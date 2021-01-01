« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10480 on: Today at 03:24:05 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 03:15:59 pm
Not sure it would as pretty sure county games are still played in the test season you may get the odd T20 blast game.

India have it right they make sure all players are available for tests and IPL none of this resting rubbish.

ignore 2020 because it's meaningless, but I'm pretty sure that the 2019 blast was played in july and august in a block. it's basically what you said but in reverse.

it would have made fuck all difference, though the schedule generally is an arse and does need looking at.

Legs

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10481 on: Today at 03:24:21 pm
See Sibley got loads of stick but most of the players who look easy on the eye have a worse average than him over the last few years.

Poor shot by Root that got out twice the same way I guess we dont have much when he doesnt score.

Do we drop Bairstow and play Billings ??? I mean its highly unlikely we will do that but options are limited Foakes is injured still.

When Broad Jimmy Root go we are going to end up like Sri Lanka pretty much nothing coming through test team
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10482 on: Today at 03:25:22 pm
might as well declare.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10483 on: Today at 03:25:48 pm
Legs

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10484 on: Today at 03:25:59 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:24:05 pm
ignore 2020 because it's meaningless, but I'm pretty sure that the 2019 blast was played in july and august in a block. it's basically what you said but in reverse.

it would have made fuck all difference, though the schedule generally is an arse and does need looking at.

Yeah 2019 was that was world cup year so we had to chsnge for that.

You are right we have so few quality players its unreal absolute rubbish test side this one
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10485 on: Today at 03:31:17 pm
Same old same old.

Doesn't matter what the line-up is, we keep getting the same batting collapse. Time to look at Silverwood and his coaches surely.
fucking appalled

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10486 on: Today at 03:31:52 pm
Overton dropped! Could be costly that
Kekule

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10487 on: Today at 03:38:30 pm
lbw Over-turned.
Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10488 on: Today at 03:39:17 pm
Decision overturned. And the game swings back England's way.
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10489 on: Today at 03:39:21 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:38:30 pm
lbw Over-turned.

thinking the ump might want it over and done with because that wasn't a good decision at all.
Ray K

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10490 on: Today at 03:42:56 pm
Fairly even session, I'd say.
Legs

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10491 on: Today at 03:45:38 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:31:17 pm
Same old same old.

Doesn't matter what the line-up is, we keep getting the same batting collapse. Time to look at Silverwood and his coaches surely.

Silverwood has zero series wins against anyone decent so only an Ashes win saves him.

Of course we not win that but he is like Moores a decent county coach

I guess though its a hard job for anyone when the talent pool in red ball is pretty bare.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10492 on: Today at 03:53:30 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:31:17 pm
Same old same old.

Doesn't matter what the line-up is, we keep getting the same batting collapse. Time to look at Silverwood and his coaches surely.

I dont want to sound like Shania Twain but man, I feel like a woman he dont impress me much.

He has been unfortunate with injuries and unavailability of Stokes. You want to be playing India at something close to full strength although its kind of them not to play Ashwin to even it up a little.

We could yet win the last Test, nothing really surprises me. Think well be an inconsistent team for quite a while. When Root fired we have the bowling to generally back it up but well still have plenty of poor scores too so hard to get on a run.

Despite today I do think the batting line up looks better now than earlier in the summer. Cant be losing 4 for 2 in the middle of the innings though. Thats just a shocker.
