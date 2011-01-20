I played Shropshire league, and one club was notorious for having an opening bowler whose dad umpired.
He appealed for anything and everything, and although it wasnt as blatant as Owzat Dad?, it was nonetheless the subject of much chagrin, and regular letters to the league administrators.
He got me with a ball that pitched a good 6 outside leg, clipped my pad and given I batted on 1 leg, wouldnt have hit any of a second set of stumps. I remember laughing as I trudged back to the hutch; but it wasnt funny really.