricket, but it can only work in the right environment.

It's unfair to be too hard on the English team when you comprehend that this is the first red ball they have played since summer.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11148 on: Today at 10:08:46 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:32:29 am
When we were batting or bowling? Australia scoring 400+ when we were bowling didnt look slow to me.

When Australia were batting on day two. It was abysmal to be fair, extra hour of play and England only managed 84 overs. 
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11149 on: Today at 10:19:50 am »
Do the Sky lot (Atherton, Hussain etc) do any reviews of the days play?  Even if its just a podcast?  Or is everything just on BT.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11150 on: Today at 10:22:11 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 10:19:50 am
Do the Sky lot (Atherton, Hussain etc) do any reviews of the days play?  Even if its just a podcast?  Or is everything just on BT.
think Hussain did something on YouTube the other day, not that I watched it as I can't stand the pompous little prick.

There's daily highlights on the iPlayer, although the commentary appears to be added later
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11151 on: Today at 10:22:22 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 10:19:50 am
Do the Sky lot (Atherton, Hussain etc) do any reviews of the days play?  Even if its just a podcast?  Or is everything just on BT.

there have been a few bits on twitter/sky sports website but not sure about anything else.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11152 on: Today at 10:31:35 am »
The only positive for me was Robinson's bowling, by far the pick of the English attack but may lose his place if they bring back Broad and Anderson, assuming they want to keep Wood as Woakes adds a bit of depth to the batting at 8 which is badly needed.

Will they pick a spinner or will Root use himself for that? Leach has to have played his last test, I doubt we'll see him again this series apart from carrying the drinks tray.

Bess might be an option, bowled well against Australia AA the other day
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11153 on: Today at 10:35:11 am »
Some bits on here, not much though, probably sulking they didn't get the rights

https://youtube.com/c/SkyCricket
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11154 on: Today at 12:32:55 pm »
Crap. Thats what that was. Utter Crap.

They need to get their heads out of their arses pronto.  Get in the nets and figure out how to bat properly because the way some of them are currently set up and move their feet they wouldnt score runs against semi decent under 15 bowlers.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11155 on: Today at 12:35:26 pm »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 09:07:14 am
England fined 100% of their match fee and docked 5 ICC points for their slow over rate.

Is this fair when the match finished a day and a half early?
I think more than fair England dont get paid for their performance.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11156 on: Today at 12:37:27 pm »
Quote from: gerrardsarmy on Today at 09:07:14 am
England fined 100% of their match fee and docked 5 ICC points for their slow over rate.

Is this fair when the match finished a day and a half early?


So were at the point where the England cricket team is basically humiliating itself for free now?
