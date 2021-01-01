Same old same old.



Doesn't matter what the line-up is, we keep getting the same batting collapse. Time to look at Silverwood and his coaches surely.



man, I feel like a woman

I dont want to sound like Shania Twain buthe dont impress me much.He has been unfortunate with injuries and unavailability of Stokes. You want to be playing India at something close to full strength although its kind of them not to play Ashwin to even it up a little.We could yet win the last Test, nothing really surprises me. Think well be an inconsistent team for quite a while. When Root fired we have the bowling to generally back it up but well still have plenty of poor scores too so hard to get on a run.Despite today I do think the batting line up looks better now than earlier in the summer. Cant be losing 4 for 2 in the middle of the innings though. Thats just a shocker.