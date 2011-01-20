Just look at where his front foot is. Im all for people getting their feet moving early on, and maybe exaggerating the movement slightly in an attempt to do it, but it has to bear some resemblance to where the ball is going. Not just whatever happens Im getting a stride in outside the off stump. And to be honest hes not even got a stride in and gone forward, hes just walked across his stumps.I know its his first Test in Australia and the nerves would have been jangling, but Australia are reasonably well known for having a plan for each batsmen, it cant have been a shock to anyone. One would have thought someone in the last few weeks would have said to Burns that because he moves his front foot across so much they might target his pads/stumps early on. If they did hes not listened.