not really sure where England go from here, they appeared to have turned it round massively in the last test and started off this one in a similar vein. Still not convinced about Burns, although Hameed does look like he could be the test opener that England have been looking for. I doubt we'll see many changes for Friday, if any.



I am not convinced that Root is the captain that is needed, he's OK when things are going well but doesn't seem to know what to do when India get a partnership going. India from 8 down were supposed to be the weak link that England would roll over, in the two test matches India have won though it is their lower order that have won them both, helped by some poor England bowling. The one positive to come out of the series is Joe Root's batting, at least the captaincy doesn't appear to be affecting him any longer.



Whilst I don't think Root is a good captain, I don't follow the county scene close enough to suggest an alternative, they will definitely stick with Root though, probably for as long as he wants it