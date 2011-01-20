It's the batting. There's no huge problem with the pace bowling line up as it stands, except for the obvious drop in experience when one, or both, of Broad and Anderson aren't playing. But when they've got over 1000 Test wickets between them that's understandable. I think they've been trying to rotate them a bit to make sure it's a more experienced line up when those two finally call it a day.



For the batting you can probably get away with one or two of Bairstow, Buttler and Moeen at 5-7 but you need someone with a bit more grit in there with them like a Collingwood type player. Stokes is a big miss, but even he's capable of having a waft at a nothing ball. Of course you could probably even get away with all three if 1-3 were solid, reliable and gave them a platform. We've not had a number three since Trott retired, and all our openers seem to have dodgy techniques.



We seem to produce either dashers or plodders, and not much in between.