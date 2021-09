Same old same old.



Doesn't matter what the line-up is, we keep getting the same batting collapse. Time to look at Silverwood and his coaches surely.



man, I feel like a woman

I donít want to sound like Shania Twain buthe donít impress me much.He has been unfortunate with injuries and unavailability of Stokes. You want to be playing India at something close to full strength although itís kind of them not to play Ashwin to even it up a little.We could yet win the last Test, nothing really surprises me. Think weíll be an inconsistent team for quite a while. When Root fired we have the bowling to generally back it up but weíll still have plenty of poor scores too so hard to get on a run.Despite today I do think the batting line up looks better now than earlier in the summer. Canít be losing 4 for 2 in the middle of the innings though. Thatís just a shocker.