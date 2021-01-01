This what it's all about! Day 5 of the Test Match coming up and everything still alive.



Great for cricket on a football-less weekend.



Haha. I had a phone call from an old pal whod watch tiddlywinks if a Welshman was involved. Were you watching? he asked. Watching what? I queried. Belarus v Wales!.I had to explain that a) I was watching a terrific cricket match, and b) as I have no intention of watching the World Cup next summer, given the patent corruption of FIFA in awarding the competition to a dodgy oil state, there was no point in watching qualifiers.