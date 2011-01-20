yeah, I think we've lost this one, but it means we might be competitive in the other tests.



oh, beginner question about sneaking forward, if the bowler spots the non-striker creeping forward and out of their crease, can they just hit the stumps at the bowling end to get the non-striker out?



The bowler has to do it before hitting their delivery stride, i.e they can't pretend to bowl the ball and then turn round and break the stumps. Eitquette would normally be to stop before your delivery stride and not actually break the stumps as a bit of a warning to the no striker first. If they keep walking out of their crease during subsequent deliveries then they're fair game.To be honest it's normally only done by wind up merchants or people who are in a bit of a hump. Most bowlers are concentrating on what they're trying to bowl rather than worrying about a non striker stealing a couple of meters. The only time I saw it happen at my level was when an experienced, but waning, cricketer didn't like the fact that a couple of young upstarts (this was a few years ago now!) were knocking him around fairly comfortably. I was on strike and he did it to the fairly green non striker, who wasn't even out of his crease, purely in an attempt to provoke an argument and make the kid lose concentration. He was out an over or two later trying to smack said experienced bowler over the pavillion.Words were had.