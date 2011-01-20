The Alec Stewart clip was the one that really buried the I bat on off stump to know where my off stump is argument for me. Alec Stewart knew where his off stump was despite having a leg stump guard and playing an aggressive pull shot. Why? Not because he was some kind of mystic, but because he fucking worked at it, watched the ball and knew where he should be putting his feet accordingly.
Too many players at all levels give it the I like to feel bat on ball excuse for playing at balls they shouldnt. All batsmen like to feel bat on ball, but its no coincidence that the really good ones are the ones that know where their stumps are and know when they shouldnt be trying to go after the ball.
I also appreciated the point Butcher made, that after his huge movement supposedly reminiscent of Sam Robson covering his stumps, Stewart's eyes were directly above off stump, the same line that Atherton took. Robson's eyes were a couple of inches outside off.
I posted in another thread that "pundit" is derived from a Hindi word meaning "wise man". In cricket, not so much in football, that origin is quite accurate.