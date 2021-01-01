We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Whos umpiring this match?Just when we thought it was impossible to dislike Kohli any more...
Why schedule play 11-6:30 if light is such a problem? Why dont they start earlier. Test cricket hates itself.
Gotta love a test going into the last day with all 3 outcomes a possibility. England did a lot of things right today. Any rain forecast tomorrow??
Weather is set fair tomorrow
Superb win for WI by one wicket.
Lovely. Looks like Roach was the hero with the bat.
Yeah he was, batted well. Shaheen for Pakistan is becoming a very useful bowler.
Brilliant bowler in all formats. Up there with Rabada to take pace bowling forward for the next decade.
people like big dick nick.
Right. Lets knock Bumrahs fucking block off
it's simplistic I know but I can't help but think against a tail you just bowl at the stumps. fast, if possible.
Whos your money on?Could still be a draw if Sibbers digs in.
