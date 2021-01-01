« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 214 215 216 217 218 [219]   Go Down

Author Topic: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan  (Read 172961 times)

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,255
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8720 on: Yesterday at 05:52:29 pm »
Ball of the Century!
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,702
  • Bam!
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8721 on: Yesterday at 06:06:46 pm »
Why schedule play 11-6:30 if light is such a problem? Why dont they start earlier. Test cricket hates itself.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,842
  • Red since '64
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8722 on: Yesterday at 06:07:28 pm »
Whos umpiring this match?

Just when we thought it was impossible to dislike Kohli any more...
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,037
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8723 on: Yesterday at 06:08:00 pm »
Gotta love a test going into the last day with all 3 outcomes a possibility. England did a lot of things right today.

Any rain forecast tomorrow??
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,527
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8724 on: Yesterday at 06:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:07:28 pm
Whos umpiring this match?

Just when we thought it was impossible to dislike Kohli any more...

Exactly what I've just been saying. Kohli whinging from the Pavilion, umpires in position for the over to begin but Pant and Sharma pretty much refusing to bat. Utter bullshit.

Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 06:06:46 pm
Why schedule play 11-6:30 if light is such a problem? Why dont they start earlier. Test cricket hates itself.

Can we not go through this again please?
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,527
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8725 on: Yesterday at 06:09:31 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 06:08:00 pm
Gotta love a test going into the last day with all 3 outcomes a possibility. England did a lot of things right today.

Any rain forecast tomorrow??

Weather is set fair tomorrow
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,667
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8726 on: Yesterday at 06:10:22 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 06:08:00 pm
Gotta love a test going into the last day with all 3 outcomes a possibility. England did a lot of things right today.

Any rain forecast tomorrow??

Realistically possible too which is the ideal really. Good stuff
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,037
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8727 on: Yesterday at 06:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:09:31 pm
Weather is set fair tomorrow

Lovely stuff. Can't wait.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,734
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8728 on: Yesterday at 06:16:16 pm »
Bloody hell-this is exciting
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8729 on: Yesterday at 06:38:23 pm »
India would probably have been better off batting against the spin as they might have got an extra 15-20 runs tonight.

In the morning it will be a new ball which youd say is harder to bat against.

Its game on tomorrow.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,686
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8730 on: Yesterday at 08:58:04 pm »
Great test in the West Indies for anyone with BT sport. West Indies have three wickets left and need 54 to win against Pakistan.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,686
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8731 on: Yesterday at 10:34:23 pm »
Superb win for WI by one wicket.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,893
  • The first five yards........
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8732 on: Yesterday at 11:39:59 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:34:23 pm
Superb win for WI by one wicket.

Lovely. Looks like Roach was the hero with the bat.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,686
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8733 on: Today at 08:14:06 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:39:59 pm
Lovely. Looks like Roach was the hero with the bat.
Yeah he was, batted well. Shaheen for Pakistan is becoming a very useful bowler.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8734 on: Today at 08:21:20 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 08:14:06 am
Yeah he was, batted well. Shaheen for Pakistan is becoming a very useful bowler.

Brilliant bowler in all formats. Up there with Rabada to take pace bowling forward for the next decade.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,686
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8735 on: Today at 08:32:54 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:21:20 am
Brilliant bowler in all formats. Up there with Rabada to take pace bowling forward for the next decade.
Absolutely. Young West Indian lad, Seales took five in this match too. Early days but looked dangerous.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,037
Re: England’s Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8736 on: Today at 11:16:02 am »
Get in. Pant gone.

167 the lead.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,686
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8737 on: Today at 11:16:20 am »
Big wicket. Might be chasing under 200 now.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,667
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8738 on: Today at 11:16:32 am »
pants down.

fair play he twatted that boundary not long before though.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,708
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8739 on: Today at 11:17:54 am »
Lead of 167. Three wickets left but no recognised batsmen left.

Pant was just starting to play a few shots.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,686
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8740 on: Today at 11:36:30 am »
8 down
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,527
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8741 on: Today at 11:37:26 am »
Big fan of slower balls taking wickets in test cricket
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,255
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8742 on: Today at 11:37:37 am »
I mean, you might as well review it, but its the easiest lbw decision youll ever see.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,255
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8743 on: Today at 11:38:42 am »
Right. Lets knock Bumrahs fucking block off
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,708
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8744 on: Today at 11:39:09 am »
Going to be some finish this.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,527
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8745 on: Today at 11:40:00 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:38:42 am
Right. Lets knock Bumrahs fucking block off

I'd rather not waste time and knock his off stump out. The nasty stuff can wait til the next test.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,667
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8746 on: Today at 11:41:16 am »
it's simplistic I know but I can't help but think against a tail you just bowl at the stumps. fast, if possible.
Logged

Online spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,410
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8747 on: Today at 11:44:39 am »
Michael gough doesnt get many wrong
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,255
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8748 on: Today at 11:47:38 am »
Whats Bumrah chirping about now?  Is Wood not allowed to bowl fast or something?
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,527
  • JFT96
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8749 on: Today at 11:52:25 am »
If you can't take it Jasprit don't give it out :wanker
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,667
  • feck off
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8750 on: Today at 11:52:55 am »
good there showing how robinson changes his grip in his delivery stride. I like seeing things like that
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,708
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8751 on: Today at 11:56:48 am »
Whos your money on?

Could still be a draw if Sibbers digs in.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,842
  • Red since '64
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8752 on: Today at 11:57:13 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:41:16 am
it's simplistic I know but I can't help but think against a tail you just bowl at the stumps. fast, if possible.

I half expected Joseph-Immanuel to post just that😄

(Might be an idea too).
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,332
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8753 on: Today at 11:59:03 am »
Bowl. At. The. Stumps.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,686
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8754 on: Today at 12:01:42 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:56:48 am
Whos your money on?

Could still be a draw if Sibbers digs in.
225 plus will be very tough. Someone is going to have to step up and support Root for England to get the runs.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,686
  • Legacy fan
Re: Englands Cricketing Summer 2021 - Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand, Pakistan
« Reply #8755 on: Today at 12:02:50 pm »
Spinner might need to come and finish this off.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 214 215 216 217 218 [219]   Go Up
« previous next »
 