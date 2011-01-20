« previous next »
Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10920 on: Today at 09:38:14 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 12:41:19 am
Said it for years, Root is a bad captain. Let him be a world top 3 batsman and take the pressure off.

Yes, that was a massive failure of captaincy last night. Burns in particular was given the wrong instructions.
Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10921 on: Today at 09:39:11 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:38:14 am
Yes, that was a massive failure of captaincy last night. Burns in particular was given the wrong instructions.

Miss a straight one Rory.
Online Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10922 on: Today at 09:48:46 am »
https://twitter.com/crapcric/status/1468379832379711488?s=21

Just look at where his front foot is. Im all for people getting their feet moving early on, and maybe exaggerating the movement slightly in an attempt to do it, but it has to bear some resemblance to where the ball is going. Not just whatever happens Im getting a stride in outside the off stump.And to be honest hes not even got a stride in and gone forward, hes just walked across his stumps.

I know its his first Test in Australia and the nerves would have been jangling, but Australia are reasonably well known for having a plan for each batsmen, it cant have been a shock to anyone.  One would have thought someone in the last few weeks would have said to Burns that because he moves his front foot across so much they might target his pads/stumps early on.  If they did hes not listened.
Online Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10923 on: Today at 09:54:04 am »
Looking at that photo again, if you say thats a ball from a right arm over bowler going across him youd say hes probably got himself in a bit of a tangle, but at least hes got his head in line with it.  Hes probably still going to be out lbw, mind.

But from left arm over from a bowler known for late away swing to the left handlers?  :o
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10924 on: Today at 10:06:25 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:48:46 am
https://twitter.com/crapcric/status/1468379832379711488?s=21

Just look at where his front foot is. Im all for people getting their feet moving early on, and maybe exaggerating the movement slightly in an attempt to do it, but it has to bear some resemblance to where the ball is going. Not just whatever happens Im getting a stride in outside the off stump.And to be honest hes not even got a stride in and gone forward, hes just walked across his stumps.

I know its his first Test in Australia and the nerves would have been jangling, but Australia are reasonably well known for having a plan for each batsmen, it cant have been a shock to anyone.  One would have thought someone in the last few weeks would have said to Burns that because he moves his front foot across so much they might target his pads/stumps early on.  If they did hes not listened.

Atherton, Butcher, Hussain.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehWkuHa2Jkw
Online Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10925 on: Today at 10:31:55 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:06:25 am
Atherton, Butcher, Hussain.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehWkuHa2Jkw

Thanks for that, I hadnt seen that before, really interesting conversation there.  Its hard to disagree with a word of it, again with the caveat that I grew up being coached the same way they were.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10926 on: Today at 10:40:23 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:06:25 am
Atherton, Butcher, Hussain.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehWkuHa2Jkw

Very interesting. Masterful analysis too (incidentally illustrating how cricket punditry is still light years ahead of the hysterical stuff we get on footy).
Offline Legs

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10927 on: Today at 10:49:32 am »
We will spend more days in quarantine than we will on the field in this series !

We were doomed months ago I woke up looked at score and wasnt even surprised.

White ball is taking over as that is where all the money is or will be in the future.

Im no fan of Root as captain but even if he wasnt captain it would make no odds the result would be the same.



Offline lobsterboy

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10928 on: Today at 10:51:18 am »
I usually support england in the cricket but sincerely hope the aussies destroy us 5-0 and Shane Warne comes out and takes a dump on the St. george flag at the Gabba this time.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10929 on: Today at 10:59:42 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:49:32 am
We will spend more days in quarantine than we will on the field in this series !

We were doomed months ago I woke up looked at score and wasnt even surprised.

White ball is taking over as that is where all the money is or will be in the future.

Im no fan of Root as captain but even if he wasnt captain it would make no odds the result would be the same.

It's not like us to be chasing the money............. ;)
Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10930 on: Today at 01:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Tower of Power @ Xmas on Today at 05:34:35 am
At least Buttler top scored. I hope Welshy is having a wry smile to himself somewhere.

And my name has changed!
where is Welshie by the way?
Offline Roady

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10931 on: Today at 01:23:01 pm »
Watched the first ten overs and went to bed.wss expecting to be out for under 100 so that's something I suppose 😂
Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10932 on: Today at 02:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Roady on Today at 01:23:01 pm
Watched the first ten overs and went to bed.wss expecting to be out for under 100 so that's something I suppose 😂

I woke up at 5 to 5 and it was clear no play was going on. I worked out it was Tea so that was fine. They then talked about England probably bowling in the gloomy conditions so I thought that meant we were probably 6 or 7 down and just meant wed be bowling at some point in the evening session so hopefully it wouldnt be that bad. Then they said we were all out.

Honestly, with the honourable exception of 2010/11 that could have been any morning of any Test in Australia since the early 90s!
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10933 on: Today at 03:35:55 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:51:18 am
I usually support england in the cricket but sincerely hope the aussies destroy us 5-0 and Shane Warne comes out and takes a dump on the St. george flag at the Gabba this time.

Really?? - Thats's some weird shit mate.
 :-\
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10934 on: Today at 03:46:04 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 05:58:26 am
Woke up and have to saw I shocked they made 147 after that start.

The BT Presentation is such a low-rent garbage. Incessant fucking Aussies yammering over each other cos they couldn't be arsed getting a commentary team together. They don't even put the score on the studio segments. So lazy and shit.

Didn't watch any of it as I went to bed before it kicked off as I'm permanently knackered nowadays, I think its due to having too many vaccines.

Got up at about 7 and thought I'd check up on the score. Switched BT sport on and there was some bloke over in the stadium talking shit and about three or four pundits in the studio talking even more shit. Absolutely no indication on the screen of what the score was and no way of determining it from the shit they were all spouting. So I checked the score on my phone and switched off the TV and the appalling coverage. I can't say I'm surprised with the scoreline if I'm honest.
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10935 on: Today at 03:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:31:55 am
Thanks for that, I hadnt seen that before, really interesting conversation there.  Its hard to disagree with a word of it, again with the caveat that I grew up being coached the same way they were.

The mechanics of batting don't change. Only judgement of which risks are worth taking. As the trio demonstrate, the batsmen's understanding of mechanics is lacking, and the results indicate the judgement of risk is also severely off.
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10936 on: Today at 05:26:16 pm »
Just seen some of the highlights. I always thought you bowled first in Brisbane, if there was even a hint of assistance for the bowlers. Maybe it has changed over the years? 
Online Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10937 on: Today at 05:56:50 pm »
Weather forecast for the next four days gives England a fair chance of a draw.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10938 on: Today at 05:59:24 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:56:50 pm
Weather forecast for the next four days gives England a fair chance of a draw.

We only need to play for 2 days total to ensure defeat.
Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10939 on: Today at 06:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:56:50 pm
Weather forecast for the next four days gives England a fair chance of a draw.

Which means we probably should have bowled first to reduce the risk of contriving to lose a heavily rain affected match. And even if we do scrape a draw a lot of psychological damage will probably have been done.
Online Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10940 on: Today at 07:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:56:52 pm
The mechanics of batting don't change. Only judgement of which risks are worth taking. As the trio demonstrate, the batsmen's understanding of mechanics is lacking, and the results indicate the judgement of risk is also severely off.

The Alec Stewart clip was the one that really buried the I bat on off stump to know where my off stump is argument for me.  Alec Stewart knew where his off stump was despite having a leg stump guard and playing an aggressive pull shot. Why? Not because he was some kind of mystic, but because he fucking worked at it, watched the ball and knew where he should be putting his feet accordingly.

Too many players at all levels give it the I like to feel bat on ball excuse for playing at balls they shouldnt. All batsmen like to feel bat on ball, but its no coincidence that the really good ones are the ones that know where their stumps are and know when they shouldnt be trying to go after the ball.
Offline Sangria

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10941 on: Today at 08:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:23:24 pm
The Alec Stewart clip was the one that really buried the I bat on off stump to know where my off stump is argument for me.  Alec Stewart knew where his off stump was despite having a leg stump guard and playing an aggressive pull shot. Why? Not because he was some kind of mystic, but because he fucking worked at it, watched the ball and knew where he should be putting his feet accordingly.

Too many players at all levels give it the I like to feel bat on ball excuse for playing at balls they shouldnt. All batsmen like to feel bat on ball, but its no coincidence that the really good ones are the ones that know where their stumps are and know when they shouldnt be trying to go after the ball.

I also appreciated the point Butcher made, that after his huge movement supposedly reminiscent of Sam Robson covering his stumps, Stewart's eyes were directly above off stump, the same line that Atherton took. Robson's eyes were a couple of inches outside off.

I posted in another thread that "pundit" is derived from a Hindi word meaning "wise man". In cricket, not so much in football, that origin is quite accurate.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10942 on: Today at 08:21:36 pm »
That video was really cool. They know cricket inside and out.
