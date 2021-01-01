« previous next »
Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

BIG DICK NICK

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10320 on: Yesterday at 07:17:32 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:09:42 pm
I'm not sure England are equipped for a draw unless they decide that is what they are going from the outset and instruct Hameed and Burns to dig in. With two wickets down you have Root coming in. Root scores quickly even when he's defending. The boy can't help it. That would keep victory as an enticing prospect. After Root you have three batsmen who are better equipped for a run chase more than they are for a grinding draw (Pope, Bairstow and Moeen). Then of course it's Woakes.

I think India are favourites, but only narrowly so. A draw is the least likely.



Thats fair. But say we go five down and need 200 still well probably have a heroic failure attempt to block out.
Robinred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10321 on: Yesterday at 07:35:40 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:51:27 pm
This what it's all about! Day 5 of the Test Match coming up and everything still alive.

Great for cricket on a football-less weekend.

Haha. I had a phone call from an old pal whod watch tiddlywinks if a Welshman was involved. Were  you watching? he asked. Watching what? I queried. Belarus v Wales!.

I had to explain that a) I was watching a terrific cricket match, and b) as I have no intention of watching the World Cup next summer, given the patent corruption of FIFA in awarding the competition to a dodgy oil state, there was no point in watching qualifiers.
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10322 on: Yesterday at 07:46:11 pm
Don't think anyone will be watching the World Cup next summer mate ;)
voodoo ray

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10323 on: Yesterday at 07:49:45 pm
international football outside of a summer tournament is fucking worthless anyway.
Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10324 on: Yesterday at 09:08:43 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 07:35:40 pm
Haha. I had a phone call from an old pal whod watch tiddlywinks if a Welshman was involved. Were  you watching? he asked. Watching what? I queried. Belarus v Wales!.

I had to explain that a) I was watching a terrific cricket match, and b) as I have no intention of watching the World Cup next summer, given the patent corruption of FIFA in awarding the competition to a dodgy oil state, there was no point in watching qualifiers.

Me too mate.

World Cup qualifiers are a joke anyway. Faroe Islands v Shetland Isles? Who cares. But the award of the tournament to champion Human Rights abusers who don't even play the footy is an absolute joke. I hope I have the willpower to switch off completely. I'm gonna try.
Guz-kop

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10325 on: Yesterday at 09:12:02 pm
Another really good day of cricket. England were really good in the morning and India batted well after lunch, followed by England's openers. Looked like India didn't bowl straight enough with the new ball but pitch is doing nothing much. Tomorrow will be really good
Filler.

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10326 on: Yesterday at 10:32:02 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:08:43 pm
Me too mate.

World Cup qualifiers are a joke anyway. Faroe Islands v Shetland Isles? Who cares. But the award of the tournament to champion Human Rights abusers who don't even play the footy is an absolute joke. I hope I have the willpower to switch off completely. I'm gonna try.

I'm not watching the Qatar World Cup. Almost totally dead to International football because of it - and everything else.



The vital thing was going into tomorrow with 10 wickets - almost didn't matter what the run rate was. I'd gladly bat at number 5 if anybody falls ill tomorrow.
Yorkykopite

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10327 on: Today at 12:04:30 am
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 10:32:02 pm
I'm not watching the Qatar World Cup. Almost totally dead to International football because of it - and everything else.



The vital thing was going into tomorrow with 10 wickets - almost didn't matter what the run rate was. I'd gladly bat at number 5 if anybody falls ill tomorrow.


Has Monday morning ever been this interesting Filler? Gonna be lovely weather too. An early swim, a spot of brekker and then the Test....

If India had a top class spinner I'd be very concerned. As it is I'm merely concerned.
Welshred

Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
Reply #10328 on: Today at 07:57:25 am
Trust today to be the first day back in the office for me for 18 months :(
