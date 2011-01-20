Sets the tone for the series
Didn't Strauss get out in the first over in 2010?
people like big dick nick.
3rd ball, but we won that series as that was seen as a shit start for Australia, it usually happens first ball.Weve had Slater smacking the first two balls for four, Harmison not hitting the strip and now this.
Shane Warne has just said Josh Hazlewood is in the form of his life. Thats good then, I was worried for a minute there that this wasnt going to be tough enough.
Fuck off, time for bed
All this negativity is lost on me Im afraid.
386 n.o from Stokes later.
Off to sleep shortly, expect Australia to be batting when I wake up in 6 hours...
Ah... TMS by the pillow... listening to worlds crumble alone in bed.
If Root doesn't score we will be rolled out sub 150. Worst England Test batting team in my lifetime and there is some competition for that.
Theyll probably be batting before you nod off.
Root has gone, kiss goodbye to 150
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.47]