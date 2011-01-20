« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 259 260 261 262 263 [264]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 201767 times)

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10520 on: Today at 05:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:01:17 pm
I'm putting money on the Ashes not happening this winter

What's the reason going to be? Australia not letting us in, or the cricketers going on strike over yet another lengthy bubble?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,025
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10521 on: Today at 05:12:34 pm »
not really sure where England go from here, they appeared to have turned it round massively in the last test and started off this one in a similar vein.  Still not convinced about Burns, although Hameed does look like he could be the test opener that England have been looking for.  I doubt we'll see many changes for Friday, if any.

I am not convinced that Root is the captain that is needed, he's OK when things are going well but doesn't seem to know what to do when India get a partnership going.  India from 8 down were supposed to be the weak link that England would roll over, in the two test matches India have won though it is their lower order that have won them both, helped by some poor England bowling. The one positive to come out of the series is Joe Root's batting, at least the captaincy doesn't appear to be affecting him any longer.

Whilst I don't think Root is a good captain, I don't follow the county scene close enough to suggest an alternative, they will definitely stick with Root though, probably for as long as he wants it
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,025
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10522 on: Today at 05:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:04:42 pm
What's the reason going to be? Australia not letting us in, or the cricketers going on strike over yet another lengthy bubble?
They will let the cricketers in but not their families, the players aren't happy about that.  My gut says that the series will go ahead but not all of the England frontline players will go
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10523 on: Today at 05:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:12:34 pm
not really sure where England go from here, they appeared to have turned it round massively in the last test and started off this one in a similar vein.  Still not convinced about Burns, although Hameed does look like he could be the test opener that England have been looking for.  I doubt we'll see many changes for Friday, if any.

I am not convinced that Root is the captain that is needed, he's OK when things are going well but doesn't seem to know what to do when India get a partnership going.  India from 8 down were supposed to be the weak link that England would roll over, in the two test matches India have won though it is their lower order that have won them both, helped by some poor England bowling. The one positive to come out of the series is Joe Root's batting, at least the captaincy doesn't appear to be affecting him any longer.

Whilst I don't think Root is a good captain, I don't follow the county scene close enough to suggest an alternative, they will definitely stick with Root though, probably for as long as he wants it

One of Roots biggest issues is he tries to do the normal captaincy thing of assessing conditions when deciding what he should do at a toss rather than look around the dressing room and realise hes surrounded by idiots.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 259 260 261 262 263 [264]   Go Up
« previous next »
 