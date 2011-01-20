« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 227 228 229 230 231 [232] 233   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 179048 times)

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,043
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9240 on: Today at 11:11:26 am »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 11:10:30 am
...as nobody saw it coming  :lmao

:lmao not sure about that!
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,043
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9241 on: Today at 11:12:17 am »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 11:07:51 am
England could do with someone like Pujara, just blunt the opposition pace attack.

We have Sibley for that. He's just not very good at it.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,606
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9242 on: Today at 11:15:43 am »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 11:10:30 am
:lmao :lmao
You of all people shouldn't try this!!
The reasons for replying were your smartarse & holier than thou posts :D

But it was hilarious to see England lose yesterday as nobody saw it coming  :lmao

You're going to have to find occasions where I've gloated about England winning a game...

Everyone saw England losing coming, it was always a possibility.

Come in and talk cricket there's no problem, come in to gloat then get stuffed.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9243 on: Today at 11:20:58 am »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 11:10:30 am
:lmao :lmao
You of all people shouldn't try this!!
The reasons for replying were your smartarse & holier than thou posts :D

But it was hilarious to see England lose yesterday as nobody saw it coming  :lmao

I'm not sure what you're trying to accomplish? I don't think there's a single poster on this thread that thinks England are anything other than a terrible test cricket nation at this time.
Logged

Online Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,855
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9244 on: Today at 11:25:04 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 10:13:32 am
Don't see why everyone gets so wound up by Kohli. Not even in the same league of dickheads as your Steve Smiths.

One of England's problems is that every test they play is a referendum on the state of test cricket and how near it is to death. The batsmen aren't greats, sure, but they all play like the world is about to end and half of them chuck away their wickets as a result. Even when they get to 30 they're never in.

Root should jack in the captaincy for someone who's sole remit is captaincy, not being the best cricketer.

Also, England's fielding has become atrocious. So many drops and fluffed run outs.

He's a bit of a tit but you can see he whipped his team into a frenzy yesterday and it gave them the edge. They've won a game they were on the back foot for with 4 seamers and playing with real aggression and all away from home too. It's not what you associate with an Indian touring side but it was high quality. The kohli stuff is all a bit pantomime. I watched the BBC highlights yesterday and they cut to his celebration after every wicket. Its fucking boring really, just concentrate on the game. It's like fans getting annoyed by Craig Bellamy or auarez (minus the biting). There was obviously loads of needle yesterday and as long as its within some sensible limits its great to see
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,762
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9245 on: Today at 11:28:04 am »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 11:10:30 am
:lmao :lmao
You of all people shouldn't try this!!
The reasons for replying were your smartarse & holier than thou posts :D

But it was hilarious to see England lose yesterday as nobody saw it coming  :lmao

Nobody except most of the posters on here as soon as Shami and Bumrah made some runs (although not me, I thought even we would bat that out).

That Burns and Sibley stat is damning, looks like they used all their runs up against Yorkshire in 2013.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,702
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9246 on: Today at 11:28:14 am »
There are people with no eyes that saw that coming.
Logged

Offline nash_av

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9247 on: Today at 11:31:41 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:11:07 am
'Yeah we lost the cup final....but you lost that one game so there  :lickin!'
Ok, so When England lose a game you don't want anyone to say anything?
 :champ
Logged

Offline nash_av

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9248 on: Today at 11:32:54 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:15:43 am
You're going to have to find occasions where I've gloated about England winning a game...

Everyone saw England losing coming, it was always a possibility.

Come in and talk cricket there's no problem, come in to gloat then get stuffed.

And When and where did i gloat??
Care to enlighten me??

Slowly and steadily most are showing into Evertonian level of fume on here.
Logged

Offline nash_av

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9249 on: Today at 11:33:47 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:28:14 am
There are people with no eyes that saw that coming.

A draw was most probable result, India had an outside chance if at all!
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,373
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9250 on: Today at 11:34:35 am »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 11:31:41 am
Ok, so When England lose a game you don't want anyone to say anything?
 :champ

Do what you want mate, but don't expect much more than what you're getting now if you sit silent for five days and then start crowing about winning after the game. It'd be nice to have both sides present during the game rather than keeping schtum because it looks like you're going to lose.....its not a great look. :thumbup
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,725
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9251 on: Today at 11:34:56 am »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 08:39:26 am
Ohh England we are all laughing at you  :lmao :lmao

Can you stop goading other posters now?

Discuss the cricket, and have a laugh in the reasonable way.

Quote from: nash_av on Today at 11:07:51 am
England could do with someone like Pujara, just blunt the opposition pace attack.
Once you do that it gets easier for the likes of Butler, Bairstow, Stokes to up the rate at the latter part of the innings.

I'd stick to this kind of stuff with some fun digs thrown in, it's much more fun.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9252 on: Today at 11:35:15 am »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 11:10:30 am
:lmao :lmao
You of all people shouldn't try this!!
The reasons for replying were your smartarse & holier than thou posts :D

But it was hilarious to see England lose yesterday as nobody saw it coming  :lmao

You don't get it. You were trying to gloat about yesterday's win, talking to a New Zealander. Trump's tiny tiny hands is a kiwi. You don't get banter rights over him, until such a time as India beats New Zealand to become world champion, as his team did over yours.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline nash_av

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9253 on: Today at 11:35:44 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:20:58 am
I'm not sure what you're trying to accomplish? I don't think there's a single poster on this thread that thinks England are anything other than a terrible test cricket nation at this time.

When i say: "Oh England we are all laughing at you"
What do you think i am trying to accomplish?
Logged

Offline nash_av

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9254 on: Today at 11:36:17 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:35:15 am
You don't get it. You were trying to gloat about yesterday's win, talking to a New Zealander. Trump's tiny tiny hands is a kiwi. You don't get banter rights over him, until such a time as India beats New Zealand to become world champion, as his team did over yours.
ehh?
Like, whatever!!
Maybe show a post where i was gloating?
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,702
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9255 on: Today at 11:36:21 am »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 11:33:47 am
A draw was most probable result, India had an outside chance if at all!

Dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things and bad teams find ways to lose. Twas ever thus.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,725
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9256 on: Today at 11:36:53 am »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 11:33:47 am
A draw was most probable result, India had an outside chance if at all!

Maybe so, but Englands batting means a loss is possible if they have all 10 wickets and 2 overs to go.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,606
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9257 on: Today at 11:37:20 am »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 11:35:44 am
When i say: "Oh England we are all laughing at you"
What do you think i am trying to accomplish?

Quote from: nash_av on Today at 08:39:26 am
Ohh England we are all laughing at you

You're gloating. Its plain and simple. Its inflammatory and you know it.
Logged

Offline nash_av

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9258 on: Today at 11:38:02 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:34:56 am
Can you stop goading other posters now?

Discuss the cricket, and have a laugh in the reasonable way.

I'd stick to this kind of stuff with some fun digs thrown in, it's much more fun.

Why is that goading?
Like i am posting it every 5 mins?
Logged

Offline nash_av

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9259 on: Today at 11:38:38 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:37:20 am
You're gloating. Its plain and simple. Its inflammatory and you know it.

What??

 :butt :butt :butt

So then Half of the posts on here are gloating, right?
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,606
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9260 on: Today at 11:38:49 am »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 08:39:26 am
Ohh England we are all laughing at you  :lmao :lmao


Gloating


Quote from: nash_av on Today at 11:04:39 am
At least India reached the final unlike England :mindblown



Even more gloating.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9261 on: Today at 11:38:53 am »
The series is still set up really nicely I think. I mean if England had been a little more sensible in the first hour, it's not impossible to think they'd have been 1-0 up. Of course the batting could still have collapsed but going through such a session must have really been a killer. Fine margins.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,953
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9262 on: Today at 11:38:57 am »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 11:35:44 am
When i say: "Oh England we are all laughing at you"
What do you think i am trying to accomplish?

A breakthrough into literacy?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline nash_av

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9263 on: Today at 11:39:07 am »
Woosh, so much arseburn here over a test match loss.

I'll take your leave.
Keep fuming!!
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,606
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9264 on: Today at 11:39:15 am »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 11:38:38 am
What??

 :butt :butt :butt

So then Half of the posts on here are gloating, right?

From you? Yes

You're not going to find many England fans gloating on here right now
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,606
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9265 on: Today at 11:40:39 am »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 11:38:53 am
The series is still set up really nicely I think. I mean if England had been a little more sensible in the first hour, it's not impossible to think they'd have been 1-0 up. Of course the batting could still have collapsed but going through such a session must have really been a killer. Fine margins.

If we'd kept out heads and bowled you out with 180 to chase the mentality on both sides is hugely different and I'd have fancied us to win the game. Momentum was all India's though and there was an inevitability about the result
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9266 on: Today at 11:44:57 am »
Root choosing to bowl first doesn't help. This is not a resolute batting lineup, it is certainly not one anybody would fancy to bat for 2 sessions to save their life. The players you'd most back to do it aren't in the team and even then, one of them is a left arm orthodox. I don't care if the sky is almost black, you bat first.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9267 on: Today at 11:45:07 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:40:39 am
If we'd kept out heads and bowled you out with 180 to chase the mentality on both sides is hugely different and I'd have fancied us to win the game. Momentum was all India's though and there was an inevitability about the result
Yup, don't think many teams survive nightmare sessions like that.

On a slightly unrelated note, really sad for the Afghan people and their cricketers who've made amazing strides. Not sure what the future will hold for them but hopefully something can be worked out.
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9268 on: Today at 11:46:01 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:20:58 am
I'm not sure what you're trying to accomplish? I don't think there's a single poster on this thread that thinks England are anything other than a terrible test cricket nation at this time.

That's a bit overstated. England remain a very good test cricket team - India are also very good so initially in the series they will fight for draws and victories. I still expect England to beat India more due to the nature of it being a 5 test series spread out so long, with the teams close to each other in quality. 2-1 to England will be the series result IMO as playing as the home advantage will gradually manifest.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,606
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9269 on: Today at 11:48:47 am »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 11:45:07 am
Yup, don't think many teams survive nightmare sessions like that.

On a slightly unrelated note, really sad for the Afghan people and their cricketers who've made amazing strides. Not sure what the future will hold for them but hopefully something can be worked out.

Yeah I had these thoughts the other day too when I was watching Rashid Khan bowl in The Hundred. Such an incredible player who now can probably not go home. Obviously no one is going to be able to tour Afghanistan for a while now but it would be sad to see players like him not play international cricket. He's only 22 as well.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,694
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9270 on: Today at 11:48:57 am »
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:46:01 am
That's a bit overstated. England remain a very good test cricket team - India are also very good so initially in the series they will fight for draws and victories. I still expect England to beat India more due to the nature of it being a 5 test series spread out so long, with the teams close to each other in quality. 2-1 to England will be the series result IMO as playing as the home advantage will gradually manifest.

It's got one world class bat, bowler and all-rounder when everybody is available. Hasn't got a spinner worth mentioning, no opening partnership and bits and pieces batsmen around Root. Terrible team.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,762
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9271 on: Today at 11:49:59 am »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 11:38:53 am
The series is still set up really nicely I think. I mean if England had been a little more sensible in the first hour, it's not impossible to think they'd have been 1-0 up. Of course the batting could still have collapsed but going through such a session must have really been a killer. Fine margins.

The worry for England is that India have won one and had the upper hand in the other without the batting really firing. A decent first innings score at Lords but not one that gave a match winning lead. And Id expect Pujara and/or Kohli to make a big score at some point.

Add in the very fragile batting line up and a lack of faith in any spinning option and its hard to see how England turn it around.
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 984
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9272 on: Today at 11:51:31 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:48:57 am
It's got one world class bat, bowler and all-rounder when everybody is available. Hasn't got a spinner worth mentioning, no opening partnership and bits and pieces batsmen around Root. Terrible team.

Is the spin needed in England as much? Plus I think Broad/Anderson/Curran/Robinson is a very good bowling lineup (at least historically against India) at minimum so for the purposes of the series they will eventually win.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,606
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9273 on: Today at 11:52:46 am »
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:46:01 am
That's a bit overstated. England remain a very good test cricket team - India are also very good so initially in the series they will fight for draws and victories. I still expect England to beat India more due to the nature of it being a 5 test series spread out so long, with the teams close to each other in quality. 2-1 to England will be the series result IMO as playing as the home advantage will gradually manifest.


I think the truth is somewhere in the middle of where you and Gerry are. I don't think this team is very good but I don't think they're terrible either. The pace bowlers on the whole are very good, Ollie Robinson looks a natural test match bowler and is a great find, our spin option is non-existent and only Joe Root averages above 35 in the batting line up.

The difference with India this time is that they've got a pace attack to take advantage of the deficiencies in England's bowling and with test matches at Headingley and Old Trafford to come I can see them winning at least one of those.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,047
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9274 on: Today at 11:54:08 am »
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:51:31 am
Is the spin needed in England as much? Plus I think Broad/Anderson/Curran/Robinson is a very good bowling lineup (at least historically against India) at minimum so for the purposes of the series they will eventually win.
I know Curran took the wicket of Kholi, but other than that I htought he looked rather toothless.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,571
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9275 on: Today at 12:04:27 pm »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 08:39:26 am
Ohh England we are all laughing at you  :lmao :lmao

Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,297
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9276 on: Today at 12:04:27 pm »
It's the batting.  There's no huge problem with the pace bowling line up as it stands, except for the obvious drop in experience when one, or both, of Broad and Anderson aren't playing. But when they've got over 1000 Test wickets between them that's understandable.  I think  they've been trying to rotate them a bit to make sure it's a more experienced line up when those two finally call it a day.

For the batting you can probably get away with one or two of Bairstow, Buttler and Moeen at 5-7 but you need someone with a bit more grit in there with them like a Collingwood type player.  Stokes is a big miss, but even he's capable of having a waft at a nothing ball.  Of course you could probably even get away with all three if 1-3 were solid, reliable and gave them a platform.  We've not had a number three since Trott retired, and all our openers seem to have dodgy techniques.

We seem to produce either dashers or plodders, and not much in between.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,245
  • JFT96.
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9277 on: Today at 12:10:48 pm »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 08:47:54 am
Since Alastair Cook retired from International Cricket, England's test batting lineup went from good to shit in an instant.
What happened to Ian Bell's doppelgänger (Pope i think)?

Cook was playing in a Royal London One Day Cup game yesterday and was creaming them through the covers until he was stumped, think he got about 65 at a run a ball. Not blistering, but a good rate for him in a one day cup game. All a little bit weird :D
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,571
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9278 on: Today at 12:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:52:46 am
I think the truth is somewhere in the middle of where you and Gerry are. I don't think this team is very good but I don't think they're terrible either. The pace bowlers on the whole are very good, Ollie Robinson looks a natural test match bowler and is a great find, our spin option is non-existent and only Joe Root averages above 35 in the batting line up.

The difference with India this time is that they've got a pace attack to take advantage of the deficiencies in England's bowling and with test matches at Headingley and Old Trafford to come I can see them winning at least one of those.

You mean batting? The openers are a big concern, and its been like that for a couple of years now. Is the middle and lower order that bad? I can't think of many Test sides with a truly imperious batting lineup at the moment, I'd say that the overall standard of test batting is lower than previous eras. 
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,953
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #9279 on: Today at 12:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 11:45:07 am

On a slightly unrelated note, really sad for the Afghan people and their cricketers who've made amazing strides. Not sure what the future will hold for them but hopefully something can be worked out.

I've been thinking about this as well. The last time the Taliban were in power they banned all sports as 'unIslamic' and executed those who tried to play them.

The Afghan national team has made enormous strides in recent years. Will they now have to go into exile? It's such a bloody shame.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 227 228 229 230 231 [232] 233   Go Up
« previous next »
 