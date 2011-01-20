Curran isn't doing much here. He's not quick enough to trouble the batsman at all.



Meanwhile 6 foot 5 Craig Overton hasn't had the ball in his hand yet on a wicket that is bouncing...



Usually I'd agree about Curran, but Curran was MILES better than Robinson - at least on their first 4 overs - I don't recall Olly beating the bat once; whereas Curran has beaten the edge 4 times (anyone one of which could easily have been nicked), had a razor close LBW shout, and had a bat-pad which a short leg would have gobbled up (but we had a short mid-wicket in, an area he didn't get hit through once in any over). The last 2 overs (6th and now 7th) have been poorer for sure, and maybe he has been bowled too much as has bowled a loose ball in both overs, and 2 no balls in the 7th over.COverton in his first over, btw - zero threat, never looked once like beating an edge or threatening an lbw - but that could easily be because of the ball being that little bit older than when Curran came in. But then his first ball, edged but didn't carry (not sure why either - he is bowling quicker than Curran) and has injured our best player.