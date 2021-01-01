« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 246 247 248 249 250 [251]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 193771 times)

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10000 on: Today at 11:45:29 am »
Should be a clue for Bairstow there

Play straight, not round your front pad
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,127
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10001 on: Today at 11:46:28 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:42:22 am
Predictably grim :D

I guess its a good thing that we've got ourselves into what should have been a winning position here and in the 2nd test....but doesn't bode well that we've let tail-enders take the game away from us when bowling and then followed up both times with embarrassing collapses from our top order.

Thakurs a bit better than that. Would be like Woakes getting a 50 I think, rather than the Shami and Bumrah nonsense at Lords.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,132
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10002 on: Today at 11:56:41 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 11:39:33 am
What a start! Umesh Yadav has been a star.

Why has he suddenly become a very good bowler?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,041
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10003 on: Today at 11:59:35 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:46:28 am
Thakurs a bit better than that. Would be like Woakes getting a 50 I think, rather than the Shami and Bumrah nonsense at Lords.

He is and the comparison to Woakes is fair. We'd expect Woakes to get a few runs when he comes out to bat
Logged

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10004 on: Today at 12:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:59:35 am
He is and the comparison to Woakes is fair. We'd expect Woakes to get a few runs when he comes out to bat
Good stuff, that's him done then
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,438
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10005 on: Today at 12:02:24 pm »
Warne has said shot! four or five times on his stint. Not one of them has got to the boundary.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,849
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10006 on: Today at 12:03:46 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:46:28 am
Thakurs a bit better than that. Would be like Woakes getting a 50 I think, rather than the Shami and Bumrah nonsense at Lords.

He's still not someone who should be adding 60-odd when he's only got tailenders with him though.

If Woakes scored 57 in partnerships with Overton, Robinson and Anderson after a bit of a collapse we'd be chuffed to bits, and I'd imagine India would be questioning their bowling/fielding.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10007 on: Today at 12:03:59 pm »
Bairstow still flinging his hands at the ball, not letting it come on
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,041
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10008 on: Today at 12:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:02:24 pm
Warne has said shot! four or five times on his stint. Not one of them has got to the boundary.

Its not as good as Holding's "runs" is it?
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,438
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10009 on: Today at 12:08:16 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:05:09 pm
Its not as good as Holding's "runs" is it?

Effortlessly cool, that.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,438
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10010 on: Today at 12:12:26 pm »
Ollie Pope is a good player to watch isnt he? Very elegant.

Thats him out in the next couple of overs then :-X (in my defence for when it does happen, Athers said something similar on commentary first.)
« Last Edit: Today at 12:14:04 pm by Kekule »
Logged

Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10011 on: Today at 12:13:13 pm »
Pope isn't waiting to claim his spot, he's going out there and making his case right now.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,849
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10012 on: Today at 12:14:15 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:12:26 pm
Ollie Pope is a good player to watch isnt he? Very elegant.

Thats him out in the next couple of overs then :-X (in my defence for when it does happen, Athers said something similar on commentary first.)

Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 12:13:13 pm
Pope isn't waiting to claim his spot, he's going out there and making his case right now.

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,041
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10013 on: Today at 12:14:54 pm »
Hold your horses folks, the amount of times he's looked good to getting to 20something only to get out we can't get ahead of ourselves.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,078
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10014 on: Today at 12:15:41 pm »
Wouldn't mind an hour or two of this!
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,116
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10015 on: Today at 12:16:23 pm »
damn going pear-shaped after a great 1st hour

 :butt
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,438
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10016 on: Today at 12:16:44 pm »
Bairstow spooning the ball to mid wicket in a very Bairstow-in-a-test-match way and getting away with it.

They just need to reign it in a bit. They hit a few boundaries and are now trying to hit every ball for four.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:19:13 pm by Kekule »
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,117
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10017 on: Today at 12:18:03 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:14:54 pm
Hold your horses folks, the amount of times he's looked good to getting to 20something only to get out we can't get ahead of ourselves.
Mark Ramprakash syndrome, also known as Graeme Hick disorder.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,792
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10018 on: Today at 12:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:05:09 pm
Its not as good as Holding's "runs" is it?

God I love Mikey doing that.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,041
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10019 on: Today at 12:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:16:23 pm
damn going pear-shaped after a great 1st hour

 :butt

Ebbs and flows mate, its what makes test matches so great
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,132
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10020 on: Today at 12:20:38 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 12:19:35 pm
God I love Mikey doing that.

I just love Mikey.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10021 on: Today at 12:21:23 pm »
Pant must so enjoy chatting with Kholi

Like your bitter uncle telling you how much he hates the family at Christmas
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,078
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10022 on: Today at 12:22:49 pm »
Fuck sake. There is always one bell end.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,238
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10023 on: Today at 12:23:05 pm »
At least be able to bowl the ball you bloody idiot.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,438
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10024 on: Today at 12:24:07 pm »
He wont get far with that action.
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,792
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10025 on: Today at 12:24:50 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 12:22:49 pm
Fuck sake. There is always one bell end.

should be fair game to do whatever you like to to someone who runs onto the pitch. using the bat. real t20 stuff like.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,847
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10026 on: Today at 12:26:07 pm »
well that really should be that bloke's last appearance in a cricket ground in this country for some time.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,041
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10027 on: Today at 12:26:40 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 12:22:49 pm
Fuck sake. There is always one bell end.

Its been the same bellend throughout the whole test series, he seems to have got on the pitch for every match so far

Quote from: lamonti on Today at 12:24:50 pm
should be fair game to do whatever you like to to someone who runs onto the pitch. using the bat. real t20 stuff like.

Especially when he runs into you like he did with Bairstow
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,132
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10028 on: Today at 12:27:09 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 12:24:50 pm
should be fair game to do whatever you like to to someone who runs onto the pitch. using the bat. real t20 stuff like.

Greg Chappell style.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,438
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #10029 on: Today at 12:30:35 pm »
Kohli in being a bit of a knob shock.

Are you allowed to slam the ball into turf like that? Hope the umpires saw that and tell him to do one if he tries to get the ball changed.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 246 247 248 249 250 [251]   Go Up
« previous next »
 