Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

gemofabird

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11080 on: Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm
Collapse incoming.

These comms are hard work, and I'm a neutral
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11081 on: Yesterday at 11:49:49 pm
Fucks sake.

400 for Spermhead.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11082 on: Yesterday at 11:54:23 pm
Gary taking 400 crept up on me. Ashwin has probably got him covered, but there's a good chance he finishes his career in the top 5 for scalps by a spinner. Crikey.
dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11083 on: Yesterday at 11:57:09 pm
Oh dear
gerrardisgod

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11084 on: Yesterday at 11:57:15 pm
Time for bed.
FiSh77

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11085 on: Yesterday at 11:58:17 pm
All over now
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11086 on: Yesterday at 11:59:34 pm
For fucks sake. Two nothing dismissals.

Wouldnt it have been easier to just have it lost yesterday.

Still, new ball due soon. Night all.
Darkness

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11087 on: Yesterday at 11:59:55 pm
Greeny you beauty   8)
Raid

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11088 on: Today at 12:02:43 am
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 11:59:34 pm
For fucks sake. Two nothing dismissals.

Wouldnt it have been easier to just have it lost yesterday.

Still, new ball due soon. Night all.

Malans maybe, but that was a decent ball to Root.

These two are capable. Hope that gets you etc  ;D
Ray K

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11089 on: Today at 12:04:29 am
Wretched stuff.
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11090 on: Today at 12:05:38 am
My God.
Andy-oh-six

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11091 on: Today at 12:06:35 am
Hilarious stufffrom England.
Darkness

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11092 on: Today at 12:07:09 am
Why are the poms playing like it's T20, the world cup ended weeks ago  ;D
Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11093 on: Today at 12:07:44 am
Pope is not quite Ian Bell.
gemofabird

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11094 on: Today at 12:09:03 am
Mentality midgets.

Whats he doing cutting that
Raid

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11095 on: Today at 12:10:00 am
Shocking shot selection
Elzar

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11096 on: Today at 12:12:30 am
Never seen anything more predictable
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11097 on: Today at 12:12:59 am
well I was going to watch a bit tonight but I don't think I'll bother now.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11098 on: Today at 12:14:34 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:12:59 am
well I was going to watch a bit tonight but I don't think I'll bother now.

There'll be none to watch if you don't switch it on now.
dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11099 on: Today at 12:16:02 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:12:59 am
well I was going to watch a bit tonight but I don't think I'll bother now.
I started but I finished
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11100 on: Today at 12:17:28 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:14:34 am
There'll be none to watch if you don't switch it on now.

I don't think I mind missing it in this case!

also, nathan lyon really fucking irritates me. I mean they all irritate me at least a bit, but he really irritates me.
RedForeverTT

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11101 on: Today at 12:24:45 am
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 12:09:03 am
Mentality midgets.

Whats he doing cutting that

Its not easy going for from an England winter to a Aussie summer. And we didnt have fans thats travelled to support us.

Its only the first test and it will take time for our players to acclimatise. I dont think this Australian team is that strong and we have every chance to come back in the next test.
Chakan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11102 on: Today at 12:24:52 am
Least they'll make Aussies bat again, that's something...
Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11103 on: Today at 12:29:20 am
Theres even two Aussies on TMS. Theyre everywhere!
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11104 on: Today at 12:29:57 am
this loss of pictures maybe isn't such a bad thing.
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #11105 on: Today at 12:31:34 am
cook has a lot of hair these days.
