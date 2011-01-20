« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 226364 times)

Offline stewil007

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11040 on: Today at 11:31:42 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:25:20 am
yeah, I think we've lost this one, but it means we might be competitive in the other tests.

oh, beginner question about sneaking forward, if the bowler spots the non-striker creeping forward and out of their crease, can they just hit the stumps at the bowling end to get the non-striker out?

they can, its call a 'mankad' (sp), but it is generally frowned upon as being unsportmanlike. 
Offline donnerz

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11041 on: Today at 11:34:11 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 10:43:11 am
Good quiz here, all the England centurions since 2000. I got 37/42. Would have been 38 but for a very bad typo!

https://www.sporcle.com/games/SDHoneymonster/england-test-centurions-2000--
Good quiz indeed - 36 for myself. Bit young for some of the ones in the early 2000's!
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11042 on: Today at 11:35:34 am »
The modest batting recovery (we're easily pleased  ;D) takes attention away from that fact that the last 4 Australian wickets went for 199 runs. That's pathetic from England.

Knock a hundred off that and the match looks very different now.
Offline donnerz

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11043 on: Today at 11:36:49 am »
Much better from England. I actually thought we bowled really well for the most part, but we were lacking a bit of luck and clearly a few fitness issues.

Unlikely we go on to get a result here due to the 1st innings, but hopefully we can get a bit of momentum going into the next test, where we will likely have a fired up Anderson and Broad.
Offline Jonny-LFC

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11044 on: Today at 11:38:05 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:25:20 am
yeah, I think we've lost this one, but it means we might be competitive in the other tests.

oh, beginner question about sneaking forward, if the bowler spots the non-striker creeping forward and out of their crease, can they just hit the stumps at the bowling end to get the non-striker out?

Contentious one!  It's allowed, but frowned upon mostly I'd say.  Google 'Mankad' or 'Mankading'
Online PaulF

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11045 on: Today at 11:41:30 am »
Thanks again!  So is it just down to the runner to stay a reasonable amount back \ there's not that much advantage to being half way up seeing as the batter will have to run the full length?
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11046 on: Today at 11:48:21 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:41:30 am
Thanks again!  So is it just down to the runner to stay a reasonable amount back \ there's not that much advantage to being half way up seeing as the batter will have to run the full length?

The batsman's end is the danger end because the collector wears gloves, is likely closer to the stumps, and is already facing the right way and moving towards the stumps. Barring comical misunderstandings, a throw at the bowler's end has to hit the stumps. A throw at the batsman's end has a much bigger target area.
Offline klopptopia

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11047 on: Today at 11:49:34 am »
Quote from: donnerz on Today at 11:34:11 am
Good quiz indeed - 36 for myself. Bit young for some of the ones in the early 2000's!

i got 36 as well but missed some obvious ones. Brings back some memories of the failure to replace Strauss and then Cook, should be a netflix documentary on it on my opinion.
Offline stewil007

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11048 on: Today at 11:50:12 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:41:30 am
Thanks again!  So is it just down to the runner to stay a reasonable amount back \ there's not that much advantage to being half way up seeing as the batter will have to run the full length?

I'm guessing the advantage comes from that most shies at the stumps would be at the keepers end, so getting a head start would help - more about stealing a quick single or rotating the strike.

Personally i dont see a problem with mankadding, as the non-batsman is looking to gain an advantage - it should be down to the ump to warn them, repeat offenders i have no sympathy for.
Offline Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11049 on: Today at 11:50:15 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:25:20 am
yeah, I think we've lost this one, but it means we might be competitive in the other tests.

oh, beginner question about sneaking forward, if the bowler spots the non-striker creeping forward and out of their crease, can they just hit the stumps at the bowling end to get the non-striker out?

The bowler has to do it before hitting their delivery stride, i.e they can't pretend to bowl the ball and then turn round and break the stumps.  Eitquette would normally be to stop before your delivery stride and not actually break the stumps as a bit of a warning to the no striker first.  If they keep walking out of their crease during subsequent deliveries then they're fair game.

To be honest it's normally only done by wind up merchants or people who are in a bit of a hump.  Most bowlers are concentrating on what they're trying to bowl rather than worrying about a non striker stealing a couple of meters. The only time I saw it happen at my level was when an experienced, but waning, cricketer didn't like the fact that a couple of young upstarts (this was a few years ago now!) were knocking him around fairly comfortably.  I was on strike and he did it to the fairly green non striker, who wasn't even out of his crease, purely in an attempt to provoke an argument and make the kid lose concentration.  He was out an over or two later trying to smack said experienced bowler over the pavillion. 

Words were had.
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11050 on: Today at 11:53:17 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:50:15 am
The bowler has to do it before hitting their delivery stride, i.e they can't pretend to bowl the ball and then turn round and break the stumps.  Eitquette would normally be to stop before your delivery stride and not actually break the stumps as a bit of a warning to the no striker first.  If they keep walking out of their crease during subsequent deliveries then they're fair game.

To be honest it's normally only done by wind up merchants or people who are in a bit of a hump.  Most bowlers are concentrating on what they're trying to bowl rather than worrying about a non striker stealing a couple of meters. The only time I saw it happen at my level was when an experienced, but waning, cricketer didn't like the fact that a couple of young upstarts (this was a few years ago now!) were knocking him around fairly comfortably.  I was on strike and he did it to the fairly green non striker, who wasn't even out of his crease, purely in an attempt to provoke an argument and make the kid lose concentration.  He was out an over or two later trying to smack said experienced bowler over the pavillion. 

Words were had.

Serves the rookie little bastard right. Batsmen have it too easy. I also enjoyed it when Darrell Hair used to give batsmen lbw for playing the bullshit forward defensive.
Offline Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11051 on: Today at 12:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:53:17 am
Serves the rookie little bastard right. Batsmen have it too easy. I also enjoyed it when Darrell Hair used to give batsmen lbw for playing the bullshit forward defensive.

I never got them.  If I'd had DRS I'd have got 5 wickets every innings, I'm telling you.

If I got a bit of turn with my first few balls, that was it, I knew I was not getting any lbws.  "Not with the turn you're getting. Always going down leg, that". Even if it was fucking arm ball that was actually swinging away slightly.  Blind c*nts!
Online PaulF

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11052 on: Today at 12:07:03 pm »
Even with DRS, lbw calls look so subjective. You have to predict the movement of the ball. Are DRS decisions fairly uncontroversial, unlike say VAR.
Does DRS calculate the path of the ball for the umpire, or is it still down to the umpires eyes?
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11053 on: Today at 12:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:02:57 pm
I never got them.  If I'd had DRS I'd have got 5 wickets every innings, I'm telling you.

If I got a bit of turn with my first few balls, that was it, I knew I was not getting any lbws.  "Not with the turn you're getting. Always going down leg, that". Even if it was fucking arm ball that was actually swinging away slightly.  Blind c*nts!

Did you have independent umpires, or were the umpires teammates of the batting side? The latter helps in getting lbws.
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11054 on: Today at 12:25:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:07:03 pm
Even with DRS, lbw calls look so subjective. You have to predict the movement of the ball. Are DRS decisions fairly uncontroversial, unlike say VAR.
Does DRS calculate the path of the ball for the umpire, or is it still down to the umpires eyes?

Have you seen Hawkeye used in tennis? It was originally devised for lbws.
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11055 on: Today at 12:43:48 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:23:27 pm
Did you have independent umpires, or were the umpires teammates of the batting side? The latter helps in getting lbws.

I used to hate umpiring. Always liked batting at 5 because it meant you were too high up the order to have to umpire at the start but barring a collapse meant youd probably get away without having to do it towards the end of the innings as well!

The amount of times Id be stood there thinking, if this hits the pads I think its out...and then the ball would miss the pads, and the stumps. :D

But yeah, if in doubt, the old intake of breath and just going down leg did the trick.
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11056 on: Today at 12:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 12:43:48 pm
I used to hate umpiring. Always liked batting at 5 because it meant you were too high up the order to have to umpire at the start but barring a collapse meant youd probably get away without having to do it towards the end of the innings as well!

The amount of times Id be stood there thinking, if this hits the pads I think its out...and then the ball would miss the pads, and the stumps. :D

But yeah, if in doubt, the old intake of breath and just going down leg did the trick.

Just do square leg. My proudest moment was getting into position to see the stumps break as the batsman got home, and telling the fielder that it was in by approximately 6 inches. Felt like a real umpire at that moment.
Online Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11057 on: Today at 01:13:29 pm »
I played Shropshire league, and one club was notorious for having an opening bowler whose dad umpired.

He appealed for anything and everything, and although it wasnt as blatant as Owzat Dad?, it was nonetheless the subject of much chagrin, and regular letters to the league administrators.

He got me with a ball that pitched a good 6 outside leg, clipped my pad and given I batted on 1 leg, wouldnt have hit any of a second set of stumps. I remember laughing as I trudged back to the hutch; but it wasnt funny really.
Offline Raid

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11058 on: Today at 01:30:01 pm »
I got a hat trick in a school match (the opposition were terrible, think we bowled them out for 10). The hat trick ball pitched outside the line and definitely wasnt hitting stumps. Due to it being a hat trick ball, cue mad cries from me and my team mates and my PE teacher who was umpiring duly gave it out LBW
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11059 on: Today at 01:36:18 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 09:38:30 am

If Stokes cant bowl would we still play him as a specialist batsman for the rest of the tour (I assume we would).

I'd think so too. Dropping him altogether would give the Aussies a massive psychological boost. Even more than seeing Rory Burns stride to the wicket.
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11060 on: Today at 01:41:13 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:13:29 pm
I played Shropshire league, and one club was notorious for having an opening bowler whose dad umpired.

He appealed for anything and everything, and although it wasnt as blatant as Owzat Dad?, it was nonetheless the subject of much chagrin, and regular letters to the league administrators.

He got me with a ball that pitched a good 6 outside leg, clipped my pad and given I batted on 1 leg, wouldnt have hit any of a second set of stumps. I remember laughing as I trudged back to the hutch; but it wasnt funny really.

Was this him perchance?

https://twitter.com/ThatsSoVillage/status/1437731564222402568
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11061 on: Today at 01:49:33 pm »
Online PaulF

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11062 on: Today at 02:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 01:49:33 pm
Haha what a Twitter feed that is. :D

https://mobile.twitter.com/ThatsSoVillage/status/1437732095128969218

Can't figure out if it's the ball hitting someone on the head sound or the dropped catch and missed stumping?
think the comments on the missed stumping are harsh. That's just a kid.
Online Chakan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11063 on: Today at 02:22:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:12:30 pm
Can't figure out if it's the ball hitting someone on the head sound or the dropped catch and missed stumping?
think the comments on the missed stumping are harsh. That's just a kid.

You can hear glass smash, so I assume it hit a car windshield or something like that
Online voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11064 on: Today at 02:31:28 pm »
I reckon he's hit his own car there.
Offline Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11065 on: Today at 02:31:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:23:27 pm
Did you have independent umpires, or were the umpires teammates of the batting side? The latter helps in getting lbws.

Around that time each team had to provide their own umpire. Which tended to be some arl fella who no longer played for their team but still wanted to get out of the house for a few hours in many cases, but there were times the opposition players had to do it.

In later years there was a requirement for at least one of them to be accredited/qualified.  Not that I found them that much better in many cases. They were just arl fellas willing to travel a bit further. They still new most of the players and had ones they did and didnt like, or did and didnt rateor were scared of.

Not out, going down leg might just as well have been not out cos that bloke is a psycho and hell kill me on numerous occasions.
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11066 on: Today at 02:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:22:13 pm
You can hear glass smash, so I assume it hit a car windshield or something like that

If you're talking about about the windscreen, it was the sound of the batsman hitting the ball into the car park, straight into his own windscreen.

I was trying to link to the umpire holding his head after a dropped catch. "Impartial umpiring".
Online FiSh77

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11067 on: Today at 02:38:25 pm »
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11068 on: Today at 02:58:01 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:22:13 pm
You can hear glass smash, so I assume it hit a car windshield or something like that

That's what happened. The bloke put his six right through the windscreen of his own car. The Halifax league if I remember rightly.
Online Chakan

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11069 on: Today at 03:00:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:58:01 pm
That's what happened. The bloke put his six right through the windscreen of his own car. The Halifax league if I remember rightly.

Ah ok cool didn't know the story behind it.
Online PaulF

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11070 on: Today at 03:05:14 pm »
I need my ears checking.
Offline Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11071 on: Today at 03:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 10:43:11 am
Good quiz here, all the England centurions since 2000. I got 37/42. Would have been 38 but for a very bad typo!

https://www.sporcle.com/games/SDHoneymonster/england-test-centurions-2000--

42/42, pretty chuffed with myself!
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11072 on: Today at 03:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 03:21:00 pm
42/42, pretty chuffed with myself!

Impressive.

I managed 37. Failed to get Hick and Ramprakash who I imagine as exclusively 20th century Test cricketers. Also failed to get Sibley whose centuries I've evidently already erased from my jaundiced mind.
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11073 on: Today at 04:07:24 pm »
Turns out I cant spell Nader Hussain! Tried it with an e and then assumed he hadnt scored a century this century!

I did get Hick and Ramps. The worst one I missed completely in terms of most centuries was Moeen.
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11074 on: Today at 04:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 04:07:24 pm
Turns out I cant spell Nader Hussain! Tried it with an e and then assumed he hadnt scored a century this century!

I did get Hick and Ramps. The worst one I missed completely in terms of most centuries was Moeen.

Nathan Astle scored the fastest ever double hundred in the 2001/02 series. Earlier in the match, Thorpe scored a double at a run a ball, while Flintoff scored his maiden hundred. Guess who was MoM?
Online PaulF

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11075 on: Today at 04:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:33:54 pm
Nathan Astle scored the fastest ever double hundred in the 2001/02 series. Earlier in the match, Thorpe scored a double at a run a ball, while Flintoff scored his maiden hundred. Guess who was MoM?

Are you the Nickopedia of cricket?
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11076 on: Today at 05:39:50 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:33:54 pm
Nathan Astle scored the fastest ever double hundred in the 2001/02 series. Earlier in the match, Thorpe scored a double at a run a ball, while Flintoff scored his maiden hundred. Guess who was MoM?

The groundsman?

Im going to say Hoggard. He took a lot of wickets that series.
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #11077 on: Today at 06:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Today at 05:39:50 pm

The groundsman?

Im going to say Hoggard. He took a lot of wickets that series.

Nasser, for scoring a hundred in the first innings. It was the first time a Test had been played on a drop in pitch, at the newly renamed Jade stadium, so no one knew how it would play. It turned out to be a green bastard when we batted, and Nass scored a Nass hundred (you know the type). 106/228, with the next highest being 31 (Ramprakash). Hoggard took 7 wickets to restrict to NZ to 147, and the pitch eased out as Thorpe scored a double and Flintoff scored his maiden ton. We declared after Thorpe got his landmark, setting NZ an impossible 550 target. At least it looked impossible until Astle went mad. After that match, we became way more conservative in setting targets.

Ah, cricinfo has Thorpe as MoM. TMS gave it to Nass.
