Predictably grim I guess its a good thing that we've got ourselves into what should have been a winning position here and in the 2nd test....but doesn't bode well that we've let tail-enders take the game away from us when bowling and then followed up both times with embarrassing collapses from our top order.
people like big dick nick.
What a start! Umesh Yadav has been a star.
Thakurs a bit better than that. Would be like Woakes getting a 50 I think, rather than the Shami and Bumrah nonsense at Lords.
He is and the comparison to Woakes is fair. We'd expect Woakes to get a few runs when he comes out to bat
Warne has said shot! four or five times on his stint. Not one of them has got to the boundary.
Its not as good as Holding's "runs" is it?
Ollie Pope is a good player to watch isnt he? Very elegant.Thats him out in the next couple of overs then
(in my defence for when it does happen, Athers said something similar on commentary first.)
Pope isn't waiting to claim his spot, he's going out there and making his case right now.
Hold your horses folks, the amount of times he's looked good to getting to 20something only to get out we can't get ahead of ourselves.
damn going pear-shaped after a great 1st hour
God I love Mikey doing that.
Fuck sake. There is always one bell end.
should be fair game to do whatever you like to to someone who runs onto the pitch. using the bat. real t20 stuff like.
