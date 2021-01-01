His white ball central contract is only worth around £170k I believe. Test contracts are much, much higher than that. Give him one of those with a substantial payrise and he'd take it.
Who was vice-captain for the last test? Maybe just promote him for now, I'm sure none of us here would argue with that.
His back is bad isn't it? Which could be why he's restricted himself to the T20 formats. Sometimes even in those he doesn't bat at all even when he's due in and comes in when all the recognized batsmen have been dismissed.
I'd be so interested to know how Morgan will stop the first three wickets going down in the blink of an eye. Try skippering a side that is usually 10 for 3, Test after Test after Test, Series after Series after Series.
